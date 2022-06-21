 Skip to content
(MSN)   Inflation is hitting everything, including how much it costs to wee in the sea   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So don't wee in the sea? Got it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They must mean taking a dump in the sea. There's no way to enforce peeing in the sea.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: They must mean taking a dump in the sea. There's no way to enforce peeing in the sea.


"article" does say "urinating in the sea" though. You're right, I don't know how you enforce that. This might be the dumbest local ordinance I've ever seen.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Back from the shadows again
Out where an Indian's your friend
Where the vegetables are green
And you can pee into the stream
We're back from the shadows again
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: They must mean taking a dump in the sea. There's no way to enforce peeing in the sea.


You've never seen a drunken brit standing with his feet in the surf taking a piss, arcing out into the waves.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 minute ago  
from off of the fishing pier?
 
