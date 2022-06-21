 Skip to content
(KWTX Waco)   Uvalde police officer who tried to rescue his dying wife at the Robb Elementary school shooting was detained, had his weapon confiscated, and was escorted off-site before he could help her   (kwtx.com) divider line
92
    More: Followup, Police, Uvalde school police officer, Ruben Ruiz, Police officer, Texas' top law enforcement official, scene of last month, Teacher, Robb Elementary School shooting  
•       •       •

1171 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 9:38 PM



92 Comments     (+0 »)
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He might have gotten hurt and the officers on the scene did everything they could to make sure no cops were hurt.

/drtfa
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It really seems like next they'll say that kids tried opening and running out the door, but the cops shoved them back into the classroom because the cops were afraid of losing cover with the door open.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's as if the Texas Department of Public Safety is competing in shock value news with the 1/6 hearings .
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And more gossip comes out as true.  This is going to kill Uvalde.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cbuhler: And more gossip comes out as true.  This is going to kill Uvalde.


Umm, phrasing.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.


I feel like qualified immunity is going to block the good feeling of bankrupting the department.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: cbuhler: And more gossip comes out as true.  This is going to kill Uvalde.

Umm, phrasing.


Yea, you're right.   I'm sure it's going to get worse before it starts getting better.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their actions only make sense if you consider the possibility that they wanted the shooter to finish the job.

What doesn't make sense is whythey would want that.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about not posting paywall links, subby.....

Paywall free link, not a Rick roll.......
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every LEO there needs to resign or be fired without benefits.

And then barred from civil service ever again.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to need that COVID relief funding to pay for the lawsuits.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, someone did shoot the wrong kid after all. Not saying it's the guy who was railroaded here, but let's see anybody prove it wrong.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they do anything?
There's no money to be made from stopping people shooting assault rifles.
Not like ticketing speeders.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At what point can the obstructing police officers be charged with being an accomplice in this whole shiatshow?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
An outside agency should be performing the autopsies.    I'm more convinced that some of the dead have police lead in them.   What an awful example of just what police really are.

This just keeps getting worse, and still nobody wants to disband police departments.
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.


The city's insurance policy will cover it. Not one cowardly bully of a cop will suffer any consequences.

If any of the pigs had an ounce of moral courage they'd have eaten their own bullets
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Every LEO there needs to resign or be fired without benefits.

And then barred from civil service ever again.


Fired out of a cannon
 
JAYoung
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.


Lawsuits against themselves (as local taxpayers)?
Nothing will make right this mighty wrong. And that is insane.
 
maram500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting to learn that the cops shot a couple kids.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dbaggins: An outside agency should be performing the autopsies.    I'm more convinced that some of the dead have police lead in them.   What an awful example of just what police really are.

This just keeps getting worse, and still nobody wants to disband police departments.


Do you think police conduct autopsies
 
AeAe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's as if the Uvalde police were helping the shooter kill as many children as he can
 
buster_v
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everything new we learn just makes this story worse and more heartbreaking.
 
headslacker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Free Press! what are you kidding this is Texas subscribe. Bye
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JAYoung: NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.

Lawsuits against themselves (as local taxpayers)?
Nothing will make right this mighty wrong. And that is insane.


There's enough evidence the entirety of the state of Texas is going to get shellacked over this.
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alechemist: NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.

I feel like qualified immunity is going to block the good feeling of bankrupting the department.


Yup.

If they can't find some mundane detail that makes this particular school shooting and/or case of police malfeasance different from all the others which have happened over the past few decades, they'll just say "Qualified Immunity™ lol" and give the victims and their families a low-6-figure settlement (to be split evenly amongst the lot of them) from either the city's general fund or the city's education budget. The department and all the officers won't get so much as a stern talking-to or even a frowny face for their actions (including their cowardly and willful inaction)
 
headslacker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AeAe: It's as if the Uvalde police were helping the shooter kill as many children as he can


Pigs going to pig going to cry to their union who should pay all lawsuits in every state in every city. Period.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every. F-ing. Time I hear about Uvalde...it just, somehow, gets worse
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It keeps getting worse

Just when we think it can't get worse, it gets worse
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

King Something: alechemist: NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.

I feel like qualified immunity is going to block the good feeling of bankrupting the department.

Yup.

If they can't find some mundane detail that makes this particular school shooting and/or case of police malfeasance different from all the others which have happened over the past few decades, they'll just say "Qualified Immunity™ lol" and give the victims and their families a low-6-figure settlement (to be split evenly amongst the lot of them) from either the city's general fund or the city's education budget. The department and all the officers won't get so much as a stern talking-to or even a frowny face for their actions (including their cowardly and willful inaction)


Qualified immunity is a defense that individual cops use when sued for damages.
When it is employed, families specifically do not get paid.

It has nothing to do with disciplining cops.
 
Thingster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for the reports of cars run off the road and torched at midnight.

It's coming.
 
headslacker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: How about not posting paywall links, subby.....

Paywall free link, not a Rick roll.......


Thanks
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alechemist: NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.

I feel like qualified immunity is going to block the good feeling of bankrupting the department.


It's a small town so ultimately if the families won a giant lawsuit they'd just have to pay themselves through higher taxes.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wish I could get qualified immunity as an RN and just randomly inject people with whatever I pulled blindly out of the pyxis, then go "Well you can't expect me to do my job when I'm worried I could lose it if I did something reckless and negligent."
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just can't wrap my head around this. 'I'm not going in there. It's shooty and scary'
'I'M GOING IN THERE! HE SHOT MY WIFE!'

Option A) 'Well if Ruiz wants to go in, it's on him'
Option B) 'Tackle Ruiz, take his gun and get him out of here!'

What could possibly be the tactical decision making that says 'No A! Definitely B'?
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: I wish I could get qualified immunity as an RN and just randomly inject people with whatever I pulled blindly out of the pyxis, then go "Well you can't expect me to do my job when I'm worried I could lose it if I did something reckless and negligent."


I don't really wish that. Clarifying sarcasm.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: JAYoung: NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.

Lawsuits against themselves (as local taxpayers)?
Nothing will make right this mighty wrong. And that is insane.

There's enough evidence the entirety of the state of Texas is going to get shellacked over this.


They will just turn up FOX News even louder.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does the city council have the power to fire the chief of police?  And if they do, why haven't they fired him?  He should have been fired within 72 hours of this tragedy.  By that time there was enough evidence to prove his incompetence.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: dbaggins: An outside agency should be performing the autopsies.    I'm more convinced that some of the dead have police lead in them.   What an awful example of just what police really are.

This just keeps getting worse, and still nobody wants to disband police departments.

Do you think police conduct autopsies


No, townie coroner performs autopsies.    Guess what their motives are?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: dbaggins: An outside agency should be performing the autopsies.    I'm more convinced that some of the dead have police lead in them.   What an awful example of just what police really are.

This just keeps getting worse, and still nobody wants to disband police departments.

Do you think police conduct autopsies


No, but their very close friends, the Medical Examiners do. I had a friend who was a tech at the Maricopa County morgue.  He said, when a cop tells us the cause of death, that is the cause of death.
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This shiat show keeps getting shiattier.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: How about not posting paywall links, subby.....

Paywall free link, not a Rick roll.......


Thanks but that one is still farked. This link works better
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, two cops lost their wives in the school... one wanted to go in and was disarmed, and the other died of a heart attack from grief. 

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/26/us/irma-garcia-husband-death-uvalde.html

What a sh*t show.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I just can't wrap my head around this. 'I'm not going in there. It's shooty and scary'
'I'M GOING IN THERE! HE SHOT MY WIFE!'

Option A) 'Well if Ruiz wants to go in, it's on him'
Option B) 'Tackle Ruiz, take his gun and get him out of here!'

What could possibly be the tactical decision making that says 'No A! Definitely B'?


Cops think cops are important and precious.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dbaggins: TorpedoOrca: I just can't wrap my head around this. 'I'm not going in there. It's shooty and scary'
'I'M GOING IN THERE! HE SHOT MY WIFE!'

Option A) 'Well if Ruiz wants to go in, it's on him'
Option B) 'Tackle Ruiz, take his gun and get him out of here!'

What could possibly be the tactical decision making that says 'No A! Definitely B'?

Cops think cops are important and precious.


That would explain why they took his gun. Because if I'm Ruiz in that situation...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.


Lawsuits?  I'd be surprised if that cop doesn't go postal.  I mean I'm not saying it's right, but I understand...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thingster: I'm just waiting for the reports of cars run off the road and torched at midnight.

It's coming.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: It's as if the Texas Department of Public Safety is competing in shock value news with the 1/6 hearings .


Funny thing is I have zero confidence at this point anything the DPS says is true.

Might be. But they were the first to try to pin all of the blame on a teacher. So maybe it's just better lies.

I want to know WTF they are covering up.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: alechemist: NewportBarGuy: Doesn't bring back the dead, but the lawsuits. My god the lawsuits are going to be insane.

I feel like qualified immunity is going to block the good feeling of bankrupting the department.

It's a small town so ultimately if the families won a giant lawsuit they'd just have to pay themselves through higher taxes.


Presumably insurance pays up, but says they're changing the price and says "go ahead and shop around, you're boned."

Then the massive cuts come (small cuts to the PD, larger cuts to the school district), because no way are they raising taxes in Texass.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Does the city council have the power to fire the chief of police?  And if they do, why haven't they fired him?  He should have been fired within 72 hours of this tragedy.  By that time there was enough evidence to prove his incompetence.


They don't because he is the chief of the school district police.

The school board probably could. But they have families to retaliate against, if you you know what I mean.
 
