(NYPost) Feds looking to increase profits for tobacco companies by making smokers smoke more
    Nicotine, Tobacco, tobacco industry, amount of nicotine, proposed rule, Biden administration, tobacco product standard, maximum nicotine level  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know one thing. When I quit I used the patch.

For the first three weeks, my dreams were like the LSD trips I had in college.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is stupid. Nicotine doesn't cause cancer. Even a little bit addicts you, so there is no point in limiting how much. This will cause more deaths.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yay, the nanny state beckons.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Smoking needs to make a come back. Everyone needs to start smoking again. Doctors, troubled youth, police officers, barflies, hookers, Europeans - just light on up. It's all good again, the disease, the death, that sticky tar that clings to everything - it's all making a come back.  Because everyone looks so much cooler with a cigarette, really. So, unlike Smokey Joe, I feel the government should subsidize cigarettes so they're 75 cents a pack again, and also allow creation of new "Super cigarettes" with extra added caffeine and nicotine. The choice is clear, Johnny. Smoke up.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welp Biden. Appreciated how you've handled international matters. But so gods help you if you limit my cowboy killers. Which are already taxed and cost an arm.

I will go full Subaru driver and vape.

Yall need to fark off and let is analog nicotine users die as we chose.

Focus on the fatssses first.
 
ryant123
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Smoking needs to make a come back. Everyone needs to start smoking again. Doctors, troubled youth, police officers, barflies, hookers, Europeans - just light on up. It's all good again, the disease, the death, that sticky tar that clings to everything - it's all making a come back.  Because everyone looks so much cooler with a cigarette, really. So, unlike Smokey Joe, I feel the government should subsidize cigarettes so they're 75 cents a pack again, and also allow creation of new "Super cigarettes" with extra added caffeine and nicotine. The choice is clear, Johnny. Smoke up.


Paradoxically, smokers benefit healthcare budgets. The reason is they die young and don't require decades of chronic care at the end of life, which is where the considerable majority of healthcare dollars are spent. So if you're at a public hospital and see a smoker outside, buy me them a pack.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Welp Biden. Appreciated how you've handled international matters. But so gods help you if you limit my cowboy killers. Which are already taxed and cost an arm.

I will go full Subaru driver and vape.

Yall need to fark off and let is analog nicotine users die as we chose.

Focus on the fatssses first.


Why shouldn't he let the "fatasses" (nice body shaming there, BTW, very progressive) "die as they see fit" as well? Why should the government leave you alone, but it's OK for them to harass other people?
 
blockhouse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnphantom: This is stupid. Nicotine doesn't cause cancer. Even a little bit addicts you, so there is no point in limiting how much. This will cause more deaths.


Apparently the idea is to limit the amount of nicotine to below that little amount that's needed to addict you.  That's what TFA says, anyway.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Smoking needs to make a come back. Everyone needs to start smoking again. Doctors, troubled youth, police officers, barflies, hookers, Europeans - just light on up. It's all good again, the disease, the death, that sticky tar that clings to everything - it's all making a come back.  Because everyone looks so much cooler with a cigarette, really. So, unlike Smokey Joe, I feel the government should subsidize cigarettes so they're 75 cents a pack again, and also allow creation of new "Super cigarettes" with extra added caffeine and nicotine. The choice is clear, Johnny. Smoke up.


And wallpaper too.  Then it can get stained by the smoke and we can put up more wallpaper!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Welp Biden. Appreciated how you've handled international matters. But so gods help you if you limit my cowboy killers. Which are already taxed and cost an arm.

I will go full Subaru driver and vape.

Yall need to fark off and let is analog nicotine users die as we chose.

Focus on the fatssses first.


What if I'm a smoker AND a fatass? Which line to die should I get in first? Which one has better snacks?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blockhouse: johnphantom: This is stupid. Nicotine doesn't cause cancer. Even a little bit addicts you, so there is no point in limiting how much. This will cause more deaths.

Apparently the idea is to limit the amount of nicotine to below that little amount that's needed to addict you.  That's what TFA says, anyway.


Yeah, I need about 10,000 times as much nicotine as it takes to addict you, and I only smoke 10 cigs a day.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm genuinely surprised cigarettes haven't suffered from shrinkflation.  They should be down to 16/pack by now or 1/2" shorter.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you don't want to click NYPOST

https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaViewRule?pubId=202204&RIN=0910-AI76
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: I'm genuinely surprised cigarettes haven't suffered from shrinkflation.  They should be down to 16/pack by now or 1/2" shorter.


Fifth Element - Bruce Willis talking to Finger
Youtube rzOHhzk7zJ0
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Welp Biden. Appreciated how you've handled international matters. But so gods help you if you limit my cowboy killers. Which are already taxed and cost an arm.

I will go full Subaru driver and vape.

Yall need to fark off and let is analog nicotine users die as we chose.

Focus on the fatssses first.


Vaping seems to me to have way worse regulations.  Who knows wtf you're actually getting in those things?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

151: Axeofjudgement: Welp Biden. Appreciated how you've handled international matters. But so gods help you if you limit my cowboy killers. Which are already taxed and cost an arm.

I will go full Subaru driver and vape.

Yall need to fark off and let is analog nicotine users die as we chose.

Focus on the fatssses first.

What if I'm a smoker AND a fatass? Which line to die should I get in first? Which one has better snacks?


I'm sorry buddy.

Probably the line where you eat conies too
 
Lifeless
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blockhouse: johnphantom: This is stupid. Nicotine doesn't cause cancer. Even a little bit addicts you, so there is no point in limiting how much. This will cause more deaths.

Apparently the idea is to limit the amount of nicotine to below that little amount that's needed to addict you.  That's what TFA says, anyway.


They'd need to reduce the nicotine content by over 90% to accomplish that.

"Studies involving the infusion of nicotine and cotinine into smokers indicate that the daily intake of nicotine can be estimated as 0.08 times the blood cotinine concentration(10). A level of 50 to 70 ng of cotinine per milliliter corresponds to a daily intake of 4 to 6 mg of nicotine. Thus, 5 mg of nicotine per day is proposed as a threshold level that can readily establish and sustain addiction."

"On average, an American cigarette contains 8 to 9 mg of nicotine(11). The concentration of nicotine in tobacco ranges from 1.5 to 2.5 percent.Typically, the cigarette delivers about 1 mg of nicotine to the circulation of the smoker"

"Assuming that the estimated target daily dose of nicotine should be 5 mg or less to avert addiction and that a young person may smoke up to 30 cigarettes per day, one can conclude that a maximal available (i.e., systemic) dose of 0.17 mg of nicotine per cigarette is the threshold level for a less-
addictive cigarette. Assuming a maximal bioavailability of 40 percent with intensive smoking, an absolute limit of 0.4 to 0.5 mg of nicotine per cigarette should be adequate to prevent or limit the development of addiction in most young people. At the same time, it may provide enough nicotine for taste and sensory stimulation."
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: 151: Axeofjudgement: Welp Biden. Appreciated how you've handled international matters. But so gods help you if you limit my cowboy killers. Which are already taxed and cost an arm.

I will go full Subaru driver and vape.

Yall need to fark off and let is analog nicotine users die as we chose.

Focus on the fatssses first.

What if I'm a smoker AND a fatass? Which line to die should I get in first? Which one has better snacks?

I'm sorry buddy.

Probably the line where you eat conies too


As long as it's not no smoking, sign me up!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Axeofjudgement: Welp Biden. Appreciated how you've handled international matters. But so gods help you if you limit my cowboy killers. Which are already taxed and cost an arm.

I will go full Subaru driver and vape.

Yall need to fark off and let is analog nicotine users die as we chose.

Focus on the fatssses first.

Why shouldn't he let the "fatasses" (nice body shaming there, BTW, very progressive) "die as they see fit" as well? Why should the government leave you alone, but it's OK for them to harass other people?


Well probably cause like smokers you made that choice. Only smokers aren't demanding society to accept it these days.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess he's trying to appeal to the Republican Nanny Base.  But as an ex-smoker and after skimming the article this seems like a good idea.
 
adamatari
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I think this is stupid. On the other hand, I quit smoking and have a very good reason to never inhale smoke again if possible (I took up saxophone again during Covid and it's become a very serious hobby).

Sometimes I miss cigarettes, but now I don't have any reason to smoke and many reasons not to.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lifeless: blockhouse: johnphantom: This is stupid. Nicotine doesn't cause cancer. Even a little bit addicts you, so there is no point in limiting how much. This will cause more deaths.

Apparently the idea is to limit the amount of nicotine to below that little amount that's needed to addict you.  That's what TFA says, anyway.

They'd need to reduce the nicotine content by over 90% to accomplish that.

"Studies involving the infusion of nicotine and cotinine into smokers indicate that the daily intake of nicotine can be estimated as 0.08 times the blood cotinine concentration(10). A level of 50 to 70 ng of cotinine per milliliter corresponds to a daily intake of 4 to 6 mg of nicotine. Thus, 5 mg of nicotine per day is proposed as a threshold level that can readily establish and sustain addiction."

"On average, an American cigarette contains 8 to 9 mg of nicotine(11). The concentration of nicotine in tobacco ranges from 1.5 to 2.5 percent.Typically, the cigarette delivers about 1 mg of nicotine to the circulation of the smoker"

"Assuming that the estimated target daily dose of nicotine should be 5 mg or less to avert addiction and that a young person may smoke up to 30 cigarettes per day, one can conclude that a maximal available (i.e., systemic) dose of 0.17 mg of nicotine per cigarette is the threshold level for a less-
addictive cigarette. Assuming a maximal bioavailability of 40 percent with intensive smoking, an absolute limit of 0.4 to 0.5 mg of nicotine per cigarette should be adequate to prevent or limit the development of addiction in most young people. At the same time, it may provide enough nicotine for taste and sensory stimulation."


source
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 minute ago  

151: Axeofjudgement: 151: Axeofjudgement: Welp Biden. Appreciated how you've handled international matters. But so gods help you if you limit my cowboy killers. Which are already taxed and cost an arm.

I will go full Subaru driver and vape.

Yall need to fark off and let is analog nicotine users die as we chose.

Focus on the fatssses first.

What if I'm a smoker AND a fatass? Which line to die should I get in first? Which one has better snacks?

I'm sorry buddy.

Probably the line where you eat conies too

As long as it's not no smoking, sign me up!


Just lose the weight man. I don't ask much and you're a chef.
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

solokumba: I know one thing. When I quit I used the patch.

For the first three weeks, my dreams were like the LSD trips I had in college.


I had used Nicoderm the few times I failed, and yes, the patch will fug your dreams way the hell up.


/one would think that having "nicode" in the name would ensure one's attempt to quit a bit more, I dunno, victorious?
//not for me. Cold turkey worked better.
///my cat helped.
 
