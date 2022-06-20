 Skip to content
(CNN)   The South African city of Kwanobuhle is two weeks away from "Day Zero," which is when all of its water taps will run dry for good. And no, there's no real solution on the horizon. I'm sure everything will be fine, though   (cnn.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If I lived west of Texas and south of Central Oregon I'd be taking notes on the guy in the article who set up a home water catchment system.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I didn't know Port Elizabeth got renamed to Gqeberha in 2021. It was a beautiful area over 20 years ago when I visited but now looks farked.
 
StubhyGraham [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: If I lived west of Texas and south of Central Oregon I'd be taking notes on the guy in the article who set up a home water catchment system.


I actually looked into this tech a couple of years ago and it seems really promising, especially some of these really rural places in Africa, Afghanistan, and Alabama. Basically mesh tents coated with hydrophobic material that catches beads of water and directs them into a basin where it cane be irrigated, filtered, etc.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aqua cola
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warthog: If I lived west of Texas and south of Central Oregon I'd be taking notes on the guy in the article who set up a home water catchment system.


Check your local laws and regulations

https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/states-where-it-is-illegal-to-collect-rainwater
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So I guess they missed infrastructure week?   Geez guys, right on the ocean, loads of sunshine, you wouldn't want to consider desalinization would you?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the Solar Babies will save us.
media-amazon.com
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen last year?

DNRTFA
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A round of tax cuts for the rich and some deregulation will fix it all right up
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Can't they just move where the water is?

J/K... this sounds terrible
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just don't light a match. That would be bad.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kwanobuhle

Bad Scrabble Hand Problems.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image


                                                                                                    Soon
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should move to Kwayesbuhle
 
patrick767
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It doesn't say the taps "will run dry for good". But would you want to have running water only when there's been a substantial rainfall recently? And you're in a drought?
 
belome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, 2 adults and 4 children 70 liters (18.5 gallons) of water per day to survive?  That seems like a lot.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBooda: Kwanobuhle

Bad Scrabble Hand Problems.


Play it on a Triple Word Score tile and you're all set!
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People need to think outside the box. I'd just bring free bottled water off the cruise ship when i had an excursion in Port Elizabeth.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

belome: So, 2 adults and 4 children 70 liters (18.5 gallons) of water per day to survive?  That seems like a lot.


I like long showers, okay?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

belome: So, 2 adults and 4 children 70 liters (18.5 gallons) of water per day to survive?  That seems like a lot.


How big is your water heater?  Ever run it dry?

Ever tally up how many flushes of the toilet a family of 6 goes through in a day?

Just over 3 gallons a person a day doesn't seem like much, particularly if they are drinking the bulk of it.  Doubt there's a lot of Dasani or Aquafina available in their neighborhoods, and you can't just call the Culligan Man.
 
Bondith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Warthog: If I lived west of Texas and south of Central Oregon I'd be taking notes on the guy in the article who set up a home water catchment system.

Check your local laws and regulations

https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/states-where-it-is-illegal-to-collect-rainwater


So what I'm getting from this is that there are no states where it's illegal to collect rainwater.  Some states regulate it in the interest of preventing people drinking birdshiat with their rain water, or at worst out of the bureaucratic obsession with micromanagement, but nobody outright bans it.  This site's name is misleading, unless it's a holdover from days when some states actually did ban it.

/when water is a public utility, I guess there's no incentive for corporate-owned state governments to rig the system in favour of Big Water
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So I guess they missed infrastructure week?   Geez guys, right on the ocean, loads of sunshine, you wouldn't want to consider desalinization would you?


What is "actually world-changing useful things Elon Musk could have invested $40 billion in instead of trying to buy f***ing Twitter?"
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

belome: So, 2 adults and 4 children 70 liters (18.5 gallons) of water per day to survive?  That seems like a lot.


I was thinking the same thing. Even drinking a gallon of water a day and cooking communally with a gallon, that's only about 7 or 8 gallons.

Given the dire situation, I'd think you could skip bathing or just reuse the water somewhat. Shiat, I'd be surprised if my house uses 19 gallons per day before showers.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x318]


i.pinimg.com
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

StubhyGraham: Warthog: If I lived west of Texas and south of Central Oregon I'd be taking notes on the guy in the article who set up a home water catchment system.

I actually looked into this tech a couple of years ago and it seems really promising, especially some of these really rural places in Africa, Afghanistan, and Alabama. Basically mesh tents coated with hydrophobic material that catches beads of water and directs them into a basin where it cane be irrigated, filtered, etc.


I live in Massachusetts and even though we have water restrictions from time to time it's not a huge problem here.  At least not yet.  But I'm hearing about more and more people setting up rain barrels to catch rainwater for watering their lawns and plants.  The diverters for your down spouts are < $50 and a 50 gallon barrel is about $100.  If you're paying for water you'll save money.  My mother has 2 of them on her house and they produce more water than she needs for her gardening.  And no one can tell you that you can't use it to water, wash your car, etc.
 
Bondith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't worry, the Solar Babies will save us.
[media-amazon.com image 850x883]


The fark is that?  Looks like Dollar Tree American Gladiators.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayer warriors...*folds hands* assemble
 
belome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: belome: So, 2 adults and 4 children 70 liters (18.5 gallons) of water per day to survive?  That seems like a lot.

How big is your water heater?  Ever run it dry?

Ever tally up how many flushes of the toilet a family of 6 goes through in a day?

Just over 3 gallons a person a day doesn't seem like much, particularly if they are drinking the bulk of it.  Doubt there's a lot of Dasani or Aquafina available in their neighborhoods, and you can't just call the Culligan Man.


We aren't really talking apples to apples here.  If there was a giant water crisis I wouldn't be flushing a toilet with it.  Sure a gallon or so to wash all the t1ts and pits every few days, but I could certainly use less than 70 liters a day every day.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: belome: So, 2 adults and 4 children 70 liters (18.5 gallons) of water per day to survive?  That seems like a lot.

I was thinking the same thing. Even drinking a gallon of water a day and cooking communally with a gallon, that's only about 7 or 8 gallons.

Given the dire situation, I'd think you could skip bathing or just reuse the water somewhat. Shiat, I'd be surprised if my house uses 19 gallons per day before showers.


Toilets use a lot.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People who don't live here have no idea what it's like to wake up in the morning, and the first thing on your mind is water," Malambile said. His family has enough containers to hold 150 liters of water, but each day he fills around half that while the rest is still in use at home.

We will learn
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zeroflight222: Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x318]

[i.pinimg.com image 624x352]


thumbs.gfycat.com
 
