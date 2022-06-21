 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   British mother of four has never met the man of her dreams in person, just via phone and writing because he lives in the US. And is in prison for murder
552 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 12:50 PM



Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems unstable and not capable of making the best choices in life. Maybe I should try to marry her before prison-boy does.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This looks 'shopped...I can tell by the pixels.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So glad she made 4 kids already.  She makes the bestest decisions in life.
 
oldfool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, we all make mistakes. She seems to be making her last.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see she has a history of questionable decisions. Honestly, if these two kids can't make it, what hope is there for the rest of us?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I now doubt the existence of marriage, prisons, muffin tops, and bad tattoos.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Laura O'Sullivan, 32, has tried to merge images of her and Terrell together using picture editing apps

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Moments after Justin arrived with a friend, the other man appeared holding an AK-47, saying 'Don't nobody move,' and repeatedly shot and killed him.

It wasn't me! It was the just one armed man!
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: She seems unstable and not capable of making the best choices in life. Maybe I should try to marry her before prison-boy does.


To be fair, she does have huge...tracts of land.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: This looks 'shopped...I can tell by the pixels.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 345x345]


Still a better love story than Twilight
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What?  She's off the market?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: She seems unstable and not capable of making the best choices in life. Maybe I should try to marry her before prison-boy does.


Name will check out shortly after number five, right?
 
veale728
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are weirdos in every country, subs.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

treesloth: What?  She's off the market?

[Fark user image 768x894]


Hmm.... that's bigger than I expected.  Twss, etc...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They met through a prison penpal service and Laura, from Bristol, enjoyed reading Reese's letters and poetry, and she was blown away when he proposed, over the phone from prison in Michigan.

Convicted for his part in the murder of Justin Solomon, 19, in Detroit, Michigan, on August 1, 2009, Terrell told the deceased he would sell him a car, but instead planned to rob him with another unidentified male.

Ahh... Bristol and Detroit: clearly this is a match made in Heaven!
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack:Name will check out shortly after number five, right?

You know it!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: She seems unstable and not capable of making the best choices in life. Maybe I should try to marry her before prison-boy does.


you might want to take a look at the pictures first.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't say for sure, but I imagine she sounds a lot like this:

The Best of Vicky Pollard | Little Britain | Lucas and Walliams
Youtube K4vgtBHpA1I
 
