(9News (Australia))   How does an Aussie fend off a giant saltwater crocodile that's trying to eat them? With a frying pan like you would with a run amuck husband   (9news.com.au) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An unknown fact is that the dinosaurs weren't killed off by a meteor, but by Aussies.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mmmmm salty in a nice Sri Lankan red curry sounds great
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Most creatures prefer to not to be forcefully smacked in the snot box.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: [media3.giphy.com image 500x285] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a heart warming story.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's not a pan

THWACK

That's a pan
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tiffany Aching not impressed.
 
p51d007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only good Freds are Rogers and Mercury.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Antipodean Alabama...
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1.  that's not a frying pan that is a cheaply made aluminum thing covered in teflon.  frying pans are made of iron like god intended.
2. after hearing the old guy and witnessing his 'sense of humor' I understand whey he's alone on that island.
 
passive
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tedthebellhopp: Mmmmm salty in a nice Sri Lankan red curry sounds great


I went to a 'grill your own' place in Australia once and horribly overcooked the meat - grr.  BUT - today I learned about Sri Lankan curry, which finally makes it worth it.
 
