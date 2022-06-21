 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Have a drunkle who rails about the "new" Juneteenth holiday? Want to learn more about it yourself? Here's a well-made video on the topic   (youtube.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 5:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Telling your drunkle to shut the hell up isn't an option?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If they don't like it, they're free to not take the day off.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Telling your drunkle to shut the hell up isn't an option?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Telling your drunkle to shut the hell up isn't an option?


Or you could just wait until thirty of him show up in this thread.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Election Day should have been the next national holiday.  It's right to acknowledge and celebrate the end of slavery in the US, but if you want substantive change, make Election Day a holiday.  In comparison, Juneteenth is pandering.

Oh wait, the people who create and approve national holidays don't want change.  Nevermind.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My grandfather was born on June 19 a century ago and thought his birthday should be a holiday. When he found out it was, he was rather surprised.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Election Day should have been the next national holiday.  It's right to acknowledge and celebrate the end of slavery in the US, but if you want substantive change, make Election Day a holiday.  In comparison, Juneteenth is pandering.

Oh wait, the people who create and approve national holidays don't want change.  Nevermind.


Absentee voting should be allowed in every state, so there's no need for a day off.
But a day off would be fine too.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.