(CBS Philadelphia)   Philippine government attorney shot and killed while taking an Uber to the airport with his mother in Philadelphia was only a case of road rage or a case of mistaken identity and not a hit by the opposition. "Only"   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Followup, Philippines  
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "We've never had any Filippino who fell victim to all the senseless violence, gun violence taking place around us. " -- Consulate General Elmer Cato of the Philippines

Well OK then. The odds of a Filipino being a victim of Philadelphia are very small.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen coups from Angola to Zanzibar and this is how it ends. In the trunk of a taxi to the airport, your belly full of diamonds and vodka, praying your driver doesn't rat you out to the Reds at the last checkpoint. Because then the last thing you'll ever hear, besides a pistol cocking behind your head, is Ivan's laugh . . .
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly ain't nothing to f with
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 eight people were shot trying to read subby's run-on sentence because subby tried to impart too much information without using punctuation to help make the meaning clearer to the people in des moines but still received a green light showing that english class is for chumps and it took so long a bunch of people died.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the shooter think the guy was Santa?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think by now foreigners would know to bring body armor when visiting the bestest, most richest, and greatest nation on earth
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO 'MURICA!!

BLAM!! BLAM!! BLAM!!
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
According to Phillypolice.com Philly hit 240 homicides yesterday so probably about a couple more today up 5% total from last year. Wow.
 
Blue_Blazer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Gang Performs a Drive-By
 
Xai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So in the US you're not even safe in an uber from random people with guns.

Such a safe country.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: According to Phillypolice.com Philly hit 240 homicides yesterday so probably about a couple more today up 5% total from last year. Wow.


I live near Philly. Am there pretty much once per week. A lot of it is targeted gang violence in North Philly. It sucks, but it's not the Wild West all over the city that opportunists will try to present it as. Northern Liberties, Old City, etc. are still a lot of fun. Doesn't stop me from going into the city.

Except for, you know, that South Street thing... although I think that was probably gang related, too.
 
dryknife
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Philippines, Philadelphia - it's al the same thing man.


(Running amok is a Philippine tradition)
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
See, this is why we need more guns.

If the Uber driver, the lawyer and the lawyer's mom all had guns too, then they could have shot the guy who was about to randomly shoot into the wrong car BEFORE he killed anyone.

Or even better, after he shot 15 times into the wrong car with no warning, they could have randomly shot out of the car to hit whatever they could and maybe even hit the guy who was randomly shooting into the wrong car.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've never used Uber so this is all new to me.
How many stars do I leave for the driver after I'm murdered in the backseat due to road rage?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why argue the probability of an event that already occurred???
 
whitroth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Whoever the shooter was, they were after someone. The locations at the edge of the UofP, and University City, where I lived for a long time.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I've never used Uber so this is all new to me.
How many stars do I leave for the driver after I'm murdered in the backseat due to road rage?


Four stars.  Less one star because I got murdered but the upholstery was clean and the music slapped
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was on his way to Chicago, so if he didn't get shot in Philly., he would have been blasted when he was on his way from O'Hare to his hotel in the Loop.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, Bong Bong's attorney got bang banged...
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok, no idea if it was an Altima but that seems to be the current generation equivalent of the Camaro (the ones you see up on blocks, not the new ones).
 
nitropissering
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny queso: eight people were shot trying to read subby's run-on sentence because subby tried to impart too much information without using punctuation to help make the meaning clearer to the people in des moines but still received a green light showing that english class is for chumps and it took so long a bunch of people died.


Your comment regarding subby's run-on sentence which is quite perplexing in an attempt to jestfully amuse fellow farkers reading the article thereby ensuring and receiving votes as such in combination to the predisposed and unarticulated low brow-ish teenage humor will eventually end in a conclusion unbeknownst to anything remotely comprehensible, indeed, I do declare.
 
