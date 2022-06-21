 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deadline)   Uvalde Police say the public can hear their testimony, but first they have to really, really promise not to get mad   (deadline.com) divider line
90
    More: Followup, Associated Press, Question, Sentence, Interrogative word, fire marshal, Uvalde City Hall, Texas House of Representatives committee, United States House of Representatives  
•       •       •

1724 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 10:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



90 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're already mad you dolts. Are you deaf and blind?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When your *best* possible story left is "Well, we didn't shoot any of the kids ourselves, we just stood outside in our body armor and with our ballistic shields and AR-15s of our own while the other guy shot all the kids" you don't really get catch feelings at the public vilification.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


In this case, I'm not even talking about doing so in a metaphorical sense.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They're already mad you dolts. Are you deaf and blind?


Sounds like they need to have their own meeting.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is the cover up? Do some of the dead kids have cop bullets in them?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sure. No problem.

I'll promise, and I'll take that oath as seriously as you take the your oath of service you made when you became a cop.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: So what is the cover up? Do some of the dead kids have cop bullets in them?


You gotta wonder.  Their response, or lack thereof, to the shooting was bad enough.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are being asked to leave the meeting because "someone is intimidated."

Well, makes sense. We're told that words are as dangerous as guns.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they've concocted what they feel is a plausible story. Fortunately, it won't work. When you have that many players trying to repeat the exact same lie, it's inevitable at least one of them will deviate and go off script. We will probably never know the entire true story. Everyone involved should resign. Of course, they won't. It will turn into a giant circle jerk of I was just following orders, we had bad information, we didn't know something, we didn't have a key, I thought somebody else was doing something else, etc. Wouldn't it be refreshing if they could all just stand up and say, yes we failed. We were more afraid for ourselves than the lives of these little kids. Instead they'll hide behind the blue shield and hope that it all blows over and make excuses like they need more people, more guns, more training, more money.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of the Press? Is that even a thing?
 
Oh No Joe! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every one of those cowards should take thier revolvers, put them in the mouth..

And you know what should happen next.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that confidence in the police will only grow after this.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 750x600]

In this case, I'm not even talking about doing so in a metaphorical sense.


This.  Committing suicide is literally the only way those cowards will ever come anywhere close to redeeming themselves.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, there was a photo of them standing in the hall with ballistic shields almost an hour before they went in to the classroom.  So there were photographers and they had proper equipment.  It's like their only defense is that "The shooter may have had bullets left and we didn't want to get shot."
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this situation has more or less proven there's little to no reason why American cops exist. They legally have no burden to protect, and are actively doing more harm than good in violent situations.

Some of the autopsies pulled police bullets out of the kids. It's all but guaranteed now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! The pants wetting cowards in blue might have to testify in front or PARENTS and while being protected by armed court officers.

I mean sure, they let those kids die, but THIS could hurt to cop's fee fees!!!!!!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: When your *best* possible story left is "Well, we didn't shoot any of the kids ourselves, we just stood outside in our body armor and with our ballistic shields and AR-15s of our own while the other guy shot all the kids" you don't really get catch feelings at the public vilification.


Well gee. When you put it it like that (and by that I mean factually correct) they come off sounding REALLY bad.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Today, there was a photo of them standing in the hall with ballistic shields almost an hour before they went in to the classroom.  So there were photographers and they had proper equipment.  It's like their only defense is that "The shooter may have had bullets left and we didn't want to get shot."


"Yes, kids may bleed out while we stand out here an hour with our thumbs up our asses, but that's a sacrifice we're willing to make."
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time our sick, gun loving society murders another pile of kids, it's always fun to speculate on what the thing we make it about that isn't guns will be.
Sandy Hill ended up being about mental illness. Columbine turned out to be all about video games and Incels.
Las Vegas was about the great imponderable, apparently.
And this one is going to be all about the "coward" cops who didn't protect our kids from a random punk who was able to effortlessly equip himself with a soldier's arms.
It's always something else.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is NO situation where asking the press to leave should happen.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, odds on the outcome of this sh*t show?  Early retirements with full pensions?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, if the public can't be in the same room when testimony is given at least make it live on TV so the people of Uvalde hear everything.

Oh...the press can't be in there either?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mistakes were made.  If you want a mistake-free world, you need much more training which requires much more learning about mistakes being made.  Are you willing to sacrifice other people's kids to get there?

A near border town police force gears up every day to deal with cartels than one-off school shooters.  Do you look for Seal Team Six experience when hiring a baby sitter?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 750x600]

In this case, I'm not even talking about doing so in a metaphorical sense.


Yah, but they would prob. miss and somehow land on, and crush to death, a kid instead.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Every time our sick, gun loving society murders another pile of kids, it's always fun to speculate on what the thing we make it about that isn't guns will be.
Sandy Hill ended up being about mental illness. Columbine turned out to be all about video games and Incels.
Las Vegas was about the great imponderable, apparently.
And this one is going to be all about the "coward" cops who didn't protect our kids from a random punk who was able to effortlessly equip himself with a soldier's arms.
It's always something else.


Two things can be true at the same time.

Fact: The shooter easily got an AR-15
Fact: The cops in this case demonstrated that above all else they are pants wetting cowards willing to stand around cosplaying "hero" while children are gunned down.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: So, odds on the outcome of this sh*t show?  Early retirements with full pensions?


... and a strongly worded letter in their PERMANENT file.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: jso2897: Every time our sick, gun loving society murders another pile of kids, it's always fun to speculate on what the thing we make it about that isn't guns will be.
Sandy Hill ended up being about mental illness. Columbine turned out to be all about video games and Incels.
Las Vegas was about the great imponderable, apparently.
And this one is going to be all about the "coward" cops who didn't protect our kids from a random punk who was able to effortlessly equip himself with a soldier's arms.
It's always something else.

Two things can be true at the same time.

Fact: The shooter easily got an AR-15
Fact: The cops in this case demonstrated that above all else they are pants wetting cowards willing to stand around cosplaying "hero" while children are gunned down.


Oh,come on.
You know they need more money for more training to be better cowards.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Enemy Gate is Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh No Joe!: Every one of those cowards should take thier revolvers, put them in the mouth..

And you know what should happen next.


...and take a pineapple to the arse?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Please be patient during this difficult time while we all get our stories straight so we can't be held accountable"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: edmo: They're already mad you dolts. Are you deaf and blind?

Sounds like they need to have their own meeting.


The police would charge right in to break up that meeting.  Conspiracy to impose civilian oversight of police is a very serious crime.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Deadline Hollywood? They making a movie/TV series out of this already?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Freedom of the Press? Is that even a thing?


Not once the current SC finishes with the 1st Amendment. They've already struck down the "establishment of religion" part.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I'm sure that confidence in the police will only grow after this.


It will in Texas. Because Texas.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: So what is the cover up? Do some of the dead kids have cop bullets in them?


This comes up so often in these Fark threads I'm beginning to think some folks are actually hoping this is the case.  Very sad
 
lincoln65
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems like the thing we're missing with police is more gear. Why haven't we given them drones?
They can just launch the aircraft and set the target for classrooms 111 and 112, fire away, neutralize the threat, and keep their boots from getting wet with kids' blood.
No swat team needed! Win win!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jso2897: Every time our sick, gun loving society murders another pile of kids, it's always fun to speculate on what the thing we make it about that isn't guns will be.
Sandy Hill ended up being about mental illness. Columbine turned out to be all about video games and Incels.
Las Vegas was about the great imponderable, apparently.
And this one is going to be all about the "coward" cops who didn't protect our kids from a random punk who was able to effortlessly equip himself with a soldier's arms.
It's always something else.


Which is why the "gun bill" currently being worked on in Congress will do nothing to stop gun violence.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: They're already mad you dolts. Are you deaf and blind?


Republicans aren't mad.
Except for some of the Republican politicians, because it makes them look bad.
But mostly Republicans don't care about some dead kids.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
40% of the city's budget, and their takeaway was "need more cop". I looked up a comparable sized city in a developed country to see a comparison. Queenstown NZ had that at 4% for 2020, and there was a note that it was so much higher than usual because 3/4 of the year their tourism industry (main industry) was totally shut down and they didn't lay people off. I
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KCinPA: HotWingConspiracy: So what is the cover up? Do some of the dead kids have cop bullets in them?

This comes up so often in these Fark threads I'm beginning to think some folks are actually hoping this is the case.  Very sad


I don't think it makes any difference.  If it conclusively turned out that all of the kids had been killed by cops, do you think that would deter future killings in some way?

The killing must continue if America is to continue.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does it involve dead baby jokes?
I hear cops love those
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: jso2897: Every time our sick, gun loving society murders another pile of kids, it's always fun to speculate on what the thing we make it about that isn't guns will be.
Sandy Hill ended up being about mental illness. Columbine turned out to be all about video games and Incels.
Las Vegas was about the great imponderable, apparently.
And this one is going to be all about the "coward" cops who didn't protect our kids from a random punk who was able to effortlessly equip himself with a soldier's arms.
It's always something else.

Two things can be true at the same time.

Fact: The shooter easily got an AR-15
Fact: The cops in this case demonstrated that above all else they are pants wetting cowards willing to stand around cosplaying "hero" while children are gunned down.


And one truth can be used to distract and divert attention form another - as is happening right before our eyes.
I don't GAF about the coward cops. Cops have always been cowards, always will be, and I would rather have them be cowards than brave, because I think things through.
I get it - there is only one problem, and people don't want to admit what it is because they like the thing that's causing the problem. Guns.
Get rid of the guns. Now.
Or accept more dead kids.
But don't make me vomit with hypocritical puling about yellow cops.
Nobody talking tough in any of these threads would have gone in either, as far as I'm concerned.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Today, there was a photo of them standing in the hall with ballistic shields almost an hour before they went in to the classroom.  So there were photographers and they had proper equipment.  It's like their only defense is that "The shooter may have had bullets left and we didn't want to get shot."


Which is why they asked for children to disclose their hiding spot and draw his fire. Then they knew.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is anyone really surprised when a 🐖 department acts like a bunch of 🐖 🐖?  This is the way they work.  I bet most of these 🐖 🐖 would feel threatened by a quadriplegic with a straw in their mouth and yell "put down the weapon" before shooting them for "coming right for them".  What a bunch of cowards.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: jso2897: Every time our sick, gun loving society murders another pile of kids, it's always fun to speculate on what the thing we make it about that isn't guns will be.
Sandy Hill ended up being about mental illness. Columbine turned out to be all about video games and Incels.
Las Vegas was about the great imponderable, apparently.
And this one is going to be all about the "coward" cops who didn't protect our kids from a random punk who was able to effortlessly equip himself with a soldier's arms.
It's always something else.

Which is why the "gun bill" currently being worked on in Congress will do nothing to stop gun violence.


It's not looking to pass, at this point, so that's probably quite true.
 
nobody11155 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: So what is the cover up? Do some of the dead kids have cop bullets in them?


Could be no this time.  Border Patrol actually has to qualify on the range regularly and if they were the only ones that firing weapons there is a pretty good chance they actually hit their target..
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's official now.  The door to the classroom wasn't even f$cking locked.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KCinPA: HotWingConspiracy: So what is the cover up? Do some of the dead kids have cop bullets in them?

This comes up so often in these Fark threads I'm beginning to think some folks are actually hoping this is the case.  Very sad


Merely a reflection of how little cops are trusted by average Americans. The obvious cover up being orchestrated isn't helping either.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: edmo: They're already mad you dolts. Are you deaf and blind?

Sounds like they need to have their own meeting.


With blackjack and hookers.
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.