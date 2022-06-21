 Skip to content
(CBC)   And you thought those family dinners with your weird uncle were hawkward   (cbc.ca) divider line
10
    More: Sappy, Eagle, Bald Eagle, pair of bald eagles, Pam McCartney, ornithologist David Bird, wildlife organization Growls, hawk nest, professor emeritus of wildlife biology  
Numberlady2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Can I keep it, can I keep it?"
"You have to take care of it"
"If it doesn't work out we can always eat it."
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Missed the hawk part with the first reading
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Family dinners with Hawkman were Hawkward.

Hawkman, pass the Cool wha-hip, please.  That's just how I pro-nounce it
Does Hawkgirl ever mention me?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gonna raise it like a grade 4 arsehole rather than the red tail's natural grade 3. That'll get it killed.
 
mononymous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought eagles were carrion eaters.

/Carrion, my wayward son...
//I hate the farkin' Eagles, man...
 
Theeng
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a cuckoo story!
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mononymous: I thought eagles were carrion eaters.

/Carrion, my wayward son...
//I hate the farkin' Eagles, man...


You're not supposed to be farkin' Eagles, man.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"This bird likely came from a red-tailed hawk nest that was preyed upon by the adult bald eagles," ornithologist David Bird

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
