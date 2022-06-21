 Skip to content
(Wiley)   Things that can cause wildfires: gender reveal parties gone wrong, burning trash, thunderstorms, bird electrocutions... wait, what?   (wildlife.onlinelibrary.wiley.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avian Electrocutions is the name of my... ahh, never mind.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else just hear the intro to the Oblongs..?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason that power lines should be moved underground in wildfire prone areas.  Of course, this costs money that the power companies don't want to spend, so...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Avian Electrocutions is the name of my... ahh, never mind.


Flock of Seagulls?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of flaming birdfall.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What birds are large enough to span the distance required to short themselves? Must be eagles and pelicans or something.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Yet another reason that power lines should be moved underground in wildfire prone areas.  Of course, this costs money that the power companies don't want to spend, so...


Wildfire prone areas are forests. Your solution is to DIG under forests? And the lines can't carry the same amount of power, and they're hard to maintain, and they cost at least ten times as much, etc. And along with all of that the lines can still cause fires even when they're underground so you haven't changed anything in the end.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the US Forest Service.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
THAT's all you do? BIRD executions?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yet another reason that power lines should be moved underground in wildfire prone areas.  Of course, this costs money that the power companies don't want to spend, so...


Wat? You can't bury 500+ kV electric lines ... and even if you could, you'd be limited to about 40 miles before losses could make it a stupid farking idea.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A few years ago, about a block down the street, an osprey built a nest on top of a power pole, somehow managed to set it on fire.

As there was not a  lightninbg storm at the time, I can only assume it completed the circuit

/so not surprised at TFH
// jewish space lasers did not make the list?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What birds are large enough to span the distance required to short themselves? Must be eagles and pelicans or something.


California condors used to zap themselves all the time. Other big raptors too.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To save our lives you've got to envision the fiery crash.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At a certain point, the bird is perfectly cooked.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What birds are large enough to span the distance required to short themselves? Must be eagles and pelicans or something.


We had a squirrel short out and explode a power line a few houses down, took out power to the whole block. I don't know exactly how it happens (I'm not going to climb a pole and investigate), but it definitely happens with small critters.

/squirrel was killed instantly from the look of it.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I watched this happen once.  At work in SoCal we had frequent power outages due to shiatty service.  Whenever we lost power I'd look out the window at the huge black plume of smoke coming from a massive diesel generator.  One day it happened and I checked out the plume, the saw a another plume of white smoke coming from under the distant power pole.
A crow had shorted out, caught fire, and fell into the dry grass below.
I think they held the fire to 2 acres or so, but I got to leave work early.  So "win"!

/ What? You don't get excited about diesel plumes!?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Russ1642: What birds are large enough to span the distance required to short themselves? Must be eagles and pelicans or something.

California condors used to zap themselves all the time. Other big raptors too.


Birds can sense the voltage as they get close to a power line. They'll tend to avoid anything over 20kV or so, as the near-field corona discharge causes them some discomfort.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: Russ1642: What birds are large enough to span the distance required to short themselves? Must be eagles and pelicans or something.

We had a squirrel short out and explode a power line a few houses down, took out power to the whole block. I don't know exactly how it happens (I'm not going to climb a pole and investigate), but it definitely happens with small critters.

/squirrel was killed instantly from the look of it.


Squirrels chew through things, birds don't. Squirrels only need to short the shielding, around the outside of a cable, to the conductor at the centre. High tension lines don't even have insulation on them but they're out of reach of everything except birds.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So - Which of those was supposed to be surprising?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: ArkPanda: Russ1642: What birds are large enough to span the distance required to short themselves? Must be eagles and pelicans or something.

California condors used to zap themselves all the time. Other big raptors too.

Birds can sense the voltage as they get close to a power line. They'll tend to avoid anything over 20kV or so, as the near-field corona discharge causes them some discomfort.


Relevant: https://electronics.stackexchange.com/questions/545322/professor-said-no-current-flows-to-ground/545334#545334

/I don't always waste time on Fark...
 
