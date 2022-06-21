 Skip to content
(Vice)   ..and boy, their hands are tired (old article, new context)   (vice.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beatles - Come Together
Youtube 45cYwDMibGo
 
Jeff73
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Fap Four
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yuck
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [YouTube video: The Beatles - Come Together]


My ex was convinced that John was singing about people jerking off all over him.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Puts a whole new context on Yellow Submarine.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think it was John sort of said, 'Winston Churchill!'

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/also I can't fap to this
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The two that I despised the most, there's a big surprise!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alaric3
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jerked off 'til half dead.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr0x
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Puts a whole new context on Yellow Submarine.


Or to the "Beat"les.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now we know why the album was white ...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"he once jerked off nine times in one day on a dare"

Amateur.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SpectroBoy: [YouTube video: The Beatles - Come Together]

My ex was convinced that John was singing about people jerking off all over him.


Makes me wonder now about "Mean Mr. Mustard."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.fark.net checks out.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: "he once jerked off nine times in one day on a dare"

Amateur.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

