 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Destroyed Russian tanks to be paraded all through out Europe by Ukraine. Tentative name is The Lollipop Parade   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Poland, European Union, Europe, Romania, European allies, Russia, United Kingdom, Germany  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Jun 2022 at 8:46 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems like the sort of thing you should do after the war is won. I mean sure Russia is still doing poorly, but the fighting is not over yet by a long shot. So why would you want to risk jinxing things by taking a victory lap like this?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It will be a nice morale boost and fundraising drive.
 
Theeng
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Seems like the sort of thing you should do after the war is won. I mean sure Russia is still doing poorly, but the fighting is not over yet by a long shot. So why would you want to risk jinxing things by taking a victory lap like this?


Using destroyed enemy equipment to bolster support is one the oldest propaganda tactics.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aren't those explosive reactive plates around the turret? Not sure they should be dragging that around the EU until it is neutralized. Yes I know it takes a lot for them to go off, but this was already hit and went through a fire, it could be more unstable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dumb move! It motivates the enemy. Goddammitsomuch.

No need for stunts like this. Get down to eliminating the enemy, not celebrating!!!!
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are they going to hose out the people ash outta the insides?When those tanks "Brew Up", ain't nobody getting out!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DigitalDirt: Aren't those explosive reactive plates around the turret? Not sure they should be dragging that around the EU until it is neutralized. Yes I know it takes a lot for them to go off, but this was already hit and went through a fire, it could be more unstable.
[Fark user image image 850x637]


They are filled with rotten potatoes and meal worms
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is like the time I blew up my neighbor's car with the bad jacked-up exhaust and towed it through downtown. I never had to buy a single drink that week. Not to pat myself on the back too much, and the word 'hero' gets thrown around a lot these days...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.