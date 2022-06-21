 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Hero Nobel peace prize laureate Dmitry Muratov auctions off his medal to benefit children in Ukraine. HOLY CRAP: medal goes for $103.5 million   (bbc.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Heritage Auctions, which conducted the sale, has not revealed who the winning bidder was."

I'm sure the FSB already knows.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brave man.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His scheduled fall down an elevator shaft filled with novachok and Polonium to be scheduled soon.
/he is a hero
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: His scheduled fall down an elevator shaft filled with novachok and Polonium to be scheduled soon.
/he is a hero


I'm worried the Russians will make it appear that he is an hero.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump finally bought his Noble (sic) Prize.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was already a hero. He got the prize for founding and running an independent newspaper in russia.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Trump finally bought his Noble (sic) Prize.


There is no way he has $103 million on hand unless he got a recent gift from Vlad

it was probably a crypto bro who cashed out before the crash
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Stud Gerbil: Trump finally bought his Noble (sic) Prize.

There is no way he has $103 million on hand unless he got a recent gift from Vlad

it was probably a crypto bro who cashed out before the crash


Or Elon Musk.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wonder if he donated the 1mil you get with the medal.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Wonder if he donated the 1mil you get with the medal.


He donated it to various good causes.
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was 100 million Swiss francs.

Which makes one think it is a bidder from Switzerland?
 
