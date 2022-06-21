 Skip to content
(NBC News) Chicago police no longer able to chase after suspects thanks to new rules, inability to run without wheezing (nbcnews.com)
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is common sense, but when do cops get out of the car anyway?

/Did I say car? I see a lot of them riding horses on the trail by the lake.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just claim that they thought the suspect had a weapon and it's business as usual.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is shooting them still ok ?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less payouts for the city for officers shooting unarmed citizens in the back.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: They'll just claim that they thought the suspect had a weapon and it's business as usual.


As long as someone remembered to bring their plant gun.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.


"minor offenses such as parking violations, driving on suspended licenses or drinking alcohol in public"

The dregs of society!
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: This is common sense, but when do cops get out of the car anyway?

/Did I say car? I see a lot of them riding horses on the trail by the lake.


I'm not sure 'common sense' is what I would call it. It's a free pass for teens and similar to break all sorts of laws without fear of repercussion.

Sitting in a park, underage, drinking some beers after dark. Police show up...if you aren't a jagbag and stick around, you will likely find yourself in hot water. But if you just run away... Cops can't get you?

Effectively we are rewarding people who flee. Which isn't a great thing. Because people, kids, criminals, are all stupid. They aren't lawyers. They will hear stories and even witness how they can do X and just run away. But then they will do Y and not realize that police will chase for Y and when they get caught it will be much much worse.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I walk away fast? How about if I break into a light jog. At what speed must they stop pursuit?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.


Its regarding minor offenses, try reading the article, and this rule wouldn't even need to be implemented if Chicago pd could restrain themselves from beating the shiat outta people, this rule is about saving money... The city is paying out way too much on police brutality settlements, city leaders are hoping this will curb some lawsuits
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers won't be allowed to chase people on foot if they suspect them of driving on a suspended license

.
How fast are these cops?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: What if I walk away fast? How about if I break into a light jog. At what speed must they stop pursuit?


Bill Nye is now untouchable in Chicago
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's really just a fiscal decision. The city of Chicago has paid out neatly 110 million in just the past 2 years for police misconduct.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is common sense, but when do cops get out of the car anyway?

/Did I say car? I see a lot of them riding horses on the trail by the lake.


No, it actually isn't common sense. What good are laws if I can just run a block and have no consequences?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reading is sooooo difficult.


I propose to also make it impossible to arrest you for resisting arrest if they're not arresting you for an actual crime.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.

"minor offenses such as parking violations, driving on suspended licenses or drinking alcohol in public"

The dregs of society!


Breaking the law is still breaking the law.

I mean, who gets to decide which laws we enforce? And why do we have them if we can't enforce them?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unrelated, I think, but my occupation allows/authorizes 3 hours/week of paid physical training, but then task me with so much work, I can't do anything but the taskers.

Anyway, don't police forces have such a program?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.

Its regarding minor offenses, try reading the article, and this rule wouldn't even need to be implemented if Chicago pd could restrain themselves from beating the shiat outta people, this rule is about saving money... The city is paying out way too much on police brutality settlements, city leaders are hoping this will curb some lawsuits


Bullshiat. They have insurance for that, they don't pay out shiat. 20 years of Joe Arpaio bullshiat, and you learn how this goes.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.

Its regarding minor offenses, try reading the article, and this rule wouldn't even need to be implemented if Chicago pd could restrain themselves from beating the shiat outta people, this rule is about saving money... The city is paying out way too much on police brutality settlements, city leaders are hoping this will curb some lawsuits


If minor offenses aren't worth the time, then make them legal. Let kids smoke and drink in pubic, let kids hang out at parks at 2am, let people drive with expired/suspended licenses and everything else.

That's, at least, logically consistent.

But this policy means 'it is illegal to do these things, unless you are willing to run from the police. Then you can"

That's a stupid system.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.

"minor offenses such as parking violations, driving on suspended licenses or drinking alcohol in public"

The dregs of society!

Breaking the law is still breaking the law.

I mean, who gets to decide which laws we enforce? And why do we have them if we can't enforce them?


It looks like the Mayor:
Mayor Lori Lightfoot

She sounds like a runner.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: WastrelWay: This is common sense, but when do cops get out of the car anyway?

/Did I say car? I see a lot of them riding horses on the trail by the lake.

I'm not sure 'common sense' is what I would call it. It's a free pass for teens and similar to break all sorts of laws without fear of repercussion.

Sitting in a park, underage, drinking some beers after dark. Police show up...if you aren't a jagbag and stick around, you will likely find yourself in hot water. But if you just run away... Cops can't get you?

Effectively we are rewarding people who flee. Which isn't a great thing. Because people, kids, criminals, are all stupid. They aren't lawyers. They will hear stories and even witness how they can do X and just run away. But then they will do Y and not realize that police will chase for Y and when they get caught it will be much much worse.


Underage kids drinking alcohol in public deserve to get away.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Breaking the law is still breaking the law.


Forgot to add this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fewer interactions with police the better.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Under the policy, officers may give chase if they believe a person is committing or about to commit a felony, a Class A misdemeanor such as domestic battery, or a serious traffic offense such as drunken driving and street racing that could risk injuring others."

In Illinois (Illinois 625 ILCS 5/11-204) it is a Class A Misdemeanor to flee or attempt to elude a police officer. The police are going to be confused beyond belief!

:-D
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mock26: Fark_Guy_Rob: WastrelWay: This is common sense, but when do cops get out of the car anyway?

/Did I say car? I see a lot of them riding horses on the trail by the lake.

I'm not sure 'common sense' is what I would call it. It's a free pass for teens and similar to break all sorts of laws without fear of repercussion.

Sitting in a park, underage, drinking some beers after dark. Police show up...if you aren't a jagbag and stick around, you will likely find yourself in hot water. But if you just run away... Cops can't get you?

Effectively we are rewarding people who flee. Which isn't a great thing. Because people, kids, criminals, are all stupid. They aren't lawyers. They will hear stories and even witness how they can do X and just run away. But then they will do Y and not realize that police will chase for Y and when they get caught it will be much much worse.

Underage kids drinking alcohol in public deserve to get away.


I'm not disagreeing with you; but we shouldn't require they flee from the police to get away.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: watching the trump puddle dry: Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.

Its regarding minor offenses, try reading the article, and this rule wouldn't even need to be implemented if Chicago pd could restrain themselves from beating the shiat outta people, this rule is about saving money... The city is paying out way too much on police brutality settlements, city leaders are hoping this will curb some lawsuits

Bullshiat. They have insurance for that, they don't pay out shiat. 20 years of Joe Arpaio bullshiat, and you learn how this goes.


Insurance? I doubt there is an insurance company on the planet willing to insure municipalities against police misconduct payments.

In a perfect world police would be required to carry malpractice insurance. If a pig loses their insurance due to their premiums being too high or because nobody will insure their corrupt ass they kicked to the curb.
 
Greil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: WastrelWay: This is common sense, but when do cops get out of the car anyway?

/Did I say car? I see a lot of them riding horses on the trail by the lake.

No, it actually isn't common sense. What good are laws if I can just run a block and have no consequences?


You'd have to outrun a police cruiser and hope they can't ID you in any way at all. It only blocks a footrace: I'm betting you can follow at a speedwalking pace, call for backup, chase in a car, review camera footage, and so on. Some of the shootings that precipitated this policy involved people that the cops knew the names and residences of. No reason to chase.

Also, apparently the policy had to explicitly stop this:

Officers are also prohibited from provoking chases, such as by employing a tactic in which they speed in their squad cars toward a group of people, stop suddenly and jump out "with the intention of stopping anyone in the group who flees."

Which is a rather special level of farked. I don't give a shiat how many joints get smoked, you don't get to attempt to run people over and arrest them for dodging the car.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.


I think it's means they can't shoot you in the back for petty offenses. They can still chase you if you assault or murder someone. I do believe even stealing is on the table.
 
Greil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Under the policy, officers may give chase if they believe a person is committing or about to commit a felony, a Class A misdemeanor such as domestic battery, or a serious traffic offense such as drunken driving and street racing that could risk injuring others."

In Illinois (Illinois 625 ILCS 5/11-204) it is a Class A Misdemeanor to flee or attempt to elude a police officer. The police are going to be confused beyond belief!

:-D


FTA: Perhaps most significantly, the policy makes clear that the days of officers giving chase just because someone tries to avoid them are over.

So, maybe not anymore. Either that or (more likely) they just add running to the charges when they catch you later in a way less likely to lead to gunfire.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, it's got cop tires, cop suspension, cop shocks, it's a model made before catalytic converters, so it'll run good on regular gas...whaddya mean, no longer able to chase?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/and SCMODS
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: watching the trump puddle dry: Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.

Its regarding minor offenses, try reading the article, and this rule wouldn't even need to be implemented if Chicago pd could restrain themselves from beating the shiat outta people, this rule is about saving money... The city is paying out way too much on police brutality settlements, city leaders are hoping this will curb some lawsuits

Bullshiat. They have insurance for that, they don't pay out shiat. 20 years of Joe Arpaio bullshiat, and you learn how this goes.


Are you kidding, insurance?!?!, there's not an insurance company on the planet that would cover cpd for excessive force suits, also, what happens to you in jail is covered by very different rules than what happens to you on the street while you were innocent until proven guilty
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: watching the trump puddle dry: Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.

Its regarding minor offenses, try reading the article, and this rule wouldn't even need to be implemented if Chicago pd could restrain themselves from beating the shiat outta people, this rule is about saving money... The city is paying out way too much on police brutality settlements, city leaders are hoping this will curb some lawsuits

If minor offenses aren't worth the time, then make them legal. Let kids smoke and drink in pubic, let kids hang out at parks at 2am, let people drive with expired/suspended licenses and everything else.

That's, at least, logically consistent.

But this policy means 'it is illegal to do these things, unless you are willing to run from the police. Then you can"

That's a stupid system.


If you have ID on the perp, and its not a matter of imminent violence, why should the rest of society be put in danger because some cop has an "always get my man" attitude.  Its straight up insane to say every situation should be escalated because hey those are the rules, chasing a shoplifter like a murder suspect is insane and puts innocent lives in unnecessary danger
 
acouvis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is common sense, but when do cops get out of the car anyway?

/Did I say car? I see a lot of them riding horses on the trail by the lake.


Could be worse. Given the reputation the Minneapolis police department has earned, you could assume their training is to just use a gun instead of trying to chase after anyone.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
whatever. Asians are being murdered and beaten across the country, but lets shove that news story to the back burner and talk about how we can make it safer for thugs.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How does the Americans with Disabilities Act going to figure into this? If the suspect is wheelchair (mobility scooter, crutches or even a cane) tries to flee, are the police going to be allowed to pursue him/her? It isn't fair to discriminate against the physically disabled because they can't flee as fast as a non-disabled person. I think I will wait to see how SCOTUS rules on this.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This line always cracks me up.

I am half the man you are
Youtube nS4qKbrbNcI
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hopefully they make eluding or fleeing the police extra punitive.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cautionflag: How does the Americans with Disabilities Act going to figure into this? If the suspect is wheelchair (mobility scooter, crutches or even a cane) tries to flee, are the police going to be allowed to pursue him/her? It isn't fair to discriminate against the physically disabled because they can't flee as fast as a non-disabled person. I think I will wait to see how SCOTUS rules on this.


Valid point, not everyone in a wheelchair has an awesome friend like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cautionflag: How does the Americans with Disabilities Act going to figure into this? If the suspect is wheelchair (mobility scooter, crutches or even a cane) tries to flee, are the police going to be allowed to pursue him/her? It isn't fair to discriminate against the physically disabled because they can't flee as fast as a non-disabled person. I think I will wait to see how SCOTUS rules on this.


I've seen disabled people run from the cops after committing crime, only once did I see the cops actually detain the person and they were violent.  The other times they had knew who it was and sent the summons in the mail... I used to live above a bodega
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This sounds complicated.  I wonder if perps are going to carefully consider whether they fall into the chase or no chase bracket before running.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I suspect that this will be implemented by no cop chasing anyone ever, especially given this:

The policy also makes a point of reminding officers that they or their supervisors will not be criticized or disciplined for deciding against a foot pursuit or calling one off.

When the only way you can get in trouble is if you give chase against policy or it goes wrong, why would you take the risk?
 
Greil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What if I walk away fast? How about if I break into a light jog. At what speed must they stop pursuit?


You know they linked the actual policy right? Here's when they MUST stop:

PROHIBITIONS Department members will not initiate or continue a Foot Pursuit if the Department member:
A. reasonably believes the risk to Department members, members of the public, or the person being pursued outweighs the objective of immediate apprehension.
B. becomes injured and is unable to safely continue the Foot Pursuit or a third party is injured and requires immediate medical aid that cannot be provided by other on-scene Department members or emergency medical personnel.
C. is unaware of their current location or is unable to provide a location for support units to respond.
D. is unable to or loses the ability to effectively and promptly communicate with OEMC or other Department members.
E. loses their Department-issued radio, their firearm, or other essential equipment that may endanger the Department member or the public if recovered by another person.
F. reasonably believes they would not be able to control the person being pursued should a confrontation occur (e.g., due to exhaustion or physical condition).
G. They are ordered to (my phrasing, the copy/paste got weird on this one from the watermark)
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: cautionflag: How does the Americans with Disabilities Act going to figure into this? If the suspect is wheelchair (mobility scooter, crutches or even a cane) tries to flee, are the police going to be allowed to pursue him/her? It isn't fair to discriminate against the physically disabled because they can't flee as fast as a non-disabled person. I think I will wait to see how SCOTUS rules on this.

I've seen disabled people run from the cops after committing crime, only once did I see the cops actually detain the person and they were violent.  The other times they had knew who it was and sent the summons in the mail... I used to live above a bodega


If nothing else they should at least give a disabled flee-er a head start.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
♫ I fled the law and I won.♪
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abox: watching the trump puddle dry: cautionflag: How does the Americans with Disabilities Act going to figure into this? If the suspect is wheelchair (mobility scooter, crutches or even a cane) tries to flee, are the police going to be allowed to pursue him/her? It isn't fair to discriminate against the physically disabled because they can't flee as fast as a non-disabled person. I think I will wait to see how SCOTUS rules on this.

I've seen disabled people run from the cops after committing crime, only once did I see the cops actually detain the person and they were violent.  The other times they had knew who it was and sent the summons in the mail... I used to live above a bodega

If nothing else they should at least give a disabled flee-er a head start.


Btw, if anyone is into people watching get an apartment above a bodega, preferably with a bus stop in an integrated neighborhood... You'll find people of Wal-Mart kitsch
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Big_Doofus: How does this make sense? That means criminals just have to run and they automatically get away? This is ridiculous.

"minor offenses such as parking violations, driving on suspended licenses or drinking alcohol in public"

The dregs of society!

Breaking the law is still breaking the law.

I mean, who gets to decide which laws we enforce? And why do we have them if we can't enforce them?


Half-Life 2 - Pick Up That Can
Youtube nJshjMyg6no
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: ♫ I fled the law and I won.♪


Dead Kennedys - I Fought the Law
Youtube 9dB_ubVAnGw
 
