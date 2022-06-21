 Skip to content
(CNN)   Remember how in Red Dawn, the Russian soldier begged for his life by invoking the Geneva Convention and Patrick Swayze snarled back that "I never heard of it"? Well, Russia remembers   (cnn.com) divider line
56
    More: Interesting, Russia, Ukraine, Russian state media, Ukrainian farmers, Russian control, Vladimir Putin, Russian forces, Donetsk Oblast  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 10:50 AM



56 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In that case, they'd be hauling a lot of folks out and bringing them up on charges, for shelling civilians and their treatment of POWs, and kidnapping civilians. They hold the Geneva Convention with about as much respect as they hold for their line troops.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they're partially right in the sense that mercs or "volunteers" are not state-sponsored soldiers acting as part of a professional army - and they may not enjoy the same protections. But if you're ignoring the Geneva convention in basically every other facet, why even bother?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Drill Sergeant said the commies didn't agree to no Geneva Convention.  You cannot tell me that my Drill Sergeant lied to me.  He was damn sure we were all going to Nicaragua to fight the Sandy Kneestros.  Or something.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geneva Convention doesn't cover Death by Dance Off.

No Commie was gonna beat Swayze in a Dance Off.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USSR ratified the Geneva Convention in 1954.  This is one reason the Eastern front was so brutal in WW2.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my experience those are more like guidelines
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I mean, they're partially right in the sense that mercs or "volunteers" are not state-sponsored soldiers acting as part of a professional army - and they may not enjoy the same protections. But if you're ignoring the Geneva convention in basically every other facet, why even bother?


Like those Merican "security" guys in Iraq that shot up a bus or reasons?
I hear they suffered for their war crimes.   Got put on a plane back to the US and they didn't have meal service AND the airline lost their luggage.  That's worse that a four hour layover in Atlanta.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Somaticasual: I mean, they're partially right in the sense that mercs or "volunteers" are not state-sponsored soldiers acting as part of a professional army - and they may not enjoy the same protections. But if you're ignoring the Geneva convention in basically every other facet, why even bother?

Like those Merican "security" guys in Iraq that shot up a bus or reasons?
I hear they suffered for their war crimes.   Got put on a plane back to the US and they didn't have meal service AND the airline lost their luggage.  That's worse that a four hour layover in Atlanta.


Whataboutism in my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Geneva Convention doesn't cover Death by Dance Off.

No Commie was gonna beat Swayze in a Dance Off.


I dunno ...

Russian Soldiers Dance to Heatman's Remix
Youtube ndfSY_iDwIQ
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Sorry Subs, I don't remember that part.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slippitus: In my experience those are more like guidelines


All "rules" are guidelines ... if you win.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).


I've seen it reported that they were part of the Ukraine International Legion, which is a state-sponsored, legitimate military and ought to be protected by the Geneva convention. If they were part of the Norman Brigade or some other unsanctioned group, it gets stickier, but Ukraine has mostly shut those unsanctioned groups down by now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to piss into my car's radiator. Be back in 26 minutes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What do those damn Russkies have against salami, anyway?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1. Red Dawn was a movie

2. Non-state enemy combatants are not a kind of prisoner you want to be anywhere

3. They won't get treated any worse than a Ukrainian civilian ...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Geneva Convention doesn't cover Death by Dance Off.

No Commie was gonna beat Swayze in a Dance Off.


Chippendales Audition - SNL
Youtube stqG2ihMvP0
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: What do those damn Russkies have against salami, anyway?

[Fark user image 800x553]


"What's the matter with salami?"

"Salami is the breath of life!"

History of Whose Line! Episode 2: Ryan & Colin's First Scene - WLIIA UK Series 3 Episode 12
Youtube mWtczVQoXzI
 
theFword
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They look like Trumpers.  F them.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I mean, they're partially right in the sense that mercs or "volunteers" are not state-sponsored soldiers acting as part of a professional army - and they may not enjoy the same protections. But if you're ignoring the Geneva convention in basically every other facet, why even bother?


Assuming these guys went over to join Ukraine's Foreign Legion (Or whatever they've called it), wouldn't they be a part of the state-sponsored professional army of Ukraine?
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).


No.

Mercenaries under the Geneva Convention are a specific kind of military unit, and "I showed up as a foreign fighter" is explicitly not it.

A Mercenary means you are being paid way more than the existing troops, and have to be motivated not by politics but by money.

"is motivated to take part in the hostilities essentially by the desire for private gain and, in fact, is promised, by or on behalf of a Party to the conflict, material compensation substantially in excess of that promised or paid to combatants of similar ranks and functions in the armed forces of that Party; "

Merely being a foreign fighter does not make you a mercenary under the Geneva convention.

Remember, if Moscow says "the sky is blue", it means you should look up and check.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Geneva Convention doesn't cover Death by Dance Off.

No Commie was gonna beat Swayze in a Dance Off.


I mean, I'm not saying Farley was a commie, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).

I've seen it reported that they were part of the Ukraine International Legion, which is a state-sponsored, legitimate military and ought to be protected by the Geneva convention. If they were part of the Norman Brigade or some other unsanctioned group, it gets stickier, but Ukraine has mostly shut those unsanctioned groups down by now.


Well, I guess that answers my question.

/Of course, Russia can claim that the International Legion isn't state-sponsored
//They've already claimed Ukraine isn't a state, after all.
///Surprised pooty isn't trying to frame this as putting down a rebellion.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

serfdood: Harry Freakstorm: Geneva Convention doesn't cover Death by Dance Off.

No Commie was gonna beat Swayze in a Dance Off.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/stqG2ihMvP0]


dammit!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).

I've seen it reported that they were part of the Ukraine International Legion, which is a state-sponsored, legitimate military and ought to be protected by the Geneva convention. If they were part of the Norman Brigade or some other unsanctioned group, it gets stickier, but Ukraine has mostly shut those unsanctioned groups down by now.


If that's the case then I agree with you.  But for some reason I thought I'd seen these guys were "independent contractors" partnering with one of the local militias in the occupied territories.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My Drill Sergeant said the commies didn't agree to no Geneva Convention.  You cannot tell me that my Drill Sergeant lied to me.  He was damn sure we were all going to Nicaragua to fight the Sandy Kneestros.  Or something.


CSB - 1987, I was in the Army Reserve - never went anywhere overseas on active duty, but six weeks into the Reserves, I was on a plane to Honduras for a road-bullding operation. Our site was Camp Oso Grande ("Big Bear"), but we called it Oso F***ed Up. Anyway - we shared the camp security with Honduran Army conscripts who seemed to be about 16 years old and 5 feet tall to a man. They'd man the gates at night, while we'd walk the perimeter. When we didn't catch them sleeping, they'd hear us approaching and call out..."Yoo hoo.....Sandanista..."
 
undernova
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My Drill Sergeant said the commies didn't agree to no Geneva Convention.  You cannot tell me that my Drill Sergeant lied to me.  He was damn sure we were all going to Nicaragua to fight the Sandy Kneestros.  Or something.


Mine got mad when I said I didn't think being gay and the military were incompatible. Wonder if it was the same guy?

/LostInTheWoods
//Fall '92
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What ever happened to those guys who came over from Syria on the promise of a pay day? Haven't heard about what happened.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Any excuse to post a Harry Dean Stanton gif

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
well this invasion has made Red Dawn more realistic.  Not the invading all the way to the Rockies part but rather a bunch of HS students can kick their asses.
 
scanman61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).


I don't think they meet this part of the definition:

c) is motivated to take part in the hostilities essentially by the desire for private gain and, in fact, is promised, by or on behalf of a Party to the conflict, material compensation substantially in excess of that promised or paid to combatants of similar ranks and functions in the armed forces of that Party;
 
sat1va
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wasn't there lots of hair splitting on these definitions to excuse indefinite detainment of prisoners in Gitmo?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cuba, Nicaragua, and the Soviet Union weren't necessarily the good guys in Red Dawn but they were fighting the bad guys, the true threat to America.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well Gen Con isn't till August so they can probably still make it but they will have to pay at the door which will cost them a fortune and I guarantee they won't find any hotel rooms close.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

caljar: The USSR ratified the Geneva Convention in 1954.  This is one reason the Eastern front was so brutal in WW2.


The Eastern Front was brutal because Russia ratified the Geneva convention after the war was over?
 
nobody11155 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).


That's my understanding too.  The Russians may actually have a valid position.  This time.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

theFword: They look like Trumpers.  F them.


If they were Trumpers, wouldn't they be fighting for Russia?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
False equivalency subby.  It would have to be someone from the invaded country claiming to not recognize the invader for the Red Dawn to apply.   A thief or murderer could claim Geneva Convention rights if any home invasion were considered a declared war.

The actual situation is for a premediated attack by entering a bar solely to start a fight, and then claiming injury when a bystander tries to intervene and claim, in their weaken state from raping, torturing, killing, and robbing the residents of the street, they were inconvenienced.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scanman61: Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).

I don't think they meet this part of the definition:

c) is motivated to take part in the hostilities essentially by the desire for private gain and, in fact, is promised, by or on behalf of a Party to the conflict, material compensation substantially in excess of that promised or paid to combatants of similar ranks and functions in the armed forces of that Party;


Interesting.  I learned something today, thanks.  These guys may meet all the other definitions of mercenary, but it seems unlikely they meet this one.  So they should be treated as combatants protected by the convention, unless they were not uniform or displaying some other signifier of being a combatant when captured.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).

That's my understanding too.  The Russians may actually have a valid position.  This time.


I think there may be wiggle room.

From definition of a POW in Article III

"(2) Members of other militias and members of other volunteer corps, including those of organized resistance movements, belonging to a Party to the conflict and operating in or outside their own territory, even if this territory is occupied, provided that such militias or volunteer corps, including such organized resistance movements, fulfil the following conditions:

(a) that of being commanded by a person responsible for his subordinates;

(b) that of having a fixed distinctive sign recognizable at a distance;

(c) that of carrying arms openly;

(d) that of conducting their operations in accordance with the laws and customs of war."
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sat1va: Wasn't there lots of hair splitting on these definitions to excuse indefinite detainment of prisoners in Gitmo?


Cheney and his team had a hard-on for torture, so, yeah.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I knew that this kind of thing would happen, now that we no longer have Swayze to protect us.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Welcome to the eventual after effects of GWB's presidency and war crimes.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: What do those damn Russkies have against salami, anyway?

[Fark user image image 800x553]


Ooo.. thats the good stuff..
On rye bread with horseradish...
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only thing I remember from "Red Dawn" is this exchange that should have won the writers a Pulitzer prize:

Toni Mason: "Sprechen Sie Deutsch? Sprechen Sie Deutsch??!??"

Robert Morris: "So what if he does? You don't!"
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Warthog: It sucks these guys got captured but they're mercenaries, not members of a regular national Army.  I've not dug into the details of the convention in a while but the Russians are probably right (this one time).


Mercenaries are covered by the Convention
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow there are a lot of Farkers trying to give the Russians cover.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: Welcome to the eventual after effects of GWB's presidency and war crimes.


That's a stretch. You know the Bush administration didn't invent the concept of war crimes, right? That's always been a thing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, since Russia is not at war with Ukraine, it doesn't apply to any Russians either.  Checkmate kleptards!
 
