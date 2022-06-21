 Skip to content
(MSN)   'Kazaam' and 'Steel' not withstanding, can we start calling Shaquille O'Neal a national treasure yet?   (msn.com) divider line
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaq has a giant heart
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wanna set the bar as low as "paying a bill for people who already had the means and intention to pay it anyway," then sure.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Shaq pay his Papa John's franchise employees a living wage?

Because if the answer is no to that question, it's no to subby's question.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: If you wanna set the bar as low as "paying a bill for people who already had the means and intention to pay it anyway," then sure.


I'm not saying he is Dolly Parton level of a national treasure but there are stories about him doing this every month or so. Buying kids bikes, buying clothes for kids, paying for random people's groceries.  This is one example of him doing something nice that may not have meant a lot to the recipients.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is pretty cool, but he still hasn't gotten the racist shiatbag's name off a pizza chain despite being a large franchisee and sitting on their board.
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean he had his own video game...

Fark user imageView Full Size


//worst game ever
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one-off gestures are nice and I don't want to knock them. A nice gesture is a nice gesture and it stands alone as what it is as a positive thing for all the recipients. Aside from that there's a part of me that runs a little mental calculation on these kinds of things that takes into account how much a person sacrificed. For these nine figure net worth people this is akin to leaving your barista a twenty for your latte. A nice thing indeed but you really didn't give up much in context. On the plus side of the ledger for sure but it won't get you into heaven. Good for Shaq and good for the recipients.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Milk D: I mean he had his own video game...

[Fark user image 225x225]

//worst game ever


I got the Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn when it was a freebie with Prime gaming.  It's actually amusing, but I had low expectations.   I got my money's worth.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Doctor Shaq to you bub
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does nice things for people from time to time..And that just makes him a good guy..
And really, that's all he needs to be..He doesn't have to be a super hero..He's a basketball player, TV commentator, and businessman..

And you know it's sort of a good thing he is a good guy..Cause a dude that size, if he were an a-hole,
could do some serious damage..
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Milk D: I mean he had his own video game...

[Fark user image 225x225]

//worst game ever


It's not even the worst fighting game ever.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Shaq has a giant heart


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
when he's not just getting McDonald's, Chad Johnson will go to average joe places like Smokey Bones or Bahama Breeze and leave $1000 as a tip
 
yellowjester
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I were worth $400M, I'd be helping the poor, not snobs who choose to gobble on overpriced wonton soup.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Does Shaq pay his Papa John's franchise...


I didn't know this. It means there are more black owners than franchises in black neighborhoods.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Milk D: I mean he had his own video game...

[Fark user image 225x225]

//worst game ever


I...kind of liked this game as a kid.  Weird as hell, and Shaq was the *worst* character in the game, but it was fairly fun.
 
whereisian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice guy and all, but I have concerns

Last Week Tonight - And Now This: Shaquille O'Neal Can't Stop Explaining How to Save Money on Gas
Youtube fFLOAGO0ByY
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: Marcos P: Shaq has a giant heart

[c.tenor.com image 480x255] [View Full Size image _x_]


he's going to be very popular
 
dk47
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He has my respect.  Has invested and tried to help out poor communities.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the guy who loves cops and donald trump?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whereisian: Nice guy and all, but I have concerns

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fFLOAGO0ByY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


is this sports center
is this what Bros watch
how do they get this far away from sports and keep filming
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While I'm sure the staff appreciated the huge tip, I'm thinking the customers at New York's "Jue Lan Club" could afford their own meals. Or even more likely also could afford to buy for the whole restaurant.

Let me know when he takes his date to Old Country Buffet.
 
