27
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Susquehanna Hat Company?!  *punch*
Susquehanna Hat Co
Youtube THZV5g1CNZM
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Free him?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
yep. the truth about most baby related sleeping stuff is that it should come nowhere near the baby.  crib bumper, curtain, stuffed animals, blankets etc. are cute but shouldn't be used.  a onesie and a warm room is all they need.

also wash those new clothes a bunch before using them.  they are absolutely saturated in fire retardant and that stuff is not good for developing brains.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see nothing about fake eyebrows. Pass me that Sharpie!
Fark user imageView Full Size

WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
suspect is hatless, repeat, hatless
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you believe in intelligent design and are pro life, it has got to be kind of weird that God intelligently designed babies to die so easily...
 
TickTurd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Ah yes. Hats. People aren't wearing them anymore.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No damned hats on the bed!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But how will you know if it's a boy or a girl?

I know nothing about how babies work.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NSFW language.

What's The Deal With The Hats
Youtube vuhy7sNg2zI
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Out of all the guidance they've issued about babies sleeping, forcing them onto their backs has to be the worst. Being uncomfortable while your skull deforms means you aren't sleeping well, and mom & dad are already sleep-deprived taking care of you, so it really really doesn't help. Back in the day they came out with a ton of recommendations to reduce SIDS including getting rid of soft mattresses, stuffed animals, pretty much anything that could cover a baby's airway. And then they attributed all of the success of that program to babies sleeping on their backs and getting their heads flattened for no good reason. There's something about babies dying that makes people throw all scientific reasoning right out the window.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The West Wing clip: "Babies come with hats"
Youtube Uk8akSWz2xc
 
Klyukva
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: If you believe in intelligent design and are pro life, it has got to be kind of weird that God intelligently designed babies to die so easily...


It's also weird how SIDS cases spike on New Year's Eve and other holidays. How could the parents being drunk increase the chance of a perfectly natural occurrence for which they have no blame? Of course the real majority of SIDS cases aren't accidents. They're infanticide. But that's something everyone pretends not to realize.
 
DaedalusZM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"... infants should not wear hats indoors except in the first few hours of life or in the NICU."

Those "life begins at conception" folks are trying to determine:

Is a fetus an "infant", or is an infant what a fetus becomes?

When does the clock for "first few hours of life" start?

Can they get tiny hats installed in-vitro (and removed accordingly), presuming that is equivalent to being "indoors"?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember when my kid was an infant, the insanity, and debates, between myself and my wife as to what was "safe sleeping".
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I remember when my kid was an infant, the insanity, and debates, between myself and my wife as to what was "safe sleeping".


Do they wake up after?
It was safe then.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Out of all the guidance they've issued about babies sleeping, forcing them onto their backs has to be the worst. Being uncomfortable while your skull deforms means you aren't sleeping well, and mom & dad are already sleep-deprived taking care of you, so it really really doesn't help. Back in the day they came out with a ton of recommendations to reduce SIDS including getting rid of soft mattresses, stuffed animals, pretty much anything that could cover a baby's airway. And then they attributed all of the success of that program to babies sleeping on their backs and getting their heads flattened for no good reason. There's something about babies dying that makes people throw all scientific reasoning right out the window.


Back in my day we threw the babies out the window. Most of them did just fine.
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Out of all the guidance they've issued about babies sleeping, forcing them onto their backs has to be the worst. Being uncomfortable while your skull deforms means you aren't sleeping well, and mom & dad are already sleep-deprived taking care of you, so it really really doesn't help. Back in the day they came out with a ton of recommendations to reduce SIDS including getting rid of soft mattresses, stuffed animals, pretty much anything that could cover a baby's airway. And then they attributed all of the success of that program to babies sleeping on their backs and getting their heads flattened for no good reason. There's something about babies dying that makes people throw all scientific reasoning right out the window.


the reclined, wire framed, bouncy chair was a life saver (mine and one of the mini-scarfs).
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: LineNoise: I remember when my kid was an infant, the insanity, and debates, between myself and my wife as to what was "safe sleeping".

Do they wake up after?
It was safe then.


Oh yeah,

but i remember some particular debate we got into around some kind of netting that went around the crib bars, so she didn't get an arm stuck between them or something, as my wife insisted she did one night.

So you could pretty much find a paper from whomever you wanted, backing up if it was a good or bad idea. I put it in, and to me it just seemed like one more thing to get caught in, but at the same time solved the original problem.

And you are a new parent, low on sleep, only concerned with your kid being safe.

All the stupid shiat we bought and pointless things we did in that endeavor..
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So for the sake of safety, we should have Babies Without Hats.
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: If you believe in intelligent design and are pro life, it has got to be kind of weird that God intelligently designed babies to die so easily...


And why He murders about 40% of the "pre-born"
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: NSFW language.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vuhy7sNg2zI]


Came here for this
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So for the sake of safety, we should have Babies Without Hats.


The world will go pop
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Herr Flick's Revenge: LineNoise: I remember when my kid was an infant, the insanity, and debates, between myself and my wife as to what was "safe sleeping".

Do they wake up after?
It was safe then.

Oh yeah,

but i remember some particular debate we got into around some kind of netting that went around the crib bars, so she didn't get an arm stuck between them or something, as my wife insisted she did one night.

So you could pretty much find a paper from whomever you wanted, backing up if it was a good or bad idea. I put it in, and to me it just seemed like one more thing to get caught in, but at the same time solved the original problem.


Had the same conversation with Mrs. Scarf.  i pointed out the kiddo can't even roll over, let alone GET to the bars to get stuck and by they time kiddo could their arm would be too chubby to fit through the gaps but at that point they could mush thief face into the crib bumper which seemed like a bad idea.

hell for the first couple months we could have place them on a 20 foot tall pillar in the middle of a pool full of alligators and the kid would have been fine because they can't move, like at all.

late night diaper changes would become more challenging though.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
