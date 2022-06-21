 Skip to content
(Vice)   Remember how cool it would be to have a QR code that could easily track your covid status. Guess what China is using it for   (vice.com) divider line
Chinese Officials Are Weaponizing COVID Health Tracker to Block Protests

Protests in China? When did that start?
 
Exhibit A for why cop cars don't need those license plate scanners, either.
 
Sex, Frank?
 
That's a neat way to stop a bank run.
 
This shows just how communicable Covid still is in China. The government is doing its best to protect the citizens from getting sick. Can't have infected people going out and gathering in large groups and infecting even more. This is how disease spreads. The Chinese government is being proactive in this fight. If the local populace won't protect themselves, well, someone has to step in and do it for them.
 
Meanwhile, US cops regularly run your name for wants and warrants.  🙄🙄🙄🙄🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷
 
Nothing new just look at how the US handles protesters. You're white and conservative? No problem, let'em break rules. Durty demonrats or BLM and so on? Riot gear time. They infiltrate the Facebooks / social media / at al. for those durty leftists to spy on them for the next protest.

Honestly the US isn't quite as obvious, but it's just shy of a police state.
 
Here's your cyberpunk dystopia.
-I didn't order a cyberpunk dystopia. No one asked for this

Here's. Your. Cyberpunk. Dystopia.
Sarah Huckabee? Is that you?
 
Preach, comrade.
 
Communist China is pretty farking bad, who would have guessed.
 
I'm sure the whole EU is doing the same thing. They had QR codes, and the French had an App: TousAntiCovid
 
