(CTV News)   Quebec police reveal new plan to allow kids to get bullied by both other students and their parents   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
25
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least we'll know beforehand what kids will be taking the names of the disruptive students and handing it over to the teacher when they return from the bathroom.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nerds!
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Except, of course, for the one kid who happens to catch the ambulance zooming by at 69 mph. That kid becomes a legend.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I give the programming club a week to figure how to make it say, "ZOMBIES AHEAD."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is about the stupidest idea I've heard in a long time. I think that was meant to be published on April 1st.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well that's chillingly fascist, also, super lazy...  The farce is strong with these guys
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I give the programming club a week to figure how to make it say, "ZOMBIES AHEAD."


Or "10 points"
 
keldaria
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll be graded on a curve
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Quebec PD should stop cross training with Reno PD. Shenanigans will ensure. Stay tuned for the followup...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
it will stat the
NOW I KNOW HOW FAST MY FIST IS WHEN I HIT YOU.
thing.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Quebec is a truly unique culture.

For good reason.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: foo monkey: I give the programming club a week to figure how to make it say, "ZOMBIES AHEAD."

Or "10 points"


Seriously though, as north american children are clearly under threat from unbalanced angry people, its probably not a good idea to start conscripting these little folks in the war on traffic
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's based on a Polish program where they use the kids as speed bumps.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are they bullet proof?
 
sandbar67
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm gonna see if I can make it say 69
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Down here in 'Merica, those would become instant targets for footballs and baseballs
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait

You mean those signs in school zones were NOT measuring my high score?

Oh. Oh no.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sandbar67: I'm gonna see if I can make it say 69


You couldn't even get your username that high.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People unconsciously drive to where they are looking. This would make a good gift for the bad neighbour kid.
 
pheelix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In Milwaukee, that would backfire horribly once it got the attention of the Kia Boys.
 
Daer21
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Well that's chillingly fascist, also, super lazy...  The farce is strong with these guys


I mean...it's Quebec. The fascism is a feature, not a bug.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Down here in 'Merica, those would become instant targets for bullets.


FTFY
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As a pretty much lifelong Montrealer, I gotta say the South Shore is it's own special branch of Quebec crazy.
 
