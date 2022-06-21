 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Eurythmics, Split Enz, Romeo Void, and #synthministryisbestministry. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #358. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
62
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Jun 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Thank goodness it's Tuesday.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good day to you all from a really farking hot & sticky yachting destination in the middle of Europe.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A recent find I heard the other day.
Lost in Space by POPULARDAYS (Official Music Video)
Youtube cWe97CBK1kw

Pretty sure the guitarist has listened to The Cure quite a lot by the sound of his break
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/90° (32c) and climbing
//Plz stop summer I want to get off
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Split Enz, you mean Crowded House version 1.0?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: //Plz stop summer I want to get off


"It's too hot to handle..."

Bananarama - Cruel Summer (Official Video)
Youtube l9ml3nyww80
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hello girls and boys!

I don't know about the other side of the pond but we have the first day of summer today. The fact that we had up to 38°C (100°F) on the next to last day of spring and then a rapid but short wave cold with temp 15°C (59°F) doesn't change it at all. All is good, the next heat wave is coming.

I'm going to have a dinner before the show for once. Because of that I may speak a bit unintelligibly, sorry in advance.

Yay for Eurythmics!
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good day everyone! The midwest is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's "Florida Weather" all over the world.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]


//Plz stop summer I want to get off


Second that.


NeoMoxie: ANDizzleWI: //Plz stop summer I want to get off

"It's too hot to handle..."

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/l9ml3nyww80]


Love this song. I really do.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]


/90° (32c) and climbing
//Plz stop summer I want to get off


Bleh. It's exhausting isn't it?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Especially when it's also so humid
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.


I'll trade you.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: [pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Heyyyya all! Happy summer/winter solstice to you all, depending on which part of the planet you're from
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Especially when it's also so humid


Thankfully it's not humid here. But here in LA, heat is the norm - our seasons are warmish, hotish, and surface of the sun.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.


it was 23 at the trailhead saturday. F not C.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Safety Kitteh says 'It's too hot outside - get baked indoors instead.'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Greetings, Programs. Red 5 standing by.

I don't understand.... these people are talking about pot... but not REAL pot. Cooking pot.
Commence the musication.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Especially when it's also so humid

Thankfully it's not humid here. But here in LA, heat is the norm - our seasons are warmish, hotish, and surface of the sun.


I suppose I kind of like that we get a taste of all four seasons here in Michigan. Problem is, winter can last about six months, and spring barely exists before temps go into the upper 80s. Summer and fall are mostly lovely here.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Safety Kitteh says 'It's too hot outside - get baked indoors instead.'
[Fark user image 514x679]


Charlie sez,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just tuned in to the pre show. Is this Claudia's play out track?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.

it was 23 at the trailhead saturday. F not C.


I could almost wish for that. Maybe more people would stay home.

/cranky solo hiker
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Greetings fellow programs!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're supposed to be a sweltering sunny and 72F today
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Throwing my cat in the ring for good measure .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have you ever considered penalties for unrealized time on air on KUCI?...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.

it was 23 at the trailhead saturday. F not C.

I could almost wish for that. Maybe more people would stay home.

/cranky solo hiker


they'd just put on more layers.

/there are no cold people, there are only inappropriately dressed people
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Woohoo Neon Judgement!! Hope it happens by 11:30
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.

it was 23 at the trailhead saturday. F not C.

I could almost wish for that. Maybe more people would stay home.

/cranky solo hiker

they'd just put on more layers.

/there are no cold people, there are only inappropriately dressed people


I completely disagree. There's a reason my gf calls me "lizard boy"
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]


/90° (32c) and climbing
//Plz stop summer I want to get off

Bleh. It's exhausting isn't it?
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Especially when it's also so humid


This was my working environment yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/in for 30 minutes today. Yes, my work AC is fortunately fixed today.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ha! Let's see Marilyn Manson cover this tune!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
hot dang....nearly missed this!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.

it was 23 at the trailhead saturday. F not C.

I could almost wish for that. Maybe more people would stay home.

/cranky solo hiker

they'd just put on more layers.

/there are no cold people, there are only inappropriately dressed people

I completely disagree. There's a reason my gf calls me "lizard boy"


because you dress inappropriately.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wooo. Motorcycle Boy
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: Wooo. Motorcycle Boy


Getting kind of an old R.E.M. feel off the guitar and drums, I love it!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]


/90° (32c) and climbing
//Plz stop summer I want to get off

Bleh. It's exhausting isn't it?
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Especially when it's also so humid

This was my working environment yesterday:

[Fark user image 422x750]

/in for 30 minutes today. Yes, my work AC is fortunately fixed today.


You must learn the technique I call "Dolphin And Whale Rescue."

Goes like this, except for a shower and many fewer wetsuits, Evaporation is your friend.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Always with the awesome guitar this guy...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.

it was 23 at the trailhead saturday. F not C.

I could almost wish for that. Maybe more people would stay home.

/cranky solo hiker

they'd just put on more layers.

/there are no cold people, there are only inappropriately dressed people

I completely disagree. There's a reason my gf calls me "lizard boy"

because you dress inappropriately.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

perigee: thespindrifter: Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]


/90° (32c) and climbing
//Plz stop summer I want to get off

Bleh. It's exhausting isn't it?
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Especially when it's also so humid

This was my working environment yesterday:

[Fark user image 422x750]

/in for 30 minutes today. Yes, my work AC is fortunately fixed today.

You must learn the technique I call "Dolphin And Whale Rescue."

Goes like this, except for a shower and many fewer wetsuits, Evaporation is your friend.


I live in Florida. Evaporation is literally impossible when your air has a vapor density of 120% of normal.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.

it was 23 at the trailhead saturday. F not C.

I could almost wish for that. Maybe more people would stay home.

/cranky solo hiker

they'd just put on more layers.

/there are no cold people, there are only inappropriately dressed people

I completely disagree. There's a reason my gf calls me "lizard boy"

because you dress inappropriately.


I'm not dressing up like Ralphie in A Christmas Story just b/c the thermometer reads 50 (but it's tempting)
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: perigee: thespindrifter: Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]


/90° (32c) and climbing
//Plz stop summer I want to get off

Bleh. It's exhausting isn't it?
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Especially when it's also so humid

This was my working environment yesterday:

[Fark user image 422x750]

/in for 30 minutes today. Yes, my work AC is fortunately fixed today.

You must learn the technique I call "Dolphin And Whale Rescue."

Goes like this, except for a shower and many fewer wetsuits, Evaporation is your friend.

I live in Florida. Evaporation is literally impossible when your air has a vapor density of 120% of normal.


UGH. Well, that's Your fault then.  Lizards and bugs and Ally-gators. ~shudder~ Do you live there deliberately, or is it more a birth defect...?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: A drizzly and overcast 68 F here, and I'm almost afraid to say so.

it was 23 at the trailhead saturday. F not C.

I could almost wish for that. Maybe more people would stay home.

/cranky solo hiker

they'd just put on more layers.

/there are no cold people, there are only inappropriately dressed people

I completely disagree. There's a reason my gf calls me "lizard boy"

because you dress inappropriately.


Lookin' sharp, though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm not dressing up like Ralphie in A Christmas Story just b/c the thermometer reads 50 (but it's tempting)


When I lived in England I would wear thermal long underwear under everything, even tights. Sure, I looked frumpy but I was warm.

/Cali girls don't winter well in the UK
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.