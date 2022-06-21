 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Man reunited with phone lost in river for 10 months, which is a hell of a long time for someone to be lost in a river but at least he had his phone with him the whole time   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Mobile phone, Miguel Pacheco, social media, Radio, Wales, BBC, River Severn, mobile phone  
posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 5:05 PM



fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a gal who posts these kick ass video where she goes diving at popular swimming/diving locations, finding phones, Apple Watches, GoPros, sunglasses, etc... It's amazing how many of those phones still power up. The videos are cool, she finds really neat sports to explore.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.


Apple provides 50gb of backup storage for a dollar a month.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Neat.  Could they find my glasses in Lake Winnebago?

/don't jump in bodies of water with your glasses on
 
Tentacle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.

Apple provides 50gb of backup storage for a dollar a month.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redheadedslut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.

Apple provides 50gb of backup storage for a dollar a month.


Better deal with Google

/math is hard
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Take Me To The River - Talking Heads
Youtube anjT71N4PGM


/that hat tho
//is DB a time traveller?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.

Apple provides 50gb of backup storage for a dollar a month.


So $12 per year for 50GB, or $20 for 100GB? Yeah no lol. I bet you also think 1/4 is more than 1/3.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In hindsight my post was needlessly mean, maybe you just meant to contrast Apple's offering. If so, I apologize.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

redheadedslut: WhackingDay: fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.

Apple provides 50gb of backup storage for a dollar a month.

Better deal with Google

/math is hard


Sure, but it's a toggle on the iphone and 50GB is enough.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet he's now more wrinkly than a Slim Jim.
 
redheadedslut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: redheadedslut: WhackingDay: fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.

Apple provides 50gb of backup storage for a dollar a month.

Better deal with Google

/math is hard

Sure, but it's a toggle on the iphone and 50GB is enough.


I got you, samesies on my pixel ✌🏻

See, we can get along. Wish I could say the same for other religions...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.


Also considering you can turn on auto backup, you are right.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.

Apple provides 50gb of backup storage for a dollar a month.


Where Apple and Google scrape it for meta data, feed it into facial recognition programs, sell it to other companies, and whatever else they can do to sell you more stuff.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: WhackingDay: fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.

Apple provides 50gb of backup storage for a dollar a month.

Where Apple and Google scrape it for meta data, feed it into facial recognition programs, sell it to other companies, and whatever else they can do to sell you more stuff.


Except Apple doesn't do that.
Google might but not Apple.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.


It was an iPhone.

But I am sure Apple has similar in their eco-system.

Dunno why you mention a cost though. My Huawei backs up to both Google and Huawei for free.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the olden times, we would get "prints" made from the photos, and then place them in an "album" so people could browse through any time they liked.

Sometimes we'd even put the prints that we really liked in a "frame", and display the prints on a wall or sideboard...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: In the olden times, we would get "prints" made from the photos, and then place them in an "album" so people could browse through any time they liked.

Sometimes we'd even put the prints that we really liked in a "frame", and display the prints on a wall or sideboard...


And the people in the photos would all have onions on their belts.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back"

JFC... there is no reason for anyone to lose data, ever. You can get 100gb of Google cloud backup for ~$20USD/year.  Anyone who cries over losing pix of their kids if they lose their phone gets what they deserve.


Could have been some really great homemade porn, he did not want to back up to the cloud.
 
