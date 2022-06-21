 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Suddenly, bees
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they give milk, then they are boo bees.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They never tried sticking a tap in the wall?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this something that just sneaks up on a homeowner? I can tell when a wasp's nest is forming on my porch.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like the family got lucky. Bees carried this poor fellow all the way to Ohio!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
nicolas_cage.jpg
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've had this happen in an older home too. You have to get professionals to extract. not only the bees but also the honey and combs, or it rots in your walls. This is not an uncommon thing to happen, so I don't know why it merits a media story.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
seinfeld.jpg
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gouttierre said their first thought was to call an exterminator, "but we've been reading and there are a lot of great shows on PBS 'Nature' about how important bees are to pollinating the world in which we live."


Hooray -- a teeny, tiny win for Public Broadcasting and educational media as a whole.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
" Three honeycombs about 2 inches thick and roughly 9 inches in diameter were inside the wall.  "

They think they had problems

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do you remember when killer bees were a thing we were supposed to be afraid of?

Oh, how I long for those halcyon days when killer bees and fire ants were going to take over the American Heartland and sting and/or devour us all.

Had a bit of hope with the murder hornet thing, but no. Sadly, that future too is denied to us.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I worked for a supervisor that kept bees and made it his business to appropriate bees. Any bees that showed up on the worksite were unilaterally claimed by him as his bees. And the site management didn't argue, him showing up after hours to claim a wandering bee swarm was cheaper than hiring someone else.

This expanded to anyone on site letting him know they had bees. And he never seemed to need protective gear. He just vibed with them. He could basically relocate them barehanded and they were just like 'aight.' Impressive to watch really.

/another supervisor there was like this, but with snakes
//that one had to be told he wasn't allowed to handle venomous snakes on site
///this was a radioactive waste site. yep, radioactive bees (probably not actually)
 
