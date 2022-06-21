 Skip to content
(MSN)   Crypto.com Arena may soon be headed the way of Enron Field, PSInet Stadium, for the exact same reason: The companies ran out of phony money to pay for the naming rights   (msn.com) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I still refer to the Astros' place as Enron Field, just because I can.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love the guy comparing this debacle to the end of the dot com boom.  As if crypto were a real thing, and not a complete scam.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe we can get Pyramid Head Field next?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I love the guy comparing this debacle to the end of the dot com boom.  As if crypto were a real thing, and not a complete scam.


The latter days or the .com boom weren't?

Always remember that the CEO of Alta Vista purchased "E-Greeting card" make Blue Mountain for $800 million, very shortly after lowballing Larry Page and Sergey Brin and offering them only half of the $1 million they were seeking to sell the Google algorithm to him, and AO-freaking-L had the capital to buy Time-Warner and not the other way round
 
Creoena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Maybe we can get Pyramid Head Field next?


I'm still waiting on PornHub field.  Pron is the ultimate staying power.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shame that the arena owners only accept real money.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No Its Becky Field here in Denver.
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stadium McStadium
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Creoena: OkieDookie: Maybe we can get Pyramid Head Field next?

I'm still waiting on PornHub field.  Pron is the ultimate staying power.


Krotchy Field might give us a Postal Dude.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember seeing this year's Super Bowl full of crypto ads and wondering if it was indeed analogous to the Dot-Com Bowl of 1999 or whenever.
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Announcer 1:  It's a beautiful day here at Fark stadium.
Announcer 2:  What's a Fark?
Ann1:  It's not news...   it' Fark
Ann2:  Doesn't really answer my question
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Announcer 1:  It's a beautiful day here at Fark stadium.
Announcer 2:  What's a Fark?
Ann1:  It's not news...   it' Fark
Ann2:  Doesn't really answer my question


That would be Ufia Stadium
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i2.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Creoena: OkieDookie: Maybe we can get Pyramid Head Field next?

I'm still waiting on PornHub field.  Pron is the ultimate staying power.


But every time there's a minor-league exhibition game, all the spectators get arrested.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Creoena: OkieDookie: Maybe we can get Pyramid Head Field next?

I'm still waiting on PornHub field.  Pron is the ultimate staying power.

But every time there's a minor-league exhibition game, all the spectators get arrested.


Lots of wood in the stands tonight.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: I still refer to the Astros' place as Enron Field, just because I can.


The baseball stadium in Cleveland has and will forever be Jacobs Field.  The basketball arena will forever be Gund Arena.  I will remain a crotchety old man about this until my dying breath.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Creoena: OkieDookie: Maybe we can get Pyramid Head Field next?

I'm still waiting on PornHub field.  Pron is the ultimate staying power.

But every time there's a minor-league exhibition game, all the spectators get arrested.


media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ftfa: Bitcoin is a company and Dallas Cowboys are an MLB team. Way to go copy editor bot
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I love the guy comparing this debacle to the end of the dot com boom.  As if crypto were a real thing, and not a complete scam.


95% of the dot-com bubbles were people with no product advertising like mad trying to get "market share" while having no useful product, and no revenue.

There's much more in common than different between the crypto bubble and the .dot com bubble. The biggest is just saying "our imaginary thing has value now" rather than "our imaginary thing will have value when we start selling."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Ftfa: Bitcoin is a company and Dallas Cowboys are an MLB team. Way to go copy editor bot


A lot would be explained if the Cowboys were a baseball team playing in the NFL.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: I still refer to the Astros' place as Enron Field, just because I can.


I still sometimes refer to the arena downtown as MCI Arena. TBH I am not sure of its corporate sugar daddy now. I think it is Capital One, but I would be prepared to be wrong about that.
 
dustman81
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Sawdust and Mildew: I still refer to the Astros' place as Enron Field, just because I can.

The baseball stadium in Cleveland has and will forever be Jacobs Field.  The basketball arena will forever be Gund Arena.  I will remain a crotchety old man about this until my dying breath.


The football stadium will always be Browns Stadium.

/Easiest way to tell someone who is new to Cleveland? They ask where is Progressive Field, Quicken Loans Arena, or FirstEnergy Stadium?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Buying naming rights for a stadium is just the worst use of advertising money ever. No one has ever gone to a stadium named whatever and then decided to buy anything from that company. If anything it dilutes their trademarks since it's no longer thought of a company selling things but the name of a sports facility.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dustman81: Comic Book Guy: Sawdust and Mildew: I still refer to the Astros' place as Enron Field, just because I can.

The baseball stadium in Cleveland has and will forever be Jacobs Field.  The basketball arena will forever be Gund Arena.  I will remain a crotchety old man about this until my dying breath.

The football stadium will always be Browns Stadium.

/Easiest way to tell someone who is new to Cleveland? They ask where is Progressive Field, Quicken Loans Arena, or FirstEnergy Stadium?


Other than Lambeau Field, I only think of arenas in terms of the sport played there or the name of the city.  Never fancy names or sponsored names.
 
