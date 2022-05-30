 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Mainichi (Japan))   Remember the Japanese man who accidentally received an entire town's COVID stimulus funding and lost all $343,800 in online gambling? Then the town recovered "most" of it? Well, that's been upgraded to "all" of it   (mainichi.jp) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Japan, Prefectures of Japan, government of this west Japan town, Government of Japan, Abu Municipal Government, single household, Yamaguchi Prefecture, municipal government  
•       •       •

1065 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he never lost any of the money. Raises questions about the town's mistake and responsibility.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was odd when this happened, that somehow this moron was able to move $350,000 without the banks going "WTF".

Eventually one did say WTF.

So working?
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: So he never lost any of the money. Raises questions about the town's mistake and responsibility.


Pen and paper town. Mistakes will happen.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should let it ride and try to double their money.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigBurrito: covfefe: So he never lost any of the money. Raises questions about the town's mistake and responsibility.

Pen and paper town. Mistakes will happen.


If your town gave you tons of money for no reason, and then made a huge fuss about getting it back and blamed you for gambling it all away, which you didn't, you might skip out and sit tight until adults take over.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: So he never lost any of the money. Raises questions about the town's mistake and responsibility.


"The Abu Municipal Government in Yamaguchi Prefecture had already received a total of some 43 million yen (about $319,000) back from three online payment agents."

First sentence.

So, nothing to dispute what happened.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a better article on how the recovery happened. Essentially they stopped the casinos from being paid for the losses before the money transferred.

24-year-old Sho Taguchi, had transferred among three different payment companies. Since online gambling is illegal in Japan, banks and credit cards won't authorize transfers to foreign casinos, so he had to first put the money into a Japanese company that handles online payments and then send it overseas.

https://soranews24.com/2022/05/30/japanese-town-recovers-43-million-yen-in-covid-money-mistakenly-sent-to-one-man-who-gambled-it-away/amp/
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigBurrito: It was odd when this happened, that somehow this moron was able to move $350,000 without the banks going "WTF".

Eventually one did say WTF.

So working?


I have a daily limit on my account, so it would take me a while.

I don't remember how quickly they noticed it. But for me, being a poor sod, the limits on my debit card and direct transfers, would require me a few weeks at least.

Maybe Japan is different.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm...mildly NSFW lyrics

Bitch
Youtube SLvOCSWi2RU
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: BigBurrito: covfefe: So he never lost any of the money. Raises questions about the town's mistake and responsibility.

Pen and paper town. Mistakes will happen.

If your town gave you tons of money for no reason, and then made a huge fuss about getting it back and blamed you for gambling it all away, which you didn't, you might skip out and sit tight until adults take over.


He did gamble it all away.

TFA made it sound like there was a list of benificiaries, and they just gave all the money to the first person on the list.

I don't know who did that, because I don't remember.

That they got it back from payment companies, makes it sound like they went after the companies that let him spend it.

Like, there's actually similar laws in the EU, which would hold the bank, and payment providers responsible.

It has to do with anti-whitewashing laws. And anti-crime. All the same. Its not supposed to be possible.

Its probably the same in Japan. With how the Yakuza can't even purchase a cellphone.
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abu:  the only town in Japan without hookers or booze.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Here's a better article on how the recovery happened. Essentially they stopped the casinos from being paid for the losses before the money transferred.

24-year-old Sho Taguchi, had transferred among three different payment companies. Since online gambling is illegal in Japan, banks and credit cards won't authorize transfers to foreign casinos, so he had to first put the money into a Japanese company that handles online payments and then send it overseas.

https://soranews24.com/2022/05/30/japanese-town-recovers-43-million-yen-in-covid-money-mistakenly-sent-to-one-man-who-gambled-it-away/amp/


Not quite.

The casinos got the money, as per your article.

The payment companies just paid out of their own funds, to avoid having their books checked for similar incidents.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: They should let it ride and try to double their money.


South Park Become Addicted To Gambling And Lose Everything #Shorts
Youtube lnNsFu_2Ur8
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFG is getting almost as many articles as the real  TFG
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: BigBurrito: It was odd when this happened, that somehow this moron was able to move $350,000 without the banks going "WTF".

Eventually one did say WTF.

So working?

I have a daily limit on my account, so it would take me a while.

I don't remember how quickly they noticed it. But for me, being a poor sod, the limits on my debit card and direct transfers, would require me a few weeks at least.

Maybe Japan is different.


My bank has a default $2k per transfer ACH limit and a default $5k per month ACH limit. However, you can do a wire transfer for $10 and there's no limit. The way to do it in the old days would be with a cashier's check, though that involves physically moving paper around, so not the best way to fly under the radar.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What was the guy's name? Takashi Drop Tables?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.