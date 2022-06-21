 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Four inmates escape from Virginia prison satellite camp, although how they were able to construct an effective re-entry vehicle with working heat shield in prison is anybody's guess   (wavy.com) divider line
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of ceramic plates they used license plates.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin City Limits Web Exclusive: NINE INCH NAILS "Satellite"
Youtube PPAXzpn0RDE
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used a giant shiny poster of Raquel Welch?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used Mary Poppins style umbrellas?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blatantly, this is the reboot of The A-Team
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x220]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I have seen every prison break movie ever made, even the ones in space.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting storee
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raincoats.

Lots of raincoats.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't go to space camp but prisoners go to satellite camp?  FML
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we post the follow-up that one of them has already come back? This headline is a couple days old.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
very high lung capacity and has anyone checked on the bedsheet count ?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

holdmybones: They used a giant shiny poster of Raquel Welch?


If they find the poster, could it be sent to me, for...further investigation?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Christopher Lambert got them out?
 
headslacker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Could this be a private prison corporate pay off taxpayers Sham... Republicans retirement fund.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
construct an effective re-entry vehicle with working heat shield in prison

Didn't that happen in an episode of Superjail!?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Struts. The answer is always 'more struts'
 
tuckeg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
