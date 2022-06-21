 Skip to content
Day 118 of WW3: Kremlin spokesorc says Geneva Conventions don't apply to 2 Americans captured in Ukraine. Biden not likely to visit Ukraine when he goes to Europe this weekend. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Morning farkers. Wife kidnapped me from the hospital, it's kinda like jail day release. Hopefully by the time you read this your Padre will have had a little bit of action for the first time in several weeks.

Glory to Ukraine.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I completely zoned out yesterday, I'm hoping for some good news today.

/bookmark
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I completely zoned out yesterday, I'm hoping for some good news today.

/bookmark


You're going thru some heavy stuff, understandable.

Cleaning out my mom's place after she died was an emotional journey back into time; the deja vus were coming so fast and furious. Every third thing was like that scene in Ratatouille when the critic takes a bite and is transported back in time. I found pencils and erslasers from when I was in the 5th grade. Wallet pics of friends from hs who are dead already, und und und...

Take it easy in yourself and when it's sorted take a nice vacation somewhere else and leave for 2 weeks if you can. 1 week you drain the tank, 2 weeks you fill it up again. (Americans never figure this out...you really need 2 weeks to heal).

I'll take my own advice when I can walk again I hope! Hah.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vladimir the Incompetent still seems to be operating under delusions of adequacy trying to goad the West into attacking russia. I've no idea why this particular goal would be a desirable outcome from russia's point of view (or Pootie-Poot's) but a lot of his recent actions and propaganda seem to demonstrate this is his intent. Getting NATO involved in this war would be as simple as attacking any NATO country, which he seems reluctant to do. For some reason not clear to most, he really wants the West to make the first move.

His rhetoric and propaganda are almost exclusively aimed at the russian internal audience, so the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief gets to make all kinds of threats and similar bluster to make it seem like the West is afraid of russia. The longer his not-a-war goes on, the harder it is to convince his citizens that anyone is afraid of russia. Despite the tight lid he's been desperately keeping on anything resembling accurate news, people in Moscow and Petrograd (the only areas which matter to the russian government) are still getting access to outside information. It's difficult keeping up the pretense of military strength when you're digging half-century-old tanks out of mothballs and almost forty thousand of your troops have been killed- and NATO has yet to fire a shot.

I keep coming back to this question: Why is this abject stupidityness so important to Vladimir the Incompetent? From an outsider's perspective, the game is not worth the candle. Even assuming Pootie-Poot could conquer Ukraine (vanishingly unlikely, but technically possible), the war is destroying just about everything useful, and it would take russia decades to even begin getting any returns on their investment of blood and treasure. That's assuming he could hold the country once he's taken it- not a safe bet. The entire world has been shown russian military power need not be taken seriously, and the Bungler-in-Chief has reneged on just about every promise, treaty, and international law, making russia a high-risk market for international commerce. What could possibly be worth the damage he's causing to russia?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Vladimir the Incompetent still seems to be operating under delusions of adequacy trying to goad the West into attacking russia. I've no idea why this particular goal would be a desirable outcome from russia's point of view (or Pootie-Poot's) but a lot of his recent actions and propaganda seem to demonstrate this is his intent. Getting NATO involved in this war would be as simple as attacking any NATO country, which he seems reluctant to do. For some reason not clear to most, he really wants the West to make the first move.

His rhetoric and propaganda are almost exclusively aimed at the russian internal audience, so the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief gets to make all kinds of threats and similar bluster to make it seem like the West is afraid of russia. The longer his not-a-war goes on, the harder it is to convince his citizens that anyone is afraid of russia. Despite the tight lid he's been desperately keeping on anything resembling accurate news, people in Moscow and Petrograd (the only areas which matter to the russian government) are still getting access to outside information. It's difficult keeping up the pretense of military strength when you're digging half-century-old tanks out of mothballs and almost forty thousand of your troops have been killed- and NATO has yet to fire a shot.

I keep coming back to this question: Why is this abject stupidityness so important to Vladimir the Incompetent? From an outsider's perspective, the game is not worth the candle. Even assuming Pootie-Poot could conquer Ukraine (vanishingly unlikely, but technically possible), the war is destroying just about everything useful, and it would take russia decades to even begin getting any returns on their investment of blood and treasure. That's assuming he could hold the country once he's taken it- not a safe bet. The entire world has been shown russian military power need not be taken seriously, and the Bungler-in-Chief has reneged on just about every promise, treaty, and international law, making russia a high-risk market for international commerce. What could possibly be worth the damage he's causing to russia?


Yeah I think we are all asking these questions too. It doesn't look like a rational decision at all from our outside perspective.  Putin has been til now a rational and methodic actor, and his strategies were longer in scope generally spanning more than 1 us administration, who occasionally has folded in opportunities as they arise into his long game.

And then he dies this catastrophic miscalculation! One must conclude that for whatever variety of reasons (yes manism, lack of free critical press, covid isolation) he drank his own coolaid and really thought it would be easy to tip over UA.

Now ... is he just trying to get Donbas as a single consolation prize before throwing in the towel? Surely at this point he must understand the state of the army at his disposal.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good morning, all. First, thanks again for whoever donated a total fark. It said I received an email. I'll be damned if I can remember the password from that old email account. Anyway. So, I'm going to do a road trip and be away for a bit today. Since I get to do an early start, I'm going to do a flurry of posts first. Thanks also for the accolades on the Ukraine Now feeds I add. There is lots from overnight and usually something to spin conversation off of. Have a great day!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The 118th day of the war. 118 days of indestructibility of the Ukrainian spirit, devotion, patriotism, bravery, courage. 118 days when the joy of victories alternates with deep sadness, because our defenders die.

Thus, in the Izyum direction, the founder and long-term head of the "Legion of Freedom", the commander of the 49th separate rifle battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Carpathian Sich" - Oleg Kutsyn, nicknamed Kum, died. He was 57.

Oleg was called one of the most powerful commanders, a real warrior, a man with an indestructible character. In 2014, he created a volunteer battalion and turned it into one of the most capable units within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We will never forget the heroes! They fought for our freedom, and we must come to an end. Eternal memory and glory!
Kharkiv region.

At night, in the Kiev district of Kharkov, as a result of Russian strikes, the building of one of the educational institutions was significantly damaged, the premises were destroyed by 40%.

In saltivsky district was shelled transport enterprise. There was a fire, an injured worker.

In the Izyum region, the fire at the gas processing enterprise, which was caused by the shelling of the occupiers, continues.

In the region during the day the invaders shelled Izyum, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv districts. In total, 3 people were killed in the region during the day, 7 people were injured, and everyone is receiving medical care.

Fighting continues on the contact line in the region.

In Nikolaev this morning there were explosions, on the eve of the Nikolaev region, the invaders fired kh-31A and "Onyx" missiles.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The SBU exposed the Russian agency, which included officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine

, the FSB Agency Network conducted intelligence and subversive activities in the authorities.

In order to neutralize it, the counterintelligence of the Security Service conducted a multi-stage special operation.

As a result, the head of the Department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of one of the directorates of the CCI were detained in Kyiv.

These officials gave the enemy various intelligence information: from the state of defense capability to the arrangement of the state border and personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

Traitors did not do it for free. Russian curators paid them for information from 2 to 15 thousand rubles. USD for the task. The amounts depended on the level of secrecy and importance of the data collected.

So far, SBU investigators have informed both attackers of suspicion of committing a crime under Art. 111 of the Criminal Code.

The court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha tangle with some cagey kaiju in today's exciting episode:

"Black Sea Rim," or "War! Of! The! Gargantuas!"

Have a great day!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Forwarded from State Special Communications Service
Attention! New cyberattacks due to sending out dangerous files - attackers use the topics of fines from tax and nuclear terrorism

The government's computer emergency response team of Ukraine CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Communications Service, warns of a new cyberattack on critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

Experts found the distribution of e-mails allegedly on behalf of the "State Tax Service of Ukraine" with the subject line "Notice of non-payment of tax". They contain the archive "Impositions of FinesSancies. zip" with the docx document of the same name. Its opening will eventually lead to the download of the Cobalt Strike Beacon malware. Activity is tracked by UAC-0098. .

Another cyberattack was carried out by distributing a malicious document called "Nuclear Terrorism A Very Real Threat.rtf", the discovery of which leads to the download and launch of the CredoMap malware. This activity is associated with the activities of the APT28 group.
 
