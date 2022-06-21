 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   9-foot long Boa Constrictor found in Derby. That's a big hat   (wkbw.com) divider line
13
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stephaniebrewton.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [stephaniebrewton.files.wordpress.com image 320x365]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully someone shiat themselves when they saw the 9 foot long boa constrictor. Brown Derby jokes ain't going to write themselves.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That joke is lame but funny at the same time.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Hopefully someone shiat themselves when they saw the 9 foot long boa constrictor. Brown Derby jokes ain't going to write themselves.


Most hat jokes are over the top.  But this one is under the bottom...
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrWhy: [Fark user image 850x850]


If I've ever wanted to live the song, "You Can Leave Your Hat On"....
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a vernacular, thank you very much.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [stephaniebrewton.files.wordpress.com image 320x365]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: Ivo Shandor: [stephaniebrewton.files.wordpress.com image 320x365]

[Fark user image 425x455]


149360821.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And it's name? Bob Bafford.

/Kentucky joke.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"We don't have the facilities for it here. Its too big," said Maleskis.

Unlike the Alabama Black Snake, which isnt.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.