I am an 83-year-old dad and I've just had a son with my wife, 35, but I live bragging
    More: Obvious, Family, Time, 2003 singles, Dr. Cormillot's age, expert Alberto Cormillot, private Chinese language tutor, father of a baby boy, Future  
posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 5:30 AM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mom can save buying diapers in bulk.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speaking of old guys knocking up younger women.....

Girlfriends Game Night - SNL
Youtube lO9Fk2mjhbw
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need to pay more attention to the rule:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Mom can save buying diapers in bulk.


Change them at the same time. Or he does the baby's she does his.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ewww, gross.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: People need to pay more attention to the rule:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 603x637]


Bob Saget had a bit about half minus seven.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

An old man walks into a church, and goes for a confession.  The priest pulls back the window, and the old man says: "Forgive me father, for I have sinned. I am 80 years old and I was walking home from the library the other day and two college girls stopped their car and said they were on spring break and  needed directions and we got into a discussion and they offered to drive me home and on the way one of them asked me the last time I'd had sex and I told them it had been years and she said would I like to have some fun and before I knew it the three of us were in my apartment and I had the most magnificent sex for two nights and the day between and they're still there waiting for me and promised they'd show me things I never even knew a man and woman could do. And that's why I've come to confession."

And the priest asks, "When was the last time you went to confession?"

And the old man says, "Actually, this is the first time."

And the priest says, "You're 80 years old and this is your first confession? Why now?"

And the old man says, "Because I'm Jewish."

And the priest asks, "In that case, why are you telling me?"

And the old man says, "I'm telling everybody."
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Martin Garrix - Animals (Official Video)
Youtube gCYcHz2k5x0
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: People need to pay more attention to the rule:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 603x637]


Nah
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: [YouTube video: Martin Garrix - Animals (Official Video)]


My lagomorphs are ready to eat clover
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Live? or love?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: People need to pay more attention to the rule:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 603x637]


Not a rule.

/ and stupid
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As well as learning Chinese, he is also teaching the new baby to play the organ and posted a video of himself with the youngster at the keyboard.

A dad at 83? I'd say he's pretty damn good with the organ.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: [YouTube video: Martin Garrix - Animals (Official Video)]

My lagomorphs are ready to eat clover


They will bite threw flesh for it
 
