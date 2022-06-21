 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Not to overstate the historical significance of the Jan 6th hearings but we've got time travelers showing up in the background
2477 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Jun 2022 at 3:54 PM



47 minutes ago  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!
 
Summoner101
groppet [TotalFark]
Too late if he came back to change Picard.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
Is he using Obama's time machine?
 
Short Victoria's War
They did it!  They went back in time and killed Zzkrypstaloni!
 
nakmuay
Explodo
He's just having some fun when the loonies freak out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
Soup4Bonnie
he fell asleep for a while.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
nakmuay: [Fark user image image 500x318]


On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
Are we sure he isn't just with SPACE FORCE!

Bondith
aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!


Then he should be wearing this one:

Walker [TotalFark]
waxbeans
On-Farkin-On: Are we sure he isn't just with SPACE FORCE!

[images05.military.com image 850x566]


Looks like the SS.
 
mononymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [img.huffingtonpost.com image 570x481]


I would have used the punchline " yesterday".
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
Pfft.  I was accused of being a time traveler earlier today, on this very website.

Get some better writers, you hack!
 
hoodiowithtudio
Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 564x549]


Check out the last name of the person who started the FBI...
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
Sam's Club Sandwich: Is he using Obama's time machine?


Naw they can't reach the peddles
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
Our traveler is already here.
 
Evildead4
Mr. Shabooboo
aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!


And the limits of good taste...You have a time machine..You could go anywhere/anytime..
Yet, you choose to go to 300 + years ago political hearings and listen to a bunch of creeps
try to implicate others and get themselves off the hook for any culpability..
 
emersonbiggins
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!


Maybe he's fixing it.  In his dystopia, TFG did steal the 2020 election and this guy is saving us.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
Mr. Shabooboo: aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!

And the limits of good taste...You have a time machine..You could go anywhere/anytime..
Yet, you choose to go to 300 + years ago political hearings and listen to a bunch of creeps
try to implicate others and get themselves off the hook for any culpability..


Maybe this is an important moment. Or maybe he pissed off his supervisor.
 
Herbie555
You're only allowed to wear those on special Star Trek holidays.
 
Fart And Smunny
Mr. Shabooboo: aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!

And the limits of good taste...You have a time machine..You could go anywhere/anytime..
Yet, you choose to go to 300 + years ago political hearings and listen to a bunch of creeps
try to implicate others and get themselves off the hook for any culpability..


Unless of course it's the historically significant immediate precursor to something much, much worse.
 
uh...nobody
Mr. Shabooboo: aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!

And the limits of good taste...You have a time machine..You could go anywhere/anytime..
Yet, you choose to go to 300 + years ago political hearings and listen to a bunch of creeps
try to implicate others and get themselves off the hook for any culpability..


Nah, he pissed off one of the higher ups and got reassigned from "Banquet of Chestnuts" to this.  Its the same as getting reassigned to the antarctic.
 
qorkfiend
Mr. Shabooboo: aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!

And the limits of good taste...You have a time machine..You could go anywhere/anytime..
Yet, you choose to go to 300 + years ago political hearings and listen to a bunch of creeps
try to implicate others and get themselves off the hook for any culpability..


He has a time machine. He's not limited by the number of hours in the day.
 
heywood-jablome
Prime Directive, pfft what's that?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Sam's Club Sandwich: Is he using Obama's time machine?


He *gave* Obama the time machine...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Mr. Shabooboo: aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!

And the limits of good taste...You have a time machine..You could go anywhere/anytime..
Yet, you choose to go to 300 + years ago political hearings and listen to a bunch of creeps
try to implicate others and get themselves off the hook for any culpability..


It was the start of President Cheney's rise to power.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Walker: [preview.redd.it image 373x464]


If only we'd listened!
 
FeFiFoFark
Skarekrough
*blinks*

That's a $10 trinket off of Amazon.

I wore one on a leather jacket last month for a band photo shoot.

I'm not a time traveler but I do enjoy using delay.
It's an 80's band so that sort of behavior is encouraged.
 
NotARocketScientist
aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!


Not unless he changes anything. If he's just observing, he's fine.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
I'd like to volunteer conservatives to be assimilated by the Borg.
The Borg will then realize humanity sucks and will leave us alone.
 
genner
groppet: Too late if he came back to change Picard.


or Dr Who.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!


Janeway did it all the time and wasn't punished. Star fleet's record of sloppiness and feckless resolve in punishing violaters has led to the environment where such egregious breaches are commonplace, commonplace I say!

We need a bipartisan hearing confronting Janeway's temporal crimes that the do nothing JAG cannot refute!

(The microprocessor was an inside job)

(Reactive armor didn't invent itself!!!!)

STUDY IT OUT!!!!
 
Bondith
Weaver95: I'd like to volunteer conservatives to be assimilated by the Borg.
The Borg will then realize humanity sucks and will leave us alone.


"Your cultural distinctiveness will be sterilised and your planet scraped down to the bedrock to keep your stupidity from infecting our perfect universe.  Resistance is futile, but entertaining."
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Is this the Whitewater trial all over again?
 
zoltan2000
Data is the best character in Star Wars.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
I like mine better

Fark user imageView Full Size


/section 31
//also I have a couple extra IBM 5100s I could give him
///for a price
 
genner
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!: aleister_greynight: He's breaking the Temporal Prime Directive!

Janeway did it all the time and wasn't punished. Star fleet's record of sloppiness and feckless resolve in punishing violaters has led to the environment where such egregious breaches are commonplace, commonplace I say!

We need a bipartisan hearing confronting Janeway's temporal crimes that the do nothing JAG cannot refute!

(The microprocessor was an inside job)



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
Did he try to communicate?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or was he here to steal stuff?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
Gonzo317: Did he try to communicate?

[Fark user image image 460x346]

Or was he here to steal stuff?

[Fark user image image 300x300]


Damn you! You beat me by a minute!

Oh well, Time Traveling Max Headroom in Space was a good episode.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exPFCWintergreen
Cortez the Killer
Wine Sipping Elitist: Gonzo317: Did he try to communicate?

[Fark user image image 460x346]

Or was he here to steal stuff?

[Fark user image image 300x300]

Damn you! You beat me by a minute!

Oh well, Time Traveling Max Headroom in Space was a good episode.

[Fark user image 360x360]


Is that the dude that played Trashcan Man in The Stand mini-series?
 
tonguedepressor
