(NBC Washington)   Video shows hordes of ATV riders tearing up the grass on the National Mall. But nobody's been arrested or anything, because apparently we just don't do that for crimes in DC anymore   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah,idiots in Detroit driver their atvs on city streets.  Then complain if cops pull them over.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only if you're a puppet on Capitol grounds after hours, subby.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.


Might wanna watch the video, and then look into what's going on when these things happen in other cities.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a dazzling group of rustics doing in an urbane setting like that?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting... So subby, the reason they didn't get arrested? Yeah, DC has that "no chase" policy like Chicago just adopted. This is a prime example of why it's a stupid policy.

Oh wait, some farkers have assured me that letting them go doesn't matter because "the police know who they are and will just send them a summons". So I guess it's all taken care of then?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.


Thays funny. I wasn't able to tell their financial state, their political party of choice, OR their race a 5 second vertical video clip that's looped over and over, I'm VERY impressed with your skills.

Unless you just pulled that one out of your ass. Is that what you did? Just made shiat up because you wanted to sound cool?
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"U.S. Park Police officers responded but, "the ATVs left the area prior to any law enforcement intervention," the department said in a statement. "

Which is really quite amazing since there is a police officer or park ranger like every ten feet on the Mall.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a no-chase policy is in effect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's honestly farking insane to me that we aren't locking people up en masse right now for all the crimes we seem to be ignoring even exist.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: What's a dazzling group of rustics doing in an urbane setting like that?


In general the urban ATV and dirt bike riders tend to have a much darker complexion than you are assuming. In Houston atvs and dirt bikes are not uncommon in the third ward and other traditionally black areas. As were horses, but Houston is weird like that.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Interesting... So subby, the reason they didn't get arrested? Yeah, DC has that "no chase" policy like Chicago just adopted. This is a prime example of why it's a stupid policy.

Oh wait, some farkers have assured me that letting them go doesn't matter because "the police know who they are and will just send them a summons". So I guess it's all taken care of then?


Ok for one, D.C. Metropolitan police don't have jurisdiction over the national mall, so whatever reason you invented doesn't apply here. It even says in TFA that Park Police were the ones involved.

Two, yes chases are dumb as hell and just end up killing and injuring people going about their business. The fleeing suspects crash into cars and pedestrians.

But that doesn't mean police will _never_ follow you. You think if a cop turns on its lights and siren, I can just drive half a mile at 20 mph and the cop will turn around and give up?

//There's a reason I have you farkied as "brain damage from leaded gas"
//Those 7 IQ points really would have helped here
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: traditionally black areas


It wasn't a tradition, it was illegal for black people to buy a home outside of those districts
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.


In general the urban dirt bike and ATV riders tend to have a much darker complexion. Encountered plenty in the third ward of Houston. In general didn't really care other than the noise at night.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.

Might wanna watch the video, and then look into what's going on when these things happen in other cities.


Oh, it's a pretty safe bet these are republicans. The utter disregard for the environment. The infantile hatred for the law. They've done this sort of thing in other places before. The more damage they can cause the bigger they feel. It's the "rolling coal" of 4-wheelers.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lack of DMX music in this video is disheartening.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Just the budget version of these guys.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sfbayview.comView Full Size

Great movie.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's honestly farking insane to me that we aren't locking people up en masse right now for all the crimes we seem to be ignoring even exist.


How can you lock up people on vehicles when the police can't pursue them? Thoughts and prayers?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Mikey1969: Interesting... So subby, the reason they didn't get arrested? Yeah, DC has that "no chase" policy like Chicago just adopted. This is a prime example of why it's a stupid policy.

Oh wait, some farkers have assured me that letting them go doesn't matter because "the police know who they are and will just send them a summons". So I guess it's all taken care of then?

Ok for one, D.C. Metropolitan police don't have jurisdiction over the national mall, so whatever reason you invented doesn't apply here. It even says in TFA that Park Police were the ones involved.

Two, yes chases are dumb as hell and just end up killing and injuring people going about their business. The fleeing suspects crash into cars and pedestrians.

But that doesn't mean police will _never_ follow you. You think if a cop turns on its lights and siren, I can just drive half a mile at 20 mph and the cop will turn around and give up?

//There's a reason I have you farkied as "brain damage from leaded gas"
//Those 7 IQ points really would have helped here


Watch the farking video, it is specifically mentioned.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Flushing It All Away: It's honestly farking insane to me that we aren't locking people up en masse right now for all the crimes we seem to be ignoring even exist.

How can you lock up people on vehicles when the police can't pursue them? Thoughts and prayers?


Aren't there cameras on every other house these days?
Not to mention, all over every business, and all the traffic cameras.
Seems like it should be very easy to find just about anyone, unless they go hide in the forest or something.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just replanted that grass a few years ago.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Thingster: fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.

Might wanna watch the video, and then look into what's going on when these things happen in other cities.

Oh, it's a pretty safe bet these are republicans. The utter disregard for the environment. The infantile hatred for the law. They've done this sort of thing in other places before. The more damage they can cause the bigger they feel. It's the "rolling coal" of 4-wheelers.


Welcome to Biden's America.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.


How farking stupid are you??  Thiee are droves of downtown assholes that don't even wear appropriate protection on these things.  You know, liberals.   They do this in NY (remember the family that was almost killed in their Range rover in NYC a few years ago because they had to run over one of these farkers?).  They're in Philly, someone mentioned Detroit, all Republican strongholds, you dumbfark.  Watch the footage and see who's involved before you comment.  And, if it was rich republicans, run their asses over too.  All of them.  Every last one.  Every single one of these stupid farking douchebags are the worst sort of person, ever.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thingster: fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.

Might wanna watch the video, and then look into what's going on when these things happen in other cities.


He's too goddamned biased to see wtf is going on.  What a dumbass.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was assured that maga types love America and respect her institutions.

/chortle
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Thingster: fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.

Might wanna watch the video, and then look into what's going on when these things happen in other cities.

Oh, it's a pretty safe bet these are republicans. The utter disregard for the environment. The infantile hatred for the law. They've done this sort of thing in other places before. The more damage they can cause the bigger they feel. It's the "rolling coal" of 4-wheelers.


"Bad things are always done by the people I hate!" Adorable.

https://www.npr.org/sections/pictureshow/2021/12/11/1007259674/photos-bike-life-traditions-in-my-washington-d-c-neighborhood
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "U.S. Park Police officers responded but, "the ATVs left the area prior to any law enforcement intervention," the department said in a statement. "

Which is really quite amazing since there is a police officer or park ranger like every ten feet on the Mall.


Give them hockey sticks to swing or stick in spokes, and this sort of thing will fade away.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least one of them was dumb enough to post a video on social media. Why chase people when you can let them incriminate themselves and round them up later?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Thingster: fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.

Might wanna watch the video, and then look into what's going on when these things happen in other cities.

Oh, it's a pretty safe bet these are republicans. The utter disregard for the environment. The infantile hatred for the law. They've done this sort of thing in other places before. The more damage they can cause the bigger they feel. It's the "rolling coal" of 4-wheelers.


Goddamn, you're uninformed.  Do some research, idiot.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To the cops: seize whatever bikes you can however possible, and crush them.  Check the serial numbers though, a percentage are probably stolen.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We shoulda done what pelosi suggested.  Crew manned machine gun emplacements around the capitol.

We need to fortify DC and make Our Democracy safe.  Eminent domain the whole of DC and move non government to other places.  Wall the city off.  Kill droids patrolling the zone.  A-10s patrolling the skies.  Layers of concertina wire.  Shot caller microphones and video drones recording everything.  Every politician accompanied by a special forces member trained to kill any and all threats to Our Democracy.  Make DC simultaneously the safest and most dangerous place on earth.

Problem solved.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ATV riders. Bikers with training wheels.
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Idiocracy - Pool in Washington DC scene
Youtube XMhkNGd69B8
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I not in a 100% agreement with no chase policy, but I have seen people drive on the sidewalk with these things.
Wait till they go into the gas station and flatten their tires(I know they can fill up with gas cans, but these guys always stop at gas stations on these things to meet up.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Sleeper_agent: "U.S. Park Police officers responded but, "the ATVs left the area prior to any law enforcement intervention," the department said in a statement. "

Which is really quite amazing since there is a police officer or park ranger like every ten feet on the Mall.

Give them hockey sticks to swing or stick in spokes, and this sort of thing will fade away.


"Dirt-bike hockey" sounds like an interesting sport.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: fnordfocus: Since when do rich white Republican men face consequences?

Although under the circumstances maybe they are only somewhat affluent white Republican men.

How farking stupid are you??  Thiee are droves of downtown assholes that don't even wear appropriate protection on these things.  You know, liberals.   They do this in NY (remember the family that was almost killed in their Range rover in NYC a few years ago because they had to run over one of these farkers?).  They're in Philly, someone mentioned Detroit, all Republican strongholds, you dumbfark.  Watch the footage and see who's involved before you comment.  And, if it was rich republicans, run their asses over too.  All of them.  Every last one.  Every single one of these stupid farking douchebags are the worst sort of person, ever.


Oh, and a bunch of the idiots in NYC?  Off duty cops.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are you telling me god loving Americans used available tool to have fun on public soil
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But nobody was kneeling on the grass during the national anthem so it's all good.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They cannot chase them, but what about radioing for other officers to intercept them along their route of travel and lay out spike strips? Is that allowed? I hope so.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Are you telling me god loving Americans used available tool to have fun on public soil


I'm outraged
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Bloody Beetroots - Rocksteady (Official Video)
Youtube KSqttO3NtCg
 
emtwo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No-chase laws and policies are a good thing. Nobody needs to die because a couple of assholes decided to do circle-eights in the mud.
 
