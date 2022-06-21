 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   You would think a 'cursed' sinkhole dubbed 'divers' cemetery' in the Red Sea, that has killed hundreds of thrillseekers with bodies still lying there, would deter some people from going down it. But NOOOOOOOOO
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asked about exactly how many bodies he's recovered to date, he replied that he wasn't sure.
"I just stopped counting a some point," he said.


Well.. That's enough internet for the day

#Yikes.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everest is covered with dead mountain climbers.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like a challenge to anyone who knows they are immortal and far, far better than the average diver.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Everest is covered with dead mountain climbers.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
JaredSeth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least it sounds like a more interesting dive than the Blue Hole in Belize. Been there twice (on two separate liveaboards) and it's kind of a boring dive to merit the risks involved.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You think giving it a scary name is going to deter people? Have you met the human race?
 
cartersdad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll just keep diving reefs in the keys and Caribbean.  Nice 30 foot dives are fine by me.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Asked about exactly how many bodies he's recovered to date, he replied that he wasn't sure.
"I just stopped counting a some point," he said.


Well.. That's enough internet for the day

#Yikes.


yeah. if Hell exists, for me it'll be nothing but cave/ice diving and tight, underground spaces.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Everest is covered with dead mountain climbers.


Yep. Seems like another good way to get rid of stupid people who have too much money.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Having played Subnatica for hours, I would be dead.  Caves without water in games I know exactly where I am. Ad water and I get lost just turning around.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah I read up on the area. Seems most deaths are people trying to cross the tunnel to the sea with insufficient training and/or air.

From wiki:
The main reasons suggested for the accident rate include that the:

Notoriety of the site attracts divers and presents a challenge that tempts many who lack the necessary competence.

Accessibility of the site and the clear, warm waters of the Red Sea makes the dive look more benign than it is. At over 55 m, and with an overhead environment, the dive requires competence usually associated with moderately advanced technical certification, with a technical extended range (55 meters on air) or Tech 60 (normoxic trimix) as a minimum qualification.

The entry to the Arch is not easy to find because of the indirect line between the Blue Hole and open water. Divers who miss the entry may inadvertently continue to descend past it, while the floor continues on down to well over 100 m providing no visual depth reference.[4]

Time taken to pass through the Arch may be underestimated. The tunnel appears shorter than it actually is because of the clarity of the water, the light at the outside end and the lack of reference points; divers report that the tunnel appears to be less than 10 m long but has been measured as 26 m. Moreover, there is frequently a current flowing inward through the arch into the Blue Hole, increasing the time it takes to swim through and increasing gas consumption.

Depth and the time taken to find and navigate the tunnel inevitably makes this a decompression dive requiring decompression stops on ascent in order to avoid decompression sickness (DCS). Also, the rate of diving gas consumption increases with depth and effort, which can lead to divers running out of gas or beginning the ascent with insufficient gas to make the decompression stops required.

The likelihood of nitrogen narcosis causing confusion leading to poor judgement in an already demanding situation is significant at this depth. Although the effects of nitrogen narcosis may be mitigated by using trimix or heliox the Arch is insufficiently deep to make its use obligatory.

Temptation to dive on a single gas tank. The Arch has been dived on single, 11-litre tanks multiple times, but this is dangerously close to the minimum gas requirement for the dive and depends on a fit and relaxed diver with a low gas consumption rate committing no errors or hesitations during the dive. Diving the Arch without a stage tank and without adequate gas planning has resulted in drowning or DCS.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moroning: Having played Subnatica for hours, I would be dead.  Caves without water in games I know exactly where I am. Ad water and I get lost just turning around.


i love that game but it is really nice to get to the better O2 tanks as quickly as possible.  hate piloting the cyclops though.  they could have made it three levels and half as long and it would be much better.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A few month back saw a video of a diving expert analyzing the recovered video of a diver that died there. One of the more unsettling videos I've seen.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At one of many underwater caves in FL.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Blue Hole diving spot in Egypt attracts a throng of divers every year

I read that wrong and thought of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
