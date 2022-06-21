 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Someone rescue the dog
47
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How big is their cat?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, a "distressed" shower. How chic.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 500x667]

How big is their cat?


Fark user imageView Full Size

You can ask him, he is in picture 44
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 500x667]

How big is their cat?


Ceiling cat!!!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appears they perform housecleaning through the power of prayer alone.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This totes looks legit. Seriously how can you pass inspection with farking bare wires exposed? Would think this place should be condemned until some minimum repair is done to make it safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You better be pretty handy or prepared to dump a lot of extra money fixing this one up.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that everyone takes pictures with greasy lenses now. It's so awesome. I'm craze for haze.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caution: I love that everyone takes pictures with greasy lenses now. It's so awesome. I'm craze for haze.


It's from the JJ Abrams school of real estate photography.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much for the El Camino?
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That house is yucca!

- Sofa
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AndoCommando: You better be pretty handy or prepared to dump a lot of extra money fixing this one up.


Hell, this is better than the $700,000 hovel we saw last week. Still not great, and my germaphobia, normally mild, would be off the charts, but still a better deal than most recent ones.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: How much for the El Camino?


Came to ask that.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the owner got bored halfway through every project he started.
 
parrellel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried a DIY remodel and ran out of money, or earned a divorce?

Betting divorce.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Plenty of natural light in this well-ventilated, accidental open floorplan..."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they moved this one from Yucky Valley...
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caution: I love that everyone takes pictures with greasy lenses now. It's so awesome. I'm craze for haze.


Lens was clean , It's the house and every thing in it covered with haze ..
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It looks like they were going to open up the wall in the kitchen to make it an open concept and then realized it was load bearing.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It is in better condition than my house when I bought it. 5 years later and after a lot of hard work I have what I would call a very nice home.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 500x667]

How big is their cat?

[Fark user image 346x750]
You can ask him, he is in picture 44


LOL

Looks like my cat.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DRTFA: caution: I love that everyone takes pictures with greasy lenses now. It's so awesome. I'm craze for haze.

It's from the JJ Abrams school of real estate photography.


It's a nice change from that Uncanny Valley filter or whatever it is they use that makes everything look like a fever dream.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Ass_Master_Flash: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 500x667]

How big is their cat?

[Fark user image 346x750]
You can ask him, he is in picture 44

LOL

Looks like my cat.


If he comes with the house, i'd be tempted
 
muphasta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Ass_Master_Flash: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 500x667]

How big is their cat?

[Fark user image 346x750]
You can ask him, he is in picture 44

LOL

Looks like my cat.


I have an interested buyer at $199k. (for the house, you can keep your cat)
 
muphasta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Elzar: This totes looks legit. Seriously how can you pass inspection with farking bare wires exposed? Would think this place should be condemned until some minimum repair is done to make it safe.

[Fark user image 768x1024]


Minimum repair has been their standard operating procedure.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 500x667]

How big is their cat?

[Fark user image image 346x750]
You can ask him, he is in picture 44


The cat is probably the one who locked the dog away.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Yucca Vallry". Sounds nice.
Lovely - a valley, full of yuccas.
Must be a delightful place.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks structurally ok from the outside.  The inside needs a lot of work, but its a good project for someone that renos and flips houses.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Looks like the owner got bored halfway through every project he started.


The house is a perfect reflection of his marriage?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are we sure that's a dog? Could be a sheep. Which would explain a lot.


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Elzar: This totes looks legit. Seriously how can you pass inspection with farking bare wires exposed? Would think this place should be condemned until some minimum repair is done to make it safe.

[Fark user image image 768x1024]


Private sale = let somone else worry about it
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: You better be pretty handy or prepared to dump a lot of extra money fixing this one up.


1. Insure for as much as possible
2. Buy a lighter
3. ???
4. Build something habitable
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blondambition: Are we sure that's a dog? Could be a sheep. Which would explain a lot.


[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


But it's also a nice refrigerator. Adds a thousand to the value of the house.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Elzar: This totes looks legit. Seriously how can you pass inspection with farking bare wires exposed? Would think this place should be condemned until some minimum repair is done to make it safe.

[Fark user image 768x1024]


This is a teardown. Either that or everything except the supporting beams is taken out, and rebuild from scratch.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like a house from Breaking Bad.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cosmiquemuffin: Elzar: This totes looks legit. Seriously how can you pass inspection with farking bare wires exposed? Would think this place should be condemned until some minimum repair is done to make it safe.

[Fark user image 768x1024]

This is a teardown. Either that or everything except the supporting beams is taken out, and rebuild from scratch.


This, straight down to the studs then rebuild, to suit the cat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't believe anyone would pay that much for any property in Yucca Valley.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x667]

How big is their cat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

caution: I love that everyone takes pictures with greasy lenses now. It's so awesome. I'm craze for haze.


Greasy haze all in my lens
Hide the fact that I don't drive a Benz
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oooooooohhhhh! I must get the name of the interior designer who came up with the wood pallet industrial look!!!!
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: KRSESQ: How much for the El Camino?

Came to ask that.


me too
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd send a cadaver dog in to have a sniff around.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x667]

How big is their cat?

[Fark user image image 640x853]


Ceiling cat is sick of your shiat.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That looks like I built it....
 
Reverend J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2wolves: I'd send a cadaver dog in to have a sniff around.


I fear it wouldn't know where to start.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Elzar: This totes looks legit. Seriously how can you pass inspection with farking bare wires exposed? Would think this place should be condemned until some minimum repair is done to make it safe.

[Fark user image 768x1024]


Yeah...I work for an electrical contractor and this just made me twitch.  They thought this was a good picture for the showing?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x667]

How big is their cat?

[Fark user image image 640x853]


My favorite part is the sign on the wall. In the context of the house, there's something so resigned about it. "Yeah...*sigh*...this is us."
 
