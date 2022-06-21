 Skip to content
(Slate)   Cows only look dumb to you because you're simply not capable of understanding the advanced cognitive levels they actually operate on. Actually, that's probably true about most things   (slate.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The cow, or chao, has embraced the sacred mu.

The mu of chaos.

Let those partake of this sacred wisdom joyously, but without the hotdog bun
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think I'd rather not know that the food is smarter than I previously thought it was.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pcsroar.com image 335x452]


Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Smart enough to hide their story behind a paywall...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pick an animal, any animal.

If you have something close to an average person's understanding of it... you are probably grossly underestimating how aware it is, how smart it is, and it's capacity for experiencing emotions.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's definitely what republicans want everyone else to think.  We don't understand their idiocy because we're not advanced enough, not because it's completely ridiculous.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fact:

Cows are the dominant species on this planet.  They are of extraterrestrial original, and humans are merely their information-gathering slaves.

Every time you drive down the road, see a bunch of cows, and reflexively say "Moooo"?  That's a data upload.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't anthropomorphize animal behavior. They hate that.
 
