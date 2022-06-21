 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Leaked docs reveal Putin the tyrants shady billions of dirty money. Superyachts, secret ski resorts and wine vineyards. This guy probably even has a miniature giraffe   (thesun.ie) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Russia, VlADIMIR Putin's billionaire lifestyle, close links, common email domain name, own petrol station, number of companies, Organised Crime, Russian state  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 3:50 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billions don't matter when you're dying of cancer.  Only dream of USSR for this Chekist.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pooten the pumpkin headed chub is headed for a hot end.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Opulence he has it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I want a tiny giraffe...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Duh!

Certain powerful jobs pay insanely well but you may be called fall on your sword at some time in the future.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's three attempts at a sentence in one headline.  As my father used to say, one-in-three will get you into the Hall of Fame.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, we've knows this for decades now. Thanks for joining us in the present.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [res.cloudinary.com image 735x459]


Came for this...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Duh!

Certain powerful jobs pay insanely well but you may be called fall on your sword at some time in the future.


That's a weird thing to call someone
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So? He's untouchable. Cancer is the only justice we'll see.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How do you keep a ski resort secret?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Saborlas: So? He's untouchable. Cancer is the only justice we'll see.


Very true... Madmen dictators rarely ever meet a fate where the world tries them and feels like justice prevailed.

They either die of natural causes, or they get torn limb from limb.

I think we can just hope the cancer is slow and painful.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How do you keep a ski resort secret?


Build it in the Caribbean
 
fyancey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought you guys were communists who were "Rootin for Putin"?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.