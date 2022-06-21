 Skip to content
(Extreme Tech)   Something I think most already knew. Corn based ethanol fuel is actually WORSE for the environment. But, at least the corn industry made some money   (extremetech.com) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.


At least it's not Indiana with its interminable expanses of corn combined with the distinct aroma of pig shiat.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
but, great things were done with that money!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like a reason to eliminate another welfare program called "corn subsidies."

Let the invisible hand biatch slap those midwest socialists into shape.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ruudbob: I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.


The endless wheat in Kansas is equivalently horrifying.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Next you'll be telling us that sugar is healthier than high fructose corn syrup.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a shame. I mean, pollution bad and all and etc etc, but the real shame is the corn industry making money. America should put a stop to that. Or at least stop subsidizing their rural manor house retire to the islands lifestyle.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ruudbob: I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.


At least Indiana is a little better
1996 - There's More Than Corn in Indiana
Youtube g036lNodG0k
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stop forcing this corn crap on us. Especially in our food.
 
moku9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
corn = evil
 
maxheck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Move the first primary from Iowa and corn subsidies would go away. Iowa farmers do not represent the US any more than Brooklyn hipsters do.

I recommend we move them to Wisconson, so candidates will plug up and explode from all the cheese they eat on the campaign trail from all the shiat they generate.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moku9: corn = evil9


welcome back my friends
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Any small engine repairman could have told you this.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
E-85 is by comparison a garbage fuel. Had a vehicle that was compatible, and tried running a few tanks through it for a comparison. On average I lost 30% of my fuel economy.

So the only way I ever chose to use E-85 after that was if it was 30% cheaper. If gasoline was 99¢ a gallon, I'd buy ethanol if it was 69¢ or cheaper. Only for a narrow window of a few months many years ago did that happen. Otherwise, even with 10% or heaven help you 15% ethanol, you're getting screwed at the pump.

And that's before the environmental damage from the fuel itself.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: corn crap


why does it insist on not fully digesting??
 
Moose out front
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ruudbob: I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.

The endless wheat in Kansas is equivalently horrifying.


Everything about Kansas is horrifying.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
when politicians are in Congress, they often mention that corn subsidies are horrible.  when they want the most powerful job in the country and hit the Iowa Caucus, ethanol is a gift from God that needs to be preserved over everything else.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Moose out front: gameshowhost: ruudbob: I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.

The endless wheat in Kansas is equivalently horrifying.

Everything about Kansas is horrifying.


i was TRYING to be NICE but yeah
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, Fark is powered by corn-based ethanol fuel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Sounds like a reason to eliminate another welfare program called "corn subsidies."

Let the invisible hand biatch slap those midwest socialists into shape.


It would be funny, but at the same time, I don't want to fark with the alchemy of government funding and agriculture. They do weird shiat, like paying people not to farm certain crops, etc. I've looked into not farming for some sweet government cash, but it seems like a giant hassle. What I'm saying is, I've eaten for over 50 years, and I don't want to stop, even though it would be fun to loose the free hand of the market on Trumpist farmers.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just moved from this town. Corn's a pretty big deal.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Sounds like a reason to eliminate another welfare program called "corn subsidies."


Probably, and most corn farmers will be able to switch crops.  I do feel a little bad for companies that invested in ethanol processing plants.  I think they went into it thinking they were helping.  The government gave them subsidies to do it, but the sunk a lot of money into it to.

Of course, technologies fail to materialize all the time.  First time I used gas with ethanol it destroyed the seals in my engine.  I had an older car and the old O-rings and such couldn't handle the high levels in the early batches.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure big corn and big peanut also paid for this promotional ad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*grabs popcorn*
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh bullshiat--lying headline is lying. The corn industry made a *crap-ton* of money.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Something had to make Iowa relevant.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Stop forcing this corn crap on us. Especially in our food.


If you don't want it why not only buy things without corn? Oh, you can't afford to? Maybe stop and think if maybe that's what these subsidies are supposed to accomplish. Ensuring there is some form of cheap and plentiful food.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: E-85 is by comparison a garbage fuel. Had a vehicle that was compatible, and tried running a few tanks through it for a comparison. On average I lost 30% of my fuel economy.

So the only way I ever chose to use E-85 after that was if it was 30% cheaper. If gasoline was 99¢ a gallon, I'd buy ethanol if it was 69¢ or cheaper. Only for a narrow window of a few months many years ago did that happen. Otherwise, even with 10% or heaven help you 15% ethanol, you're getting screwed at the pump.

And that's before the environmental damage from the fuel itself.


E-85 works nicely in an engine designed for it (including a higher compression ratio). The problem is trying to make a "one size fits all" engine which can burn E-85 or regular gasoline.

Corn ethanol should be considered a transitional biofuel. It sets up the infrastructure and market demand for better technologies like ethanol from cellulose, or butanol (which is more similar to gasoline).

There should also be a focus on individual suppliers rather than the industry as a whole. Shut down (or heavily tax) anyone who is using more fossil fuel energy than they are displacing with their product. Reward the ones who are able to operate with a positive ROI.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: *grabs popcorn*


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Stop forcing this corn crap on us. Especially in our food.


What do you do with it, otherwise? Sexytime?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ruudbob: I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.


You're really gonna hate Iowa and Nebraska.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ruudbob: I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.


was it as high as an elephants eye?  or is that only in oklahoma
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ruudbob: I drove through Ohio on the winding back roads last year. The fields as far as an eye could see were filled with corn for at least a 100 miles. I hate Ohio.


Iowa. Nothing but a subsidy for farmers.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cwheelie: moku9: corn = evil9

welcome back my friends


7 virgins and a mule
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Based on the article I think a lot of that is how you farm it. It talks about fertilizer that's oil based. You don't have to till the soil for corn, that ups your co2, you shouldn't plant it year after year in the same field and burn it out. Anyway corn based ethanol is good for the environment because it's in bourbon.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moku9: corn = evil


I use it to keep track of the health of my digestive system
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I do wonder whether they compared the waste and pollution that comes from the oil wells and refineries as well.
 
Drank_the_40_water [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Rent Party: Sounds like a reason to eliminate another welfare program called "corn subsidies."

Probably, and most corn farmers will be able to switch crops.  I do feel a little bad for companies that invested in ethanol processing plants.  I think they went into it thinking they were GETTING RICH


Ftfy

I will defend Ag in most cases, because we need to eat, and because it is a tough gig with terrible margins, and yes also because I work in Ag, but on the topic specifically of the refineries, nah, fark them. They went big looking for a pay day.

That said, by the same logic as universally pulling out of the Iran deal, immediately and unceremoniously yoinking the corn ethanol program would be a terrible policy. Barring a radical rethink of the entire economy, the government needs to be able to induce the private sector to build out industries. Governments need credibility (or totalitarian authority but fark that) to make things happen.

So in this case, like it or not, W wrote checks, and if we don't want the environment to cash them, some of the losses probably need to be socialized. The farmers will need help transitioning, and the ethanol plants need to be bought out as a part of fixing this. But as someone else pointed out, is Iowa still doing the FIRST thing? Then, sorry, no, can't have sensible things.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Otherwise, even with 10% or heaven help you 15% ethanol, you're getting screwed at the pump.


My Hyundai Accent was not a flex-fuel vehicle. However, with 11:1 compression it would run E30 with only a 3-5% drop in fuel economy and the fuel was about 15% cheaper than 87 octane.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Based on the article I think a lot of that is how you farm it. It talks about fertilizer that's oil based. You don't have to till the soil for corn, that ups your co2, you shouldn't plant it year after year in the same field and burn it out. Anyway corn based ethanol is good for the environment because it's in bourbon.


Corn based ethanol should ONLY be used to make booze.  Burning food (cattle feed) as fuel is severely stupid policy.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yep... On the surface, it sounds good, but the benefit was based on using waste product (Stalk, ears, silk, etc), NOT using new crops. Planting corn just to get a slight bump out of gasoline adds the use of fuel, and thereby lowers any benefit you get.

And that's just ONE area, TFA touched on others.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: E-85 works nicely in an engine designed for it (including a higher compression ratio). The problem is trying to make a "one size fits all" engine which can burn E-85 or regular gasoline.


Nissan has a nice trick with their variable compression engine. That could easily work.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Rent Party: Sounds like a reason to eliminate another welfare program called "corn subsidies."

Probably, and most corn farmers will be able to switch crops.  I do feel a little bad for companies that invested in ethanol processing plants.  I think they went into it thinking they were helping.  The government gave them subsidies to do it, but the sunk a lot of money into it to.

Of course, technologies fail to materialize all the time.  First time I used gas with ethanol it destroyed the seals in my engine.  I had an older car and the old O-rings and such couldn't handle the high levels in the early batches.


Up until last year, a Koch Industries subsidiary owned a substantial portion of the corn ethanol production in the Midwest. They certainly didn't get into it out of any concern for the environment or out of the goodness of their charcoal-powdered hearts, they just wanted to mill out a guaranteed profit from government-mandated demand. The company that consolidated the former Koch plants won't go down quietly either if this kind of research pushes a sensible policy shift that threatens this mandate.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ImpendingCynic: Stop forcing this corn crap on us. Especially in our food.

What do you do with it, otherwise? Sexytime?


Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.

/Paige! No!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Burning food (cattle feed) as fuel is severely stupid policy.


When the ethanol is extracted, the corn meal is still left over to feed cattle.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
it seems the more some 'intelligent' people think, the worse things get...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxheck: Move the first primary from Iowa and corn subsidies would go away. Iowa farmers do not represent the US any more than Brooklyn hipsters do.

I recommend we move them to Wisconson, so candidates will plug up and explode from all the cheese they eat on the campaign trail from all the shiat they generate.


Cheese plus the fish frys will insure that we never have a president who is susceptible to heart attack or stroke. Let the fat and weak die on the campaign trail!
 
Stibium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: E-85 is by comparison a garbage fuel. Had a vehicle that was compatible, and tried running a few tanks through it for a comparison. On average I lost 30% of my fuel economy.

So the only way I ever chose to use E-85 after that was if it was 30% cheaper. If gasoline was 99¢ a gallon, I'd buy ethanol if it was 69¢ or cheaper. Only for a narrow window of a few months many years ago did that happen. Otherwise, even with 10% or heaven help you 15% ethanol, you're getting screwed at the pump.

And that's before the environmental damage from the fuel itself.


That's because ethanol contains about 2/3's the energy of MTBN that it replaced. You might ought to slap a turbo on it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The producers knew there was a need to tell lies and twist the statistics, but not all are blind. Most people tend to follow the leader but good god, not every one is a clown. Honestly, it was predictable.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The plus to ethanol is that we don't have to rely on other countries for it.
That's the only plus.
Stop giving welfare to these deadbeat Republicans just to grow it.
If you have to use it, let the free market decide.
 
