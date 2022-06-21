 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   'Knockout blow coming' in war once Ukraine gets their new weapons, says retired US general after first Russian vessel is destroyed by West's harpoon missile   (news.sky.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Kiev, Government of Ukraine, President of Ukraine, latest roundup  
•       •       •

730 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 9:46 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
H31N0US
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given the source I now doubt the existence of Ukraine, Russia, Harpoons, the "West", vessels, and blow.
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every country has a plan until they're nuked in their capitol.
--Abraham Tyson
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaany day now gif.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see a slight hitch in the plan. That's a a house, not a ship.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Given the source I now doubt the existence of Ukraine, Russia, Harpoons, the "West", vessels, and blow.


Given the source I would imagine it confirms the existence of blow. And plenty of it.
 
XSV
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here's one of his most recent Twitter threads so you don't have to deal with that:

https://twitter.com/MarkHertling/status/1539043835719962628?s=20&t=D_nTTKVc0ljbFP1-6TyURA
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there a huge white whale involved?
 
Kuta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"US Retired General" = "Shill for the Military Industrial Complex"
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

XSV: Here's one of his most recent Twitter threads so you don't have to deal with that:

https://twitter.com/MarkHertling/status/1539043835719962628?s=20&t=D_nTTKVc0ljbFP1-6TyURA


That may be the worst insult ever given to a website.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kuta: "US Retired General" = "Shill for the Military Industrial Complex"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Disagrees.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kuta: "US Retired General" = "Shill for the Military Industrial Complex"


Kuta= shill for Russia's genocidal imperialism.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Harpoon dates back to the late 70s. You'd think the Russians would have, like, three generations of anti-Harpoon tech by now.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aaronx: Harpoon dates back to the late 70s. You'd think the Russians would have, like, three generations of anti-Harpoon tech by now.


on a tugboat?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aaronx: Harpoon dates back to the late 70s. You'd think the Russians would have, like, three generations of anti-Harpoon tech by now.


It is not that simple.  Harpoon gets modernized each new version.  Saying the current harpoon is 1970s technology is like saying all iphones are the same as the first year they were introduced.

Did Ukraine sink another Russian ship or is this still the tugboat they sank a couple days ago?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Every country has a plan until they're nuked in their capitol.
--Abraham TysonMahatma Gandhi, "Civilization"


/ ftfm
 
starlost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If the phoenix ghost and others are truly battle changing weapons the usa or any other country is not going to tell anyone here are the keys to the warehouse be sure to lockup when you you are done.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aaronx: Harpoon dates back to the late 70s. You'd think the Russians would have, like, three generations of anti-Harpoon tech by now.


The do. It's all been stolen and installed on gigantic yachts for the oligarchs. Their navy has to rely on mobile SAM launchers parked topside.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, every contributing nation's military intelligence agency says this will be a long term war, and this fellow says it's a dunker.

Hm.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Kuta: "US Retired General" = "Shill for the Military Industrial Complex"

Kuta= shill for Russia's genocidal imperialism.


And idiot who thinks every nuclear country would allow Russia to launch a nuclear strike w/o thinking they'd be a target [that's if the nukes work do to the insane amount of money needed to maintain them and/or the corruption issues in the Russia army causing them to sell the parts or the nukes themselves for yachts and houses] and not strike back. This will result in Russia becoming a parking lot.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mark Hertling has been consistently correct in his analysis of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Ukraine would fight back.  Here's his analysis on day 1:

https://mobile.twitter.com/MarkHertling/status/1497035826139738125
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.