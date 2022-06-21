 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Man drowns trying to save pet parrot that flew into retention pond. Fowl play is not suspected but perhaps it should be   (cbsnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Sad, Retention basin, Drowning, Condominium, Real estate, Broward County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, House, 40-year-old Dimitri Alexiou  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's joined the choir invisible.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just stunned.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only fark donkeys.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have stuck to the fjords.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Mitch said, this is why you should buy a tape recorder instead of a parrot.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foul play by fowl
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the brick out of its beak before you put it in the water.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds tend to be of low density, so tend to float. Yup, the parrot survived.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: Birds tend to be of low density, so tend to float. Yup, the parrot survived.


Are you saying the parrot was a witch? That explains it.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fast Show - Unlucky Alf - Parrot Sketch
Youtube pV27Xhv0G2g
 
catchow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's pining for the ponds.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"You don't know how deep they are or what's on the bottom.  It's dark water."

You don't mess with that shiat...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/obscure?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: WelldeadLink: Birds tend to be of low density, so tend to float. Yup, the parrot survived.

Are you saying the parrot was a witch? That explains it.


Not necessarily. Obviously, now that a sacrifice has been made, science must consider that it might be possessed by a demon.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Perhaps it should be!

Perhaps it should be!
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.youtube.comView Full Size


"[T]he parrot...did survive."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: [img.youtube.com image 480x360]

"[T]he parrot...did survive."


The man is pining for the fjords.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He is now an EX-Parrot owner...
 
Shryke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He drowned in a retention pond?

Do none of you realize this is akin to drowning in the shower?

That farking parrot is a murd-diddly-dirdier.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shryke: He drowned in a retention pond?

Do none of you realize this is akin to drowning in the shower?

That farking parrot is a murd-diddly-dirdier.


What the article failed to mention was that the pond was retaining carnivorous lawyers.
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I read that as mans tries to drown pet parrot and I was like...yeah okay, I get it.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was the man laden or unladen, heavy coconuts could've dragged him under...
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: [img.youtube.com image 480x360]

"[T]he parrot...did survive."


No I didn't.  Ceased to be, etc.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mock26:
[
Fark user imageView Full Size
]

"[T]he parrot...did survive."

Harry and Paul - Monty Python
Youtube 0UEjBqr8dyU
 
Shryke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Shryke: He drowned in a retention pond?

Do none of you realize this is akin to drowning in the shower?

That farking parrot is a murd-diddly-dirdier.

What the article failed to mention was that the pond was retaining carnivorous lawyers.


You misspelled "parasites"
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Parrot now eligible for induction into the Flushed Pets.

"Only Ricky was ready to kill humans on sight like that. Everyone else needed a pep talk."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: This is why I only fark donkeys.


I like ass farking too...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: As Mitch said, this is why you should buy a tape recorder instead of a parrot.


A tape record would have drown too
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.