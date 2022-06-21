 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Messy slobs are actually productive, imaginative geniuses. At last, sweet vindication   (audacy.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I really wish people would stop submitting these articles that are so loaded with in-depth statistics, survey results, and study summaries to prove their underlying point. They're so difficult to wade through -- the sheer amount of words alone makes my head spin. We need simpler here. Boil it down for me to its most basic elements. Then boil it down again. Boil it down until only the most essential part remains. Stop with all the nitty gritty details and big scientific words. You're not impressing anyone.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks subby. I'm forwarding this to my wife as we speak!
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I really wish people would stop submitting these articles that are so loaded with in-depth statistics, survey results, and study summaries to prove their underlying point. They're so difficult to wade through -- the sheer amount of words alone makes my head spin. We need simpler here. Boil it down for me to its most basic elements. Then boil it down again. Boil it down until only the most essential part remains. Stop with all the nitty gritty details and big scientific words. You're not impressing anyone.


Tl;dr
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Counterpoint.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I really wish people would stop submitting these articles that are so loaded with in-depth statistics, survey results, and study summaries to prove their underlying point. They're so difficult to wade through -- the sheer amount of words alone makes my head spin. We need simpler here. Boil it down for me to its most basic elements. Then boil it down again. Boil it down until only the most essential part remains. Stop with all the nitty gritty details and big scientific words. You're not impressing anyone.


"This site isn't currently available in the EU"
It's not very long but i still don't get it
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well nobody bothers them since they have an unkempt appearance so that makes sense.
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some messy slobs are productive.  It stands to reason.  There's nothing going on in spotless kitchen.  On the other hand, I know people who live in their own filth because they are mentally disturbed.  They do nothing except make more filth to live in.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Collyer_brothers

Cache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A pile for everything, and everything in its pile.
                                                     - My Motto
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Messy in action is a byproduct of purpose. Messy in thought is ignorance of purpose.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm neither creative, nor terribly productive, subs.  But at least my car interior is immaculate.  Go figure.
 
