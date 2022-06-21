 Skip to content
(Rochester Democrat and Chronicle)   New York is trying to figure out what to do with 700,000 galllons of unused hand sanitizer. We have three words: Fark. Party. Newburgh   (democratandchronicle.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's sanitizer, not lube.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's do it!!!

/I'm across the river in Beacon
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in Newburgh reppin' the Heights, let's go
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repurpose it a personal lubricant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a power plant somewhere that it could be pumped into the boilers as fuel?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every solution I can think of involves an enormous KABOOM
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps Giuliani can switch to the Emperor's Finest Hair Dye?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iunno - maybe have generous amounts of it available for use in public spaces like train stations, city hall, etc? Why the fark is the response to "We have too much of X" to throw your hands up and act like you suddenly must do something drastic to stop the fact that you have too much. It's presumably sitting safely in some warehouse or cluster of shipping containers not hurting anything. What's the shelf life of hand sanitizer - maybe it would be nice to have a stockpile for the next wave of bullshiat to blow through. Is the mayor spending too much time obsessing about bored apes to spend 10 minutes thinking about this?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, even that much sanitizer is not enough to sanitize Newburgh, NY

Maybe they can use it to wash Mario's name off the Tappan Zee Bridge though
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get the Mythbusters crew back together and have them come up with some great uses for it.

/RIP Grant and Jessi
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best. Bonfire. Ever.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save it for monkeypox
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus is still a thing

Use it as intended?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Isn't there a power plant somewhere that it could be pumped into the boilers as fuel?


That is one option mentioned in TFA, and quite likely the best one.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like it's milk, cheese or meat.  Is it really expired?  I think it should still should work.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Isn't there a power plant somewhere that it could be pumped into the boilers as fuel?


Well that's one way to get clean energy.


/rimshot
 
quintas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: mrmopar5287: Isn't there a power plant somewhere that it could be pumped into the boilers as fuel?

Well that's one way to get clean energy.


I mean, it's not quite the same thing, but when I had a 12v Cummins pickup and changed my own oil the waste oil was disposed of one quart at a time into the fuel tank when I filled up.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: That's sanitizer, not lube.


Came here to kinda say this...as lube...it stings. A lot.  Don't ask me how I know.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dump it in the Harlem subway station, let it flow downhill to Lower Manhattan, and sterilize the whole system.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<stupid question/solution/opinion that wouldn't be posted had I just read the goddam article>

/Just tryin to fit in
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

neongoats: Iunno - maybe have generous amounts of it available for use in public spaces like train stations, city hall, etc? Why the fark is the response to "We have too much of X" to throw your hands up and act like you suddenly must do something drastic to stop the fact that you have too much. It's presumably sitting safely in some warehouse or cluster of shipping containers not hurting anything. What's the shelf life of hand sanitizer - maybe it would be nice to have a stockpile for the next wave of bullshiat to blow through. Is the mayor spending too much time obsessing about bored apes to spend 10 minutes thinking about this?


Pretty much all public places in New York State like those you listed already have gobs of this stuff.

Plus, most of it has now expired and is now merely hazardous waste unless a non-sanitizer use can be found for it.

/the farking article explained all this, of course
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's do Newburgh.  I'm 30 min away.
 
cide1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It makes for great lighter fluid for fires.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Gleeman: mrmopar5287: Isn't there a power plant somewhere that it could be pumped into the boilers as fuel?

Well that's one way to get clean energy.

I mean, it's not quite the same thing, but when I had a 12v Cummins pickup and changed my own oil the waste oil was disposed of one quart at a time into the fuel tank when I filled up.


Won't that eventually mess up the injectors? Our fuel filter? I mean, it is dirty oil...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most of the sanitizer is expired, as inmates in state prisons started manufacturing it in early 2020.

That shiat doesn't go bad if sealed in plastic. It's like 75% industrial ethanol. Must have been a good time in the state pen. You know they were getting farked up of their own product. Can't tell me with millions of gallons of ethanol, a bunch didn't go missing.
 
Societized insanity
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Every solution I can think of involves an enormous KABOOM


I believe that would help Newburgh
 
acouvis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Repurpose it a personal lubricant.


With the main ingredient being isopropanol?

Considering a burning sensation is a common side effect that would be some hot action...
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BorisSimon: Let's do Newburgh.  I'm 30 min away.


But the hand sanitizer is in Utica, ~3 hours away.
I say we party at the Utica Brewery. Beer and a bump (of sanitizer!)

Utica Club Commercial #2
Youtube CqXLFWIuLNE
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Isn't there a power plant somewhere that it could be pumped into the boilers as fuel?


Yeah, they'll likely just pour it into a biomass burner somewhere upstate.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The problem was always getting people to use it. Put it in assault rifle looking toy guns and tell everyone "hands up" before you spray them at random.
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Most of the sanitizer is expired, as inmates in state prisons started manufacturing it in early 2020.

That shiat doesn't go bad if sealed in plastic. It's like 75% industrial ethanol. Must have been a good time in the state pen. You know they were getting farked up of their own product. Can't tell me with millions of gallons of ethanol, a bunch didn't go missing.


Maybe it could be processed into auto fuel?

Othherwise, my suggestion is Burning Man, for a...variety of uses.
 
quintas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Masturbation in all sign languages by WatchTower Part 1
Youtube ur09dcX3et0
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: BorisSimon: Let's do Newburgh.  I'm 30 min away.

But the hand sanitizer is in Utica, ~3 hours away.
I say we party at the Utica Brewery. Beer and a bump (of sanitizer!)


Uncle Charlies! We'll get loaded on tall boys.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was at the store a short time ago, and walked past two large carts full of 1.75 liter bottles of vodka for 5$ each. Score!

When I looked closer, it was hand sanitizer.

*grumble*
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mononymous: Maybe it could be processed into auto fuel?


It could, E85. I would think in the current high price environment you'd even make a buck as I assume NYS will give that shiat away or maybe even pay to get rid of it. Way easier to just dump it on some wood chips going into an incinerator.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: /the farking article explained all this, of course


Welcome to Fark?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: mrmopar5287: Gleeman: mrmopar5287: Isn't there a power plant somewhere that it could be pumped into the boilers as fuel?

Well that's one way to get clean energy.

I mean, it's not quite the same thing, but when I had a 12v Cummins pickup and changed my own oil the waste oil was disposed of one quart at a time into the fuel tank when I filled up.

Won't that eventually mess up the injectors? Our fuel filter? I mean, it is dirty oil...


I'd filter it through some layers of denim first (blue jeans from thrift stores - same filtration I use when making biodiesel) and then aftermarket screw-on fuel filter. Older 12v engines were lower pressure (around 3,000 psi) and had a relatively coarse spray pattern. The engine didn't seem to mind.
 
gas giant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mail everyone in the state some free hand sanitizer?
Give everyone in the MTA free hand sanitizer?
Spray everyone in the port authority with free hand sanitizer?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldernell: That's sanitizer, not lube.


Anything is lube if you're brave enough.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I'd filter it through some layers of denim first (blue jeans from thrift stores - same filtration I use when making biodiesel) and then aftermarket screw-on fuel filter. Older 12v engines were lower pressure (around 3,000 psi) and had a relatively coarse spray pattern. The engine didn't seem to mind.


Up on the farm we have some actual purpose built hand pump that they run the motor oil through and then dump into the diesel shiat.

I've questioned if its worth the added effort and mess, and potential for screwing something up for maybe a few gallons of farm gas you save a year doing so, when the gas station down the road gladly takes it off your hands for free, but the response is always someone looking at me like i have 2 heads on my shoulder.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

neongoats: Iunno - maybe have generous amounts of it available for use in public spaces like train stations, city hall, etc? Why the fark is the response to "We have too much of X" to throw your hands up and act like you suddenly must do something drastic to stop the fact that you have too much. It's presumably sitting safely in some warehouse or cluster of shipping containers not hurting anything. What's the shelf life of hand sanitizer - maybe it would be nice to have a stockpile for the next wave of bullshiat to blow through. Is the mayor spending too much time obsessing about bored apes to spend 10 minutes thinking about this?


My guess would be, being highly flammable, its a pain in the ass and costly to store in large amounts. Also if you are going to call it and use it as sanitizer, you need some data to back it up with, and you may not have that for older amounts.

I also imagine there is a bit going on like you have with certain beverages, where the packaging it is in degrades, and you now risk it leaking\being compromised\a pain in the ass to handle.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: neongoats: Iunno - maybe have generous amounts of it available for use in public spaces like train stations, city hall, etc? Why the fark is the response to "We have too much of X" to throw your hands up and act like you suddenly must do something drastic to stop the fact that you have too much. It's presumably sitting safely in some warehouse or cluster of shipping containers not hurting anything. What's the shelf life of hand sanitizer - maybe it would be nice to have a stockpile for the next wave of bullshiat to blow through. Is the mayor spending too much time obsessing about bored apes to spend 10 minutes thinking about this?

Pretty much all public places in New York State like those you listed already have gobs of this stuff.

Plus, most of it has now expired and is now merely hazardous waste unless a non-sanitizer use can be found for it.

/the farking article explained all this, of course


Most of hand sanitizer is made up mostly of some sort of alcohol.   I don't think the day after it expires it suddenly turns into hazardous waste.  It should still be good.  I would still use it.
 
