(KTVZ Bend)   Some escapees from psychiatric wards can blend into a crowd; then there's this guy   (ktvz.com)
17
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ktvz.b-cdn.net

th.bing.com
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Indiana Jones Last Crusade - Marcus Brody scene
Youtube EiDpaM2r72A
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Has he been muttering about killer robots?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's over in the Pol tab now, study it out
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
* "we feel it's unlikely he'll return to the hospital," said Public Information Officer Lisa Goodman.
* A man who escaped from the psychiatric unit at St. Charles Bend on Monday morning returned to the hospital late Monday night
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude want to eat your liver with fava beans and a nice Four Loko.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or, is the crazy thing an act to keep out of prison?  Not that a state psychiatric facility is much better.
 
Creoena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
uberalice
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Or, is the crazy thing an act to keep out of prison?  Not that a state psychiatric facility is much better.


That strategy didn't work out too well for McMurphy.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I grow up, I want to be a congressman sentenced to a mental hospital.

Then, I can pass laws and accept lobbyist money bust out and turn myself in at will.

There, ftfm!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Faking it to avoid prsion
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did he look like one of these people?

Fark user image
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
KITTEN WITH A WHIP (1964) ♦RARE♦ Theatrical Trailer
Youtube 0h3r3_nFGmA


Same year she did 'Viva Las Vegas'
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Glad not to have worked with this guy. In general, we got blamed more for what random crazy people around the neighborhood did than what our people had done.

Would take guys on outings and two things happened with regularity:

1. I'd be with the group and some well-meaning person would come point out what crazy thing a stranger was doing and scold me that I needed to keep a better eye on my group.

2. We'd be at a food court or something, the group at a table outside one restaurant, me at another giving them some space and casually keeping an eye on things. Someone would approach one of the guys and scold him that I'd wandered off from the group.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jimjays: Glad not to have worked with this guy. In general, we got blamed more for what random crazy people around the neighborhood did than what our people had done.

Would take guys on outings and two things happened with regularity:

1. I'd be with the group and some well-meaning person would come point out what crazy thing a stranger was doing and scold me that I needed to keep a better eye on my group.

2. We'd be at a food court or something, the group at a table outside one restaurant, me at another giving them some space and casually keeping an eye on things. Someone would approach one of the guys and scold him that I'd wandered off from the group.


So you were the guy wearing the vest labeled "CRAZY GUYS SUPERVISOR"?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He seems nice...
 
