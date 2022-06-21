 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   "Today, YES, we're gonna farking do 'Stonehenge.'"   (bbc.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Stonehenge, Henge, Stone, Avebury, Stone circle, Megalith, stone circles, Standing stone  
•       •       •

1282 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Jun 2022 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one knows who they were or what they were doing...
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's where the demons dwell.
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it a prison too easy to escape?

What's the deal with Stonehenge?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't just "do" Stonehenge
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay FARK, make with the Spinal Tap references.

Do you think I have all day?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minnesotaboy: Okay FARK, make with the Spinal Tap references.

Do you think I have all day?


Gimme a break, I've only had one cup of coffee so far today.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am proud to say I managed to visit and brought my kids as young adults.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: [Fark user image image 500x537]


Not even a proper henge.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dorf11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My band did a Gobekli Tepe song, and likewise the 20" mound of earth was a bit underwhelming.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, finally the days aren't getting any longer. I swear, every spring the gap between when the sun goes down and the 9PM cut-off at the liquor store gets narrower and narrower until some day when it backs off. And then it's suddenly summer.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as impressive as one would think.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread goes to 11.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katwang: Not as impressive as one would think.
[Fark user image 425x318]


I was impressed by Stonehenge, my wife was not.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minnesotaboy: Okay FARK, make with the Spinal Tap references.

Do you think I have all day?


It was literally the starting comment in the thread.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was Mrs. Orange's dream to visit, so we went back in 2019.  It's hard not to be in awe of the tourist attraction those farmers put together in the middle of absolute nowhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wonder if they'll get it right in the sequel?

https://www.rollingstone.com/movies/movie-news/rob-reiner-spinal-tap-sequel-interview-last-waltz-1356391/
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread is where a man's a man
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hello, I'm Dr Alice Roberts. Bugger off, Worsley - ancient history is MY turf!
Today I'll investigate Stonehenge whilst the males in the audience investigate my bottom.
It burns when you all stare at it, pervs!'
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I visited way back when, when you could walk right up to the stones.  As a bonus, I was about 5 years old so those stones were (relatively speaking) twice as tall as they would be to adult me.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Isn't it a prison too easy to escape?

What's the deal with Stonehenge?


Ylvis - Stonehenge [Official music video HD] [Explicit lyrics]
Youtube mbyzgeee2mg
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 460x276]
'Hello, I'm Dr Alice Roberts. Bugger off, Worsley - ancient history is MY turf!
Today I'll investigate Stonehenge whilst the males in the audience investigate my bottom.
It burns when you all stare at it, pervs!'


Hard to stare at yer bum whilst facing forward luv.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x462]
/oblig


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.