(KUCI)   Your weekly 2-hour dose of new underground alt music features cuts from Just Mustard, Healees, and Lumenette. Hear what you won't hear on commercial radio on pastFORWARD presents: The Sonic Supernova #002. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
13
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sonic Supernova thread is here
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Can't talk. Listening to this.
Back shortly
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where am I??
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: The Sonic Supernova thread is here


wouldn't that be here?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: The Sonic Supernova thread is here


Go on. Blame that on VLC
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yestermorrow is here.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait... What? Where? Is it a parallel universe or what?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: The Sonic Supernova thread is here

Go on. Blame that on VLC


damn vlc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just escaped the aliens; only probed once.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh yeah! I like this intro.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
PS. Is it the proper universe?
 
