1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
DarkSoulNoHope
27 minutes ago  
Hear any banjo sounds nearby?

@RiffTrax: Shake Hands with Danger (Full FREE Short)
Youtube _nqa6e6WV2o
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  
It's a perfectly cromulent technique.
 
Gyrfalcon
24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hear any banjo sounds nearby?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_nqa6e6WV2o]


No, but there was a Carnival of Souls nearby.
 
uberalice
23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile people will judge this guy as a rube construction guy.
Fun fact: He's making more per hour than most of you
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
But don't worry.  There will never be an oil spill that will contaminate your drinking water.
 
Myrkor
22 minutes ago  
Finally, a use for Operate Heavy Machinery!

If that was necessary for the adventure is irrelevant.
 
foo monkey
21 minutes ago  
Heavy Machinery Like You've Never Seen Before! | AGT: Extreme 2022
Youtube PHqriujIhlE
 
DarkSoulNoHope
21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: DarkSoulNoHope: Hear any banjo sounds nearby?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_nqa6e6WV2o]

No, but there was a Carnival of Souls nearby.


Did the Carnival of Souls feature any Hobgoblins?

/"It's the 80s, do a lot of coke and vote for Ronald Reagan!"
 
hobnail
20 minutes ago  
Not the first time someone has used a Hitachi to avoid touching the pipe.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

uberalice: Meanwhile people will judge this guy as a rube construction guy.
Fun fact: He's making more per hour than most of you


And he does his job better.  I have a law degree, and I tip my cap to him as he's clearly better at his job than I am at mine.
 
Unoriginal_Username
19 minutes ago  

uberalice: Meanwhile people will judge this guy as a rube construction guy.
Fun fact: He's making more per hour than most of you


And deservedly so. I find watching true professionals in their trade, especially something love this, fun to watch

They make it look easy, but I only I couldn't do it
 
Isitoveryet
17 minutes ago  
impressive!
but was it necessary?

looks like there's another excavator a few yards down the line.
i assume they are digging a trench to place the pipe into so there are probably breaks in the line that could have been used instead of this maneuver.

i ain't sayin' it aint cool!

why not do this over a can of soda?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
15 minutes ago  
Mein Fuehrer, I can walk!
 
strapp3r
15 minutes ago  
not willing to post video, but you should see my wife avoiding pipe

/master class
 
kindms
14 minutes ago  

uberalice: Meanwhile people will judge this guy as a rube construction guy.
Fun fact: He's making more per hour than most of you


they really should tell more kids this in high school.
 
I just lurk here
11 minutes ago  
I just got to operate a skid loader for the first time this weekend so I'm really getting a kick...
/ It had the big claw attachment on the front instead of the scoop.
// It was fun moving around tree trunks wider than my forearm as if they were matchsticks
/// My brother-in-law calls it his man amplifier
 
Mukster
10 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 250x180]


And that is how baby Tonka trucks are made.
 
Froman
6 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: uberalice: Meanwhile people will judge this guy as a rube construction guy.
Fun fact: He's making more per hour than most of you

And deservedly so. I find watching true professionals in their trade, especially something love this, fun to watch

They make it look easy, but I only I couldn't do it


Must be nice to be good at something, anything. Maybe someday. Is repelling women a skill?
 
S10Calade
4 minutes ago  
Excavator unload from a Truck in a different way
Youtube SaErLOTpXKk
 
Edgewood Dirk
3 minutes ago  
Anyone can drive a tracked hydraulic excavator.  A good operator is woeth his/her weight in gold
 
