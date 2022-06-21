 Skip to content
(Twitter) Uvalde's sacrificial scapegoat has been chosen
85
    Followup, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not scape goating when it's true.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram Llirrem.@carpediemnh.10m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's not scape goating when it's true.


It is when it's an excuse to let everyone else involved off the hook.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the Chief been stripped of Police powers by the POST commission yet?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Has the Chief been stripped of Police powers by the POST commission yet?


Nope, and he won't be.

There is no sign he will be fired either.

At the moment he is collecting his full salary from both the School District and the city while doing neither job.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess in this case, they'll throw him under a school bus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 Rules For Leading A Happy Life

1. Stay out of Texas
2. Stay out of Florida
3. Vote Blue no matter who
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's not scape goating when it's true.


I don't care if you're deputy farking dog, if you have taken the job as a police officer, you disobey the god damn site commander and go the fark in there.  Maybe he has an AR and you only have your sidearm.  The kids are using books for body armor and armed with farking crayons, get the fark in there.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
put another way, take your scapegoat and stick him up your ass, scapegoat not farking accepted.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram L­l­irr­em*[nospam-﹫-backwards]h­n­mei­depr­a­c­*1­0m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


Isn't that part of their jobs, though? They keep rambling on like they're in a dangerous career.

/Also, re: thread subject, "Lead says don't breach" works as an excuse for a few minutes
//What excuse are they using for the next 45 minutes of sitting on their hands?
///Also, is the commander going to resign or something?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see all the body cam footage and then we can judge for ourselves.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram Llirrem*[nospam-﹫-backwards]hnmeidepra­c­*10m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


Fairly certain  that's satire
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: SpectroBoy: It's not scape goating when it's true.

I don't care if you're deputy farking dog, if you have taken the job as a police officer, you disobey the god damn site commander and go the fark in there.  Maybe he has an AR and you only have your sidearm.  The kids are using books for body armor and armed with farking crayons, get the fark in there.


The school police officer that could have stopped the gunman before he entered the school is saying he is glad his failure wasn't brought up.
Points to remember.
Everything republicans want done to prevent school shootings was done in Uvalde. A dedicated armed school police department. A SWAT team that trained at the school and mass shootings drills in the schools.  The complete failure is just the republican way.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they put names in a hat?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: eurotrader: Has the Chief been stripped of Police powers by the POST commission yet?

Nope, and he won't be.

There is no sign he will be fired either.

At the moment he is collecting his full salary from both the School District and the city while doing neither job.


If you think about it, that's the same thing he was doing previously
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was weeks ago. Pretty sure, it has been too long and we should no longer be talking about gun control. Better let the GOP part of the bipartisan group kick that can down the road since it has just been too long to talk about gun control.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram Ll­irre­m*[nospam-﹫-backwards]h­nm­eidep­rac­*10m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


"Grade-school teachers need to do cops' jobs for them" is not the fiery-hot take they think it is.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram Llirremhnmeideprac10m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.

Fairly certain  that's satire


It's not satire when there are people out there who honestly believe it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram L­l­ir­re­m*[nospam-﹫-backwards]h­nmeidep­rac*10­m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


WTF is the point of cops, then? Let's pay teachers the $200k+ with overtime that cops make and pay cops $30k.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's not scape goating when it's true.


Well officers eventually ignored them anyways.  So not buying it.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram L­lirrem­*[nospam-﹫-backwards]hnmeideprac*1­0­m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


It's a troll/sarcasm.  He even has the troll face mask on.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram Llir­rem*[nospam-﹫-backwards]hnme­id­eprac*10­m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram Llirre­m*[nospam-﹫-backwards]hn­m­e­i­de­p­ra­c*1­0­m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


Yeah, the people who are usually ex-military and receive hundreds of hours of weapons training shouldn't be expected to risk their lives. Let's put it all on teachers. What a bunch of morons.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uvalde is already gone the way of Sandy Hook. Dead kids, destroyed families, performative outrage, and now....nothing changes.

I see SCOTUS blew up the Establishment Clause today. So let me get this straight; we CAN just sh*tcan separation of church and state, but we CAN'T sh*tcan the second amendment?

Bullsh*t. Repeal the second amendment.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate proposal: since "being a cop" is too dangerous for cops, then how about we just place them all in a bunker and they can pilot drones with cameras. Like, literally, no more patrols, no cop cars, no cops out on the street. Just drones with cameras and maybe thermal printers to spit out a ticket when necessary.

On the plus side, no innocent people getting shot by cops either.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's not scape goating when it's true.


It isn't true IMHO.  It is isn't the only thing that stopped the officers.  The officers also stopped themselves from doing what they knew was right.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unfortunate that we as Americans fail to recognize when it's a group of people or a system that has either succeeded or completely farked up. Too many heroes to lionize or villains to condemn.

Every cop in every school is a bad farking idea. "Hardening" schools never did anything.
Every assault rifle sold to anyone is a horrible mistake.

These are policy problems that need to be confronted, not individual failings that can be locked away. Saying it was the fault of the "school district police" is a massive oversight because school district police shouldn't exist.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheManofPA: This was weeks ago. Pretty sure, it has been too long and we should no longer be talking about gun control. Better let the GOP part of the bipartisan group kick that can down the road since it has just been too long to talk about gun control.


Reporting is already coming out that Senate republicans can't vote for any sort of a gun control and violence reduction bill because of "concerns" about the Hyde amendment.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram Llir­rem*[nospam-﹫-backwards]hnmeid­e­pra­c*10m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


Lookin at their twitter feed, I think that brutal sarcasm.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart play to put it all in his lap. He will be happy to take everyone down with him.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: SpectroBoy: It's not scape goating when it's true.

I don't care if you're deputy farking dog, if you have taken the job as a police officer, you disobey the god damn site commander and go the fark in there.  Maybe he has an AR and you only have your sidearm.  The kids are using books for body armor and armed with farking crayons, get the fark in there.


That's the standard training for any mass shooting scenario.
You enter, locate the shooters and engage.  This ties up the shooters and keeps the body count lower. If you don't kill the shooters, at least you kept them focused on you and fixed in one place until backup can arrive.

This shooting was institutional failure, from the top down.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Here comes the "Let's slaughter teachers to protect cops" brigade.

Kram L­li­r­rem­*[nospam-﹫-backwards]hn­meid­epr­ac*10m

Would you go in and face off with someone armed with an AR? Cops should not have to face the possibility of death just to do their jobs. Arm the teachers and then the cops can focus on other things.


Well, I guess they should keep ARs out of the hands of the public then.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let's see all the body cam footage and then we can judge for ourselves.


especially the audio "Why aren't we going in?"  Expect lots of that.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Marcus Aurelius: Let's see all the body cam footage and then we can judge for ourselves.

especially the audio "Why aren't we going in?"  Expect lots of that.


Can't imagine how farking worthless someone has to be to say that out loud instead of just going in.
Arresting the parents for trying to enter, jesus.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: TheManofPA: This was weeks ago. Pretty sure, it has been too long and we should no longer be talking about gun control. Better let the GOP part of the bipartisan group kick that can down the road since it has just been too long to talk about gun control.

Reporting is already coming out that Senate republicans can't vote for any sort of a gun control and violence reduction bill because of "concerns" about the Hyde amendment.


The one that prevents federal funding of abortions?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, his lawyer is probably busy printing out copies of Castle Rock vs Gonzalez.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's not scape goating when it's true.


But is it?

there are several criteria that are needed for this to be true, if any of them fail this is scapegoating to cover their A with a simple answer.
1) how many dedicated (to doing their job, and saving the kids) vs non-dedicated officers were on scene, there needs to be enough dedicated for it to matter.
2) did he order then not to advance/enter/etc, it needs to be true.
3) why would a dedicated officer listen to that order, if they are prepared and in position?
4) were their other factors making them listen to the cowardly order?

This is it is all on Bill/whatever his name is, but that only holds if there were no other factors involved.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint: your out doing your shopping, going to church or maybe seeing the latest from Marvel when up pops a 2A enthusiast. You scramble to call the police only to remember they were hurt saving right year olds last week. This way you know the police are at hand. Probably in the lobby of the theater sneaking handfuls of popcorn and waiting for the ruckus to die down.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then make Cabrito...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the replies:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused. Isn't this what cops are trained and instructed to do?
WTF are we pretending, here?
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in the thread had it right: if cops shouldn't have to face off with a nutbag armed with an AR-15 because it's too dangerous, then neither should teachers and children. Ban them.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: eurotrader: TheManofPA: This was weeks ago. Pretty sure, it has been too long and we should no longer be talking about gun control. Better let the GOP part of the bipartisan group kick that can down the road since it has just been too long to talk about gun control.

Reporting is already coming out that Senate republicans can't vote for any sort of a gun control and violence reduction bill because of "concerns" about the Hyde amendment.

The one that prevents federal funding of abortions?


Yep. Republicans are now saying any funding for mental health services can't say abortion in any session. It is just another republican lie to prevent doing anything good or useful to address gun violence. Remember the first thing republicans passed after TFG took office was to allow the mentally ill to possess firearms.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: 3 Rules For Leading A Happy Life

1. Stay out of Texas
2. Stay out of Florida
3. Vote Blue no matter who


That works well in places like San Francisco where they spend $60,000 a year per homeless person for them to live in tents or Los Angeles where they are sitting on a billion dollar+ bond fund to help the homeless but can't figure out how to build anything for under $300,000/unit.

Blind trust in any politician is a disaster.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: I'm confused. Isn't this what cops are trained and instructed to do?
WTF are we pretending, here?
WTF are we pretending, here?


Cops are trained to use a threat against their life as an excuse to take life, and also not save life.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Marcus Aurelius: Let's see all the body cam footage and then we can judge for ourselves.

especially the audio "Why aren't we going in?"  Expect lots of that.



The heartbreaking part is going to be the audio picking up each and every gunshot from inside the classroom.

Because you know a small child is being murdered each time you hear that sound.

And yet they stood there, listening to one after another after another after another...
 
JK47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: It is when it's an excuse to let everyone else involved off the hook.



No, it's not.  You're thinking of an entirely different animal...the sacrificial lamb.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Someone in the thread had it right: if cops shouldn't have to face off with a nutbag armed with an AR-15 because it's too dangerous, then neither should teachers and children. Ban them.


It's the "always something else" narrative.
Violent films, music, and video games.
Incel culture.
Mental illness.
Ethnic diversity.
This week, it's "cowardly cops".
Next week: "illegal aliens".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wondering.  Are the classroom windows at Uvalde school bulletproof?  Seems someone from outside the school could have capped the gunman.

In Air Force Security Police training (85110), we practiced moving around an occupied building and trying o cap the bad guy inside.  Bonus:  the cops knew which rooms he was in.
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

  4. Click here to submit a link.