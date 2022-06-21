 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   T-001s have been released in Ukraine. SkyNet waits patiently
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not only is it not autonomous, it's not even wireless.  This is a scaled up version of:

Fark user imageView Full Size


With a machine gun on it.  It's not even as autonomous as this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've always thought it would be scary easy to convert that Nerf tank to mount a real gun.  It's even got servos you can repurpose to pull the trigger.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
assault machine gun

/smh
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More like SkyNYET, amirite?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Give a team of cats some blankets

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

That's quite an upgrade over the previous model.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The real-world testing for all these weapons and equipment is worth billions to the arms manufacturers
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
tvinsider.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So do we have a credible news source of these being deployed?
 
