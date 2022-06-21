 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Miami)   Red Air flight 203 is now arriving at... oh fark   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, United Airlines, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, American Airlines, Airport, FedEx Express, US Airways, Eastern Air Lines, Miami International Airport  
•       •       •

525 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those passengers are lucky.  Not as lucky as travelers that land and disimbark uneventfully, but...
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
didn't take long for the people at the Emergency exits to pop the doors.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any landing you can walk away ftom is a good landing.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the guy casually sitting on the tarmac, just snapping some pics and checking to see if Miami's airport has a Cinnabon.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

little big man: Love the guy casually sitting on the tarmac, just snapping some pics and checking to see if Miami's airport has a Cinnabon.


CSB time:

Sunday night, about 2am my friend/roommate couldn't sleep, right as I was about to go to bed shes like "you wanna play rummy?" (We had played earlier that day and had a blast shiat talking each other). Yep, let's do it. 5am, I gotta work in 2 hours, but she's cussing me out and I'm cussing her out, playfully of course, lots of colorful words, then one time she takes my farking 6 that I was gonna use to run my whole hand down, "YOU farkING FAT FA**OT TREAT!!!"

"did... Did you just call me a fat fa**ot treat...?"

So then I felt bad because fark that word, but I showed her the reference to it and we had a good great laugh.

If you don't get why this is relevant to Cinnabon and airports, I'm sorry.
 
caguru
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It is scary how many people stopped to get their carry on luggage before exiting. I would push right past those idiots if the plane was on fire.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like it was a very fortunate incident.  Some minor injuries and no deaths with a belly landing and fire is a good outcome.  I am curious what the cause of the incident will be.  The MD-82 is an older bird and if the carrier is scrimping on maintenance, that certainly could contribute.  Some of the footage shows idiots with luggage, which is a great way to get you and your fellow passengers killed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
CNN is going to go nuts for two weeks
 
omg bbq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow you can tell no veterans were part of the committee who came up with that name.  I thought it was a joke at first.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Looks like it was a very fortunate incident.  Some minor injuries and no deaths with a belly landing and fire is a good outcome.  I am curious what the cause of the incident will be.  The MD-82 is an older bird and if the carrier is scrimping on maintenance, that certainly could contribute.  Some of the footage shows idiots with luggage, which is a great way to get you and your fellow passengers killed.


thesun.co.ukView Full Size


This fat pig did and got a lot of people killed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An MD-82?  Good Lord, the last one was delivered almost a quarter century ago and hardly any in the last 30 years.  That bird was way past its prime.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a side note there is a reason I fly first class whenever possible. Less congested, faster access to exits. I don't want to be in 24D with troglodytes trying to grab their bags and belongings as the cabin fills up with smoke and fumes. An be assured that's what they'll do. I saw an interview with some military rescue type guy. He said you can't be polite or patient in these situations. Do what it takes to get to the exit.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: An MD-82?  Good Lord, the last one was delivered almost a quarter century ago and hardly any in the last 30 years.  That bird was way past its prime.


" I paid for that plane and so you're going to fly it into the ground! "
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: As a side note there is a reason I fly first class whenever possible. Less congested, faster access to exits. I don't want to be in 24D with troglodytes trying to grab their bags and belongings as the cabin fills up with smoke and fumes. An be assured that's what they'll do. I saw an interview with some military rescue type guy. He said you can't be polite or patient in these situations. Do what it takes to get to the exit.


Remember crashes are an extremely low probability event.  That being said statistics if I remember correctly tend to show being at the rear is the safest place and being toward the front the lowest probablilty of survival (it arrives at the scene of the accident first).  The black boxes are in the tails of the aircraft for a reason.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.