Great Britain: No one can find a funnier name for a politician than our Ed Balls. Australia: Hold our Foster's, mate
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Gene Masseth is forming an exploratory committee.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny Kox
Sheila Dikshiat
 
Xai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ed cocks and ed balls need to have a conference
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Australian for Beer.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Went to HS with a Sharon Cox

/csb
 
proton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet they would make a hell of a lawyer team.
 
jumac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
whats up with names that just shouldn't be used or had.

when I was young there was a girl named Indie Cock in school.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: Ed cocks and ed balls need to have a conference


They've got it scheduled for the next sausage festival in Berlin.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a professor named Dr. Balz.  There was a Hooker running for local office a few years back.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Xai: Ed cocks and ed balls need to have a conference

They've got it scheduled for the next sausage festival in Berlin.


Codename "Meat and Two Veg"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"ED Cocks has been elected on a countback to replace recently resigned Liberal member Giulia Jones in the ACT Legislative Assembly."

ED Cocks? Is that a bit of fun, or a Freudian slip, Mr Dick Pill?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Needs to move the S in his name.
Eds Cock works better.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Big deal. Here in the USA, we had a Dick Armey in Congress.

Currently, it's just in lowercase and spelled correctly.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: Ed cocks and ed balls need to have a conference


towleroad.comView Full Size
 
wedelw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ed Cocks.  Wasn't his his sister Tess Tickle ?
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, there were Dicks at my school. One of them went into army officer training. By now, he might be a Major Dick or perhaps even a General Dick.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not to doxx anyone, but there's at least one person out there named Amanda Ball and another one named Alissa 
Rose Cox
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dick Swett was a NH Representative. Always got a giggle out of me.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's also an excellent driver.
 
