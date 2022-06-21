 Skip to content
(C-SPAN)   It's round 4 of the 1/6 hearings, with today's focus on the fake electors plot. Will we learn of more perfect phone calls to other states? Stay tuned. Starts at 1pm ET   (c-span.org) divider line
216
    More: Live, United States House of Representatives, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, United States, United States Senate, Washington, D.C., fourth public hearing, House Republican leaders, Select Committee  
•       •       •

216 Comments     (+0 »)
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Should prove interesting.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If everybody does their job
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good luck everyone. May your livers and lungs hold out for a few more hearings.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder if there will be any info on other state insurrections on/about 1/6/21 that the committee will link to
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tonight is gonna be big.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From the Axios story about video interviews with tfg.


Bowers is expected to describe the pressure campaign from Trump, RUDY GIULIANI and VIRGINIA THOMAS, the wife of Supreme Court Justice CLARENCE THOMAS.

Yup, getting ready to throw Ginni Thomas out there.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: From the Axios story about video interviews with tfg.


Bowers is expected to describe the pressure campaign from Trump, RUDY GIULIANI and VIRGINIA THOMAS, the wife of Supreme Court Justice CLARENCE THOMAS.

Yup, getting ready to throw Ginni Thomas out there.


Makes the committee seem coy. They knew this was happening but released a "huh, Ginni was involved? Well...maybe we'll get to her eventually" statement last week when the texts came to light, implying that she wouldn't come up in the hearings just yet.

Masterful troll
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK so this is today's thread then. Well here's my bookmark for watching it after I tape it.

/F'ing meetings messing up my watching schedule.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My Secretary of State is up before the committee? Hope He brought a heavy duty forklift to throw TFG under the bus.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, it's not for hours? I got up on time and everything. :/
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: From the Axios story about video interviews with tfg.


Bowers is expected to describe the pressure campaign from Trump, RUDY GIULIANI and VIRGINIA THOMAS, the wife of Supreme Court Justice CLARENCE THOMAS.

Yup, getting ready to throw Ginni Thomas out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I read an essay about the legal jeopardy she's in and it made my dick hard
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, we're all counting on you
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Tonight is gonna be big.


I'm hoping!
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The blind cannot see, and the rest of us can't believe.
 
inner ted
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: From the Axios story about video interviews with tfg.


Bowers is expected to describe the pressure campaign from Trump, RUDY GIULIANI and VIRGINIA THOMAS, the wife of Supreme Court Justice CLARENCE THOMAS.

Yup, getting ready to throw Ginni Thomas out there.


Replace "out there" with "into the sun"
Thanks
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dang it, I just had dinner. Too full for popcorn. Maybe after the mid-break. 
Schiff is so eloquent. I really enjoy listen to that man speak. With the seriousness of tonight's episode, I'm glad it's him doing presentations. Big name players tonight.
I'm sure the bus is high-centered by now.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

theteacher: tudorgurl: Tonight is gonna be big.

I'm hoping!


Me too, my friend. Me too.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ding, ding, ding!!
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Once again, good luck to you all watching this live, your commenting efforts are appreciated. Here's a new Bucky pic to keep you all going.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And a bonus because I love the look on his face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Today should be interesting! I want to see the documentary footage shot on 1/6 they just subpoenaed! Not only did they take detailed notes on their criminal conspiracy, they hired multiple documentary crews to shoot the day!

And yet... they are not in jail for sedition and insurrection.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From your friends to the north:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Day 6 of learning and re-affirming that Trump should be locked up in Gitmo.
Anyways...what's the latest on the JOhny Depp trial? What about those gas prices?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone got an over under on Thomas taking the 5th?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Day 6 of learning and re-affirming that Trump should be locked up in Gitmo.
Anyways...what's the latest on the JOhny Depp trial? What about those gas prices?


Day 4, and the Depp trial ended

Way to pay attention and attempt to troll.
 
Fido McCokefiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Giant Clown Shoe:

I read an essay about the legal jeopardy she's in and it made my dick hard

She is an elite wealthy white woman. She is in ZERO legal jeopardy whatsoever.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: BizarreMan: From the Axios story about video interviews with tfg.


Bowers is expected to describe the pressure campaign from Trump, RUDY GIULIANI and VIRGINIA THOMAS, the wife of Supreme Court Justice CLARENCE THOMAS.

Yup, getting ready to throw Ginni Thomas out there.

[Fark user image 850x566]

I read an essay about the legal jeopardy she's in and it made my dick hard


Yeah - Clarence is her "best friend" but they also "stay in their own lanes" - which is a 12/10 on the scale of intellectual dishonesty, even among her fellow GQP hacks. She's going to rack up an epic number of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meanwhile... at Mar-A-Lago...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In today's episode of "As 70 million traitors turn" we shift our focus to Georgia, where yet more Republicans will testify and then receive death threats for not breaking the law.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These hearings are important
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

silo123j: Anyone got an over under on Thomas taking the 5th?


How high can you count in 3 hours?
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

somedude210: BizarreMan: From the Axios story about video interviews with tfg.


Bowers is expected to describe the pressure campaign from Trump, RUDY GIULIANI and VIRGINIA THOMAS, the wife of Supreme Court Justice CLARENCE THOMAS.

Yup, getting ready to throw Ginni Thomas out there.

Makes the committee seem coy. They knew this was happening but released a "huh, Ginni was involved? Well...maybe we'll get to her eventually" statement last week when the texts came to light, implying that she wouldn't come up in the hearings just yet.

Masterful troll


Cheney learned from the Emperor himself. Democrats would be wise to learn some of these ways.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Day 6 of learning and re-affirming that Trump should be locked up in Gitmo.
Anyways...what's the latest on the JOhny Depp trial? What about those gas prices?


I don't want to jinx it, but it seems like gas prices have been holding pretty steady as of late, at least around here.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's hoping Episode  4 introduces new characters without forgetting  the older ones.
I also hope this doesn't take away anything the previous canon has established.
I hear The Mandalorian might even make an appearance even though it's not his show.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Today should be interesting! I want to see the documentary footage shot on 1/6 they just subpoenaed! Not only did they take detailed notes on their criminal conspiracy, they hired multiple documentary crews to shoot the day!

And yet... they are not in jail for sedition and insurrection.
[Fark user image 299x168]


That's Thursday, I think.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rumor is that there is some unseen documentary footage of Trump talking about his planning that will be shown.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: litespeed74: Day 6 of learning and re-affirming that Trump should be locked up in Gitmo.
Anyways...what's the latest on the JOhny Depp trial? What about those gas prices?

I don't want to jinx it, but it seems like gas prices have been holding pretty steady as of late, at least around here.


They're supposed to top $6/gallon for summer vacations...
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just love selective man-on-the-street interviews...
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Funny how many these are flying in moments before the Jan 6 hearings...
 
Koodz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All right. Almost time for judicial barges off the coast of Guantanamo to be read into the congressional record!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

somedude210: litespeed74: Day 6 of learning and re-affirming that Trump should be locked up in Gitmo.
Anyways...what's the latest on the JOhny Depp trial? What about those gas prices?

Day 4, and the Depp trial ended

Way to pay attention and attempt to troll.


Man alive, my sarcasm filter needs to be cranked up I guess.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When does Boebert testify?  (I know...LOL)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

litespeed74: somedude210: litespeed74: Day 6 of learning and re-affirming that Trump should be locked up in Gitmo.
Anyways...what's the latest on the JOhny Depp trial? What about those gas prices?

Day 4, and the Depp trial ended

Way to pay attention and attempt to troll.

Man alive, my sarcasm filter needs to be cranked up I guess.


Apologies. I've been arguing with Snackbar today. My humor/troll meter needs to be recalibrated
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

silo123j: Anyone got an over under on Thomas taking the 5th?


Da fif?

That's racist!

Jk.  Lol.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

somedude210: litespeed74: somedude210: litespeed74: Day 6 of learning and re-affirming that Trump should be locked up in Gitmo.
Anyways...what's the latest on the JOhny Depp trial? What about those gas prices?

Day 4, and the Depp trial ended

Way to pay attention and attempt to troll.

Man alive, my sarcasm filter needs to be cranked up I guess.

Apologies. I've been arguing with Snackbar today. My humor/troll meter needs to be recalibrated


LOL
No prob...I get it...blood pressure is maxed out over the past 6 years
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wonder how many times it'll be interrupted by Breaking News -- Supreme Court Decision Announcement
 
RasIanI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Once again, good luck to you all watching this live, your commenting efforts are appreciated. Here's a new Bucky pic to keep you all going.

[Fark user image image 425x454]

And a bonus because I love the look on his face.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Beautiful dog!
 
Alphax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

litespeed74: No prob...I get it...blood pressure is maxed out over the past 6 years


On Thursday, I'm literally going back to my doctor to check on my new higher dosage of blood pressure medicine.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

silo123j: Anyone got an over under on Thomas taking the 5th?


Ginni Thomas is going to be very tightly managed, I promise you.
 
