(Some Guy)   Nobody wants to have to endure a smelly erection outside their house   (theoldhamtimes.co.uk) divider line
7
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creosote does smell bad.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's the new 6G Faraday cage around these hotheads.   Light 'em up and see what happens.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Exactly!!! Warsh that thing.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
that's what she said
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While I complain about the power lines ruining the otherwise gorgeous view (for a "cheap" apartment), I also enjoy having electricity and internet.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Come back in 12 months and there will be multiple broadband cables strung from the top of that pole. Then they'll have something to complain about

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The local clubs usually disinfect the poles after the day shift strippers leave.
 
